Which Ninja Foodi Grill is best?

Quality cooking appliances make meal prep so much easier and enjoyable, and the Ninja Foodi line of grills is a top choice for both small and large kitchens due to its versatility. The Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill does it all — grilling, air frying, roasting, baking, even dehydrating — and incorporates smart technology, too. If you can eat it, chances are the Ninja Foodi Grill can cook it.

What to know before you buy a Ninja Foodi Grill

Cooking style

Think about how you plan to use the grill and what you like to eat. Do you want something that can cook multiple items at once or do you prefer multiple functions? Most Ninja Foodi Grills have more than one cooking mode.

Space

Adding another kitchen appliance to your arsenal of tools means needing more space. If you are short on storage or countertops, look for a Ninja Foodi Grill that can be used in multiple ways. These often include working as an air fryer, pressure cooker, roaster and grill.

Budget

Ninja appliances are expensive, but most cooks get so much use out of one appliance that they agree they are well worth the high price tag. For a more budget-friendly option, look for an appliance that has fewer modes or omits smart technology.

What to look for in a Ninja Foodi Grill

Large capacity

Ninja Foodi Grills have a 4-quart capacity and enough grill space to cook four steaks. If you are cooking for a family, this ensures everyone gets to eat at the same time. It also saves prep space and dishes.

Multiple modes

To really be great, kitchen tools should serve more than one purpose. Because Ninja Foodi Grills have so many modes, you can use them in multiple ways — for instance, when you want to sear your steaks and then let them roast through. As an added perk, you only have one tool to wash when you’re done cooking.

Smart technology

Some Ninja Foodi Grills have smart thermometers that can alert you when your food is just the way you like it. While this does add to the cost, many users say that not worrying about overcooking expensive steaks is well worth it.

How much you can expect to spend on a Ninja Foodi Grill

Prices range from around $100 for older or refurbished models to $300 or more for a grill with smart thermometer technology. The more functions and features a Ninja Foodi Grill has, the more expensive it will be.

Ninja Foodi Grill FAQ

Is the Ninja Foodi Grill worth it?

A. There’s no denying that the Ninja Foodi Grill is expensive. But if you use it routinely, like most users, it is worth the high cost to have one appliance that can do just about anything you need with minimal time and cleanup. If you prefer takeout or cooking on the stove, it may be an expense that isn’t right for you.

What is the difference between the Ninja Foodi and the Ninja Foodi Grill?

A. The Ninja Foodi has a larger capacity of up to 8 quarts but does not have a roasting pan suitable for as many cuts of meat. The Ninja Foodi can perform more functions but doesn’t perform as well as a grill as the Ninja Foodi Grill.

What’s the best Ninja Foodi Grill to buy?

Top Ninja Foodi Grill

Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill

What you need to know: You can grill, roast, bake, dehydrate and air fry with one appliance, and with the addition of a smart thermometer, perfectly cooked steaks are even easier.

What you’ll love: The grill does everything you need, including broiling and alerting you when the internal temperature of your proteins is just what you want. The guide (included with all Ninja Foodi products) can help you determine just how to cook your meat.

What you should consider: It’s on the expensive side, although many think that the smart thermometer is worth the added cost.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Ninja Foodi Grill for the money

Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill

What you need to know: The most popular Ninja Foodi grill, this does everything you need it to, including perfectly grilling up to four steaks.

What you’ll love: It’s one of the most budget-friendly appliances in the Ninja Foodi lineup.

What you should consider: It isn’t ideal for cooking soups and stews, which some other Ninja Foodi appliances can do.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Ninja Foodi XLPro 7-in-1 Indoor Grill

What you need to know: By adding a griddle feature to this top-of-the-line model, you can now go from pancakes to steaks with just one appliance.

What you’ll love: It adds another much-used function to the already efficient Ninja Foodi Grill. The grill plate can convert to a griddle and be used for everything from pancakes to toasting buns for your burgers.

What you should consider: This grill is expensive considering it doesn’t include the smart thermometer. Consider if you will use the smart thermometer or griddle function before deciding which to upgrade to.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

