Which organic weed killer for lawns is best?

When it comes to creating a beautiful lawn, eliminating weeds tends to frustrate most gardeners. While there are many powerful synthetic weed killers on the market, they often use several strong chemicals. Fortunately, there are plenty of organic weed killers that can help you keep weeds under control.

While organic weed killers are potent, they aren’t foolproof. Some formulas aren’t as effective as synthetic weed killers, and others work best for targeted applications since they can kill the grass. However, you can use a formula like OrganicMatters Natural Weed Killer to kill weeds throughout your garden or backyard. This effective organic weed killer is free of any potentially harmful chemicals.

What to know before you buy an organic weed killer for lawns

Many homeowners love lush, green, weed-free lawns. If you have a serious weed problem, synthetic weed killers may be your best option. However, if you have a mild weed problem and don’t want to use synthetic chemicals around your property, an organic weed killer is a good alternative.

Organic vs. synthetic weed killers

The primary difference between organic and synthetic weed killers is the herbicide ingredients. Organic weed killers rely on natural compounds to kill weeds, such as vinegar, clove oil, lemon juice and more.

Synthetic weed killers contain lab-created chemicals, which kill the weeds. Glyphosate is one of the most popular chemicals since it’s highly effective at killing weeds from the leaves to the roots. There are some concerns about lab-created herbicides, especially since they can negatively impact the environment or harm pets and children.

How does organic weed killer work?

Organic and synthetic weed killers have different ways of killing weeds. Organic formulas kill weeds by burning them at the above-ground level. Chemical weed killers destroy the weeds’ leaves, stalks and root systems.

Killing weeds in a grassy area can be challenging, especially when you’re using organic weed killer. Make sure to follow the directions and apply your weed killer to specific weeds to prevent patches of dead grass. You may also want to find an iron-based formula that targets broad-leaf weeds instead of lawn grass.

Benefits of using organic weed killer

Even though there are some downsides to using organic weed killers, it’s still the best option for anyone who doesn’t want to put artificial chemicals on their lawn or surrounding areas. They are also safe to use around pets and bees. And since organic weed killers are environmentally friendly, you won’t accidentally introduce any toxic chemicals into the ground or nearby bodies of water.

What to look for in a quality organic weed killer for lawns

Ingredients

Some of the most common natural herbicides include vinegar, citric acid, sodium chloride and natural oils from herbs like lemongrass or cinnamon. Most formulas contain a combination of concentrated ingredients, with vinegar and citric acid being two of the most effective organic compounds. These weed killers are ideal for controlling weeds along driveways, fences, walkways and around your garden or lawn perimeter.

If you don’t want to kill nearby grass, an iron-based organic weed killer can help control weeds growing within a lawn.

Quantity

Because you may have multiple areas to treat, it’s best to buy organic weed killer in gallon-size jugs. Some brands offer smaller spray bottles containing around 24-27 ounces of product, which are perfect for smaller patches of weeds or targeted application.

Applicators

Many organic weed killers include an applicator, which is often a spray trigger that attaches to a tube for extended reach. Some brands don’t include an applicator, so you may need to pour the formula onto the weeds directly or transfer it to a spray bottle for targeted use. Most of the smaller weed killers have trigger sprayers.

How much you can expect to spend on organic weed killer for lawns

You can expect to pay between $23-$30 for a gallon-sized bottle of organic weed killer. If you need something smaller, you’ll likely pay about $15-$18 for it.

Organic weed killer for lawns FAQ

How often will I need to apply organic weed killer for lawns?

A. It depends on how many weeds you need to treat and how quickly they grow back. You’ll need to re-apply the weed killer as the weeds return. Also, some weeds are more resilient than others. Depending on your lawn and the types of weeds you have, you may only have to use organic weed killer every few months during the spring or summer. Some may need to do treatments every few weeks.

Does organic weed killer have a harsh odor?

A. It’s not uncommon for an organic weed killer to have an unpleasant smell, especially those with a vinegar-based formula. The good news is that if there is a detectable scent, it usually doesn’t linger too long.

What’s the best organic weed killer for lawns to buy?

Top organic weed killer for lawns

OrganicMatters Natural Weed Killer

What you need to know: This natural, organic weed killer eliminates almost any kind of weed. It’s also great at tackling crabgrass and other invasive grass.

What you’ll love: This organic weed killer is a versatile option, and you can use it to kill several different weeds. The safe yet effective combination of vinegar, clove oil, citric acid and sodium chloride makes it an ideal choice for those who want to clear out weeds without using harsh chemicals.

What you should consider: Robust weeds may return, which requires additional applications. Also, the jug doesn’t include a spray applicator.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top organic weed killer for lawns for the money

Bonide Captain Jack’s Lawnweed Brew

What you need to know: If you want a versatile weed killer that’s easy on grass, this chemical-free option is a great choice.

What you’ll love: Lawnweed Brew controls a wide variety of weeds and moss without killing grass. It uses iron to kill the weeds instead of harsh chemicals. The battery-powered wand makes the application easy, too.

What you should consider: This product may take longer to work than expected, and it may not work on well-established weeds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Green Gobbler 20% Vinegar Weed Killer

What you need to know: This chemical-free, vinegar-based weed killer tackles most weeds and unwanted grass.

What you’ll love: This organic weed killer contains 20% vinegar, making it incredibly effective at eliminating moss, crabgrass and many other types of stubborn weeds. It’s great for controlling weeds along fences and walkways too.

What you should consider: It’s harsher than some competitors, and the high concentration of vinegar can be potentially harmful to animals. It will also kill lawn grass.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.