Which custom poly mailer is best?

Many companies and organizations that ship goods frequently will swear by custom poly mailers, primarily offering one last chance to help customers remember your brand. And while the mailer component of these products is fairly straightforward, finding a custom poly mailer that represents your organizational identity is key, and may take a little bit of searching.

For brands that are considerate of the environment, this 50-Pack of KTOB 10×13-Inch Biodegradable Poly Mailers is a great way to show your customers and clients that passion and have a reduced impact on the environment in the long run.

What to know before you buy custom poly mailers

Needs

Choosing the best bubble mailers and custom poly mailers for your needs is the first factor to consider when choosing which set to purchase. For example, if you need something with a specific visual identity, you’ll likely find a variety of custom poly mailers to suit that vision — or you can at least have your own customized mailers made.

Bubble poly mailers vs. non-padded mailers

Depending on the items you plan to send, it’s worth considering whether you need bubble poly mailers with padding, or if you just need the protective envelope bag to get your items from one place to another. Those buying non-padded mailers can also supply their own padding, making those just a little bit more versatile, despite being a little more work.

Custom poly mailer designs

Some search for custom poly mailer designs featuring their organization’s logo or copy, while others may simply want an affordable, pre-made design that scratches the same itch. Custom poly mailers can be found in a wide range of styles, colors and overall aesthetics, so deciding what you want may help you narrow down your mailer options.

What to look for in quality custom poly mailers

Appropriately sized

You’ll need your items to fit into your mailer, so finding custom poly mailers that are appropriately sized is crucial. Mailers tend to come in one of a handful of different standard sizes ranging from 4- by 8-inch to 14.5- by 19-inch, though you can also find a number of custom-size poly mailers.

Well-sealed

Any good mailing envelope or bag needs to be completely sealed using the attached adhesive strip. Custom poly mailers that aren’t well-sealed risk exposing shipped items to the outside atmosphere, or being ripped open entirely while in transit.

Stylish

Part of the appeal in buying custom poly mailers is choosing a design that suits your style or brand. A stylish, custom poly mailer can leave a lasting impact and a good first impression when customers or clients receive their deliveries in the mail.

How much you can expect to spend on custom poly mailers

For customized poly mailers with your own design, you can expect to pay more than the custom poly mailers you’ll find with designs on them already through many online retailers. Usually, a set of cheap custom poly mailers can cost as little as $9, though most designer and larger packs of custom poly mailers will run you between $15-$50.

Custom poly mailers FAQ

Is it possible to buy custom-colored poly mailers in bulk?

A. Depending on what you need, most online retailers will offer an array of custom poly mailer types, ranging from completely customizable to offering various colors. In most cases, custom poly mailers are sold in sets of at least 25, though it’s also possible to get larger sets if you plan to use them frequently or on an ongoing basis.

What are the best custom poly mailers for clothing?

A. Depending on what kind of clothing you plan to ship, finding suitable custom poly mailers for your package may actually be easier than with some more fragile items. Most importantly, you’ll want to find a poly mailer that’s large enough to fit your clothing items, though, for soft fabrics and other non-fragile objects, you may or may not even need bubble wrap or another type of padding.

What are the best custom poly mailers to buy?

Top custom poly mailer

KTOB 50-Pack of 10×13-Inch Compostable Biodegradable Poly Mailers

What you need to know: These eco-friendly poly mailers are a great option for any organization looking to reduce their impact on the environment, offering 50 10- by 13-inch envelope units per pack.

What you’ll love: These environmentally-friendly poly mailers feature a minimal design with the words, “Hi, I’m Compostable,” and a matte black finish. Constructed from a biodegradable material called PBAT, these poly mailers are also fairly strong and water-resistant.

What you should consider: Many elected to buy something more decorative for their custom poly mailers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top custom poly mailers for money

Fuxury 25-Pack Moon and Star Custom Poly Mailers

What you need to know: This 25-pack of custom poly mailers features a subtle, elegant star and moon pattern, as well as a lightweight, padded bubble wrap for keeping items safe in transit.

What you’ll love: These custom poly mailers come at a reasonable cost, and their 6- by 10-inch size is large enough for most buyers. They can also be purchased in a 50-pack of 4- by 8-inch bubble mailers, in various designs including the moon and star, lemons and mermaid scales, as well as pink or purple gradients.

What you should consider: This set of custom poly mailers doesn’t have as many units included as some other packs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ruspepa 100-Pack of Self-Sealing Custom Poly Mailers with Text

What you need to know: This 100-pack of stylish, custom poly mailers has printed text that says “hello. I’m what you’ve been waiting for,” offering recipients a memorable delivery.

What you’ll love: These custom poly mailers are reasonably-priced, and they’re made from durable plastic with a strong adhesive seal. These custom poly mailers can also be purchased in black, pink or mint in various quantities and assortments.

What you should consider: These mailers don’t include padding or bubble wrap, so buyers will need to add those on their own for more fragile items.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Peter McGuthrie writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.