The standard seat height for folding chairs is about 17-18 inches above the ground, while tall folding chairs sit about 30-32 inches above the ground.

Choosing the best lawn chair

For those who enjoy the sun and fresh air, outdoor space is just as important as indoor living space. You want to create a tranquil space where you can have fun with friends or just sit and relax, and choosing the right furniture can make all the difference.

While there’s a lawn chair for every person in all situations, narrowing down your options can be a daunting task. We’ve created this guide to give you the information you need to pick the right lawn chair and show you our top lawn chair picks.

What to consider when choosing a lawn chair

Where will you use your lawn chair?

One of the most important things to think about before buying a lawn chair is where you’ll be using it. If you are using it mainly at home, portability and folding won’t be a big issue. If you want to use them for guests, you might want a chair with a classy design. A lounge chair is the most comfortable if you’re looking to relax.

Type

Lounge chairs are the best if you want to kick back and relax. Most have several recline positions to allow you to be upright or lying completely flat. They’re usually not as portable as other lawn chair options.

are the best if you want to kick back and relax. Most have several recline positions to allow you to be upright or lying completely flat. They’re usually not as portable as other lawn chair options. Camping chairs generally fold up for easy portability and have a nylon waterproof weave or mesh. They’re meant to take on the road and withstand the weather. Comfortability is sometimes lacking as it’s not the priority.

generally fold up for easy portability and have a nylon waterproof weave or mesh. They’re meant to take on the road and withstand the weather. Comfortability is sometimes lacking as it’s not the priority. Zero gravity chairs combine a lounge chair with a camping chair. They allow you to sit upright with your feet touching the ground and have the option of reclining back. These are usually more portable than a lounge chair but don’t fold down quite as small as a camping chair.

combine a lounge chair with a camping chair. They allow you to sit upright with your feet touching the ground and have the option of reclining back. These are usually more portable than a lounge chair but don’t fold down quite as small as a camping chair. Patio chairs come in all shapes and sizes. While some are folding, most are not as they’re meant to be kept at home. They can be made of plastic, bamboo, aluminum or other materials.

Features

Size

The size of the chair you get significantly impacts comfortability. You want to choose a chair that fits you but isn’t too large or too small. If you’re tall or have trouble getting out of low sitting chairs, pay attention to the height it sits from the ground.

Material

If you don’t want to worry about bringing your chair indoors every time it rains, choose a lawn chair made of material meant to withstand inclement weather. Wood chairs are susceptible to water damage unless they’re specially treated to be water-resistant, and iron or steel can easily rust.

Extras

Various extra features may suit you well, including tray tables to hold food or notebooks, an overhead canopy to block the sun or the ability to rock back and forth. Some have attached coolers to keep beverages cold or headrests to keep you comfortable.

Best lawn chairs

Coleman Camping Chair with Built-in 4 Can Cooler

Fans rave about this affordable portable lawn chair. The heavy-duty steel frame supports up to 325 pounds and features a cooler on the armrest that can hold up to four cans. Sold by Amazon

Kijaro Dual Lock Portable Camping and Sports Chair

Known for its sturdiness, this oversized portable chair doesn’t sag when you sit in it for long periods. It also has a convenient carrying strap. Sold by Amazon

Timber Ridge Zero Gravity Chair Oversized

If you’re looking for relaxation, the reclining feature and headrest make this chair the perfect choice. It’s a little heavy and not as portable as some other options. Sold by Amazon

Polywood Classic Folding Adirondack Chair

These Adirondack chairs are durable and known to stand the test of time. They fold to allow for easy storage, allowing you to remove them from harsh weather quickly. Sold by Amazon

Crazy Creek Original Chair

It folds flat and has handles, making it the ultimate go-anywhere seating. Use it in your backyard, at a football game or when you go camping. Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Coleman Aluminum Deck Chair with Swivel Table

The swivel side table transforms this ordinary chair into an office or dining table for one. It’s lightweight and folds flat, making it easy to travel. Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Amazon Basics Foldable Rocking Chair

This chair combines the best qualities of a rocking chair and a lawn chair. It also has a headrest so you can kick back and relax. Potential downsides include not folding down and its heavy weight. Sold by Amazon

Quik Shade MAX Shade Chair

A large and valuable canopy is the standout feature of this lawn chair. While those sensitive to the sun would appreciate this chair, users have reported difficulty folding it up correctly and fitting it into its bag. Sold by Amazon

Destination Summer Never Rust Outdoor Aluminum Folding Sling Chair

This outdoor folding chair is comfy enough for an everyday lawn chair and classy enough to use at a summer dinner party. It’s rust-resistant and folds flat for convenient storage. Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Caravan Sports Infinity Zero Gravity Chair

While this zero-gravity chair isn’t as portable due to its weight and awkward folding style, it receives high marks for comfortability. The headrest is adjustable, and you can lock it in place once you find your desired angle. Sold by Amazon

YETI Trailhead Collapsible Camp Chair

This chair is an upfront investment, but it’s durable enough to last for years. For a sturdy chair, it’s surprisingly light and portable. Sold by Amazon and YETI

GOLDSUN Aluminum Outdoor Folding Chaise Lounge Chair

The removable padding, utility side tray and seven adjustable positions make this chair ideal for relaxation. It also lightweight and portable, so you can easily take it on the go. Sold at Amazon

GCI Outdoor Firepit Rocker Chair

This chair uses hydraulics to gently rock you to and for instead of the classic curved base of most rocking chairs. It opens and shuts quickly and stores completely flat. Sold by Amazon

ONIVA Outdoor Directors Folding Chair

This sturdy chair is ideal for those who have trouble getting in and out of lower sitting lawn chairs. It features backpack straps for easy carrying, a large side table and an insulated beverage pocket. Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

