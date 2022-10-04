You don’t need to wait for Prime Early Access to snag discount kitchen appliances

The Prime Early Access Sale is the perfect time to pick up that kitchen appliance you’ve wanted for a while. From air fryers to pod coffee makers, you can score some great deals on even the best-known appliance brands.

But you don’t have to wait until the Prime Early Access sale to save money on popular kitchen tools. Check out these excellent deals you can snag right now on some of the most convenient, time-saving appliances you can find for your kitchen.

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale will highlight live deals every day leading up to the main event. These deals were updated on: Oct.4, 11 a.m. ET.

Best early Prime Early Access kitchen appliance deals

Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL 8-quart Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer

This multipurpose pressure cooker performs 10 functions, including pressure cooking, slow cooking, air frying and baking. The pressure cooker function can prepare recipes 70% faster than regular cooking methods, while the air frying function uses 75% less fat than traditional frying methods.

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

This famous single-serve coffee maker can brew three different sizes, so it’s as strong as you like. The large water reservoir lets you brew at least six cups without refilling, and the auto-off feature shuts down the machine after two hours when not in use.

Cuisinart Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill

Coffee aficionados will appreciate this burr grinder that can provide fresh ground coffee for the best-tasting brew. The hopper holds 8 ounces of beans, which produces enough grounds for up to 32 cups. The one-touch operation makes it extremely user-friendly, too.

Crock-Pot 2-quart Round Manual Slow Cooker

This compact slow cooker is large enough to prepare meals for up to three people. In addition to high and low settings, it also has a warm function to keep prepared recipes ready to eat. The insert and lid are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning, too.

Instant Pot Omni Pro 19-quart/18-liter Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo

This air fryer toaster oven not only air fries, bakes, roasts, toasts and broils, but it can also reheat, dehydrate, warm, slow cook and more. It’s large enough to fit a 12-inch pizza, six slices of toast or a whole chicken. The temperature probe also allows you to monitor the temperature inside while cooking.

Toshiba Small Countertop Microwave Oven

This compact microwave is perfect for small kitchens where counter space is at a premium. It offers six preset menu options, including pizza, popcorn, potato and beverage. It also has 10 power levels and a child lock function to protect little ones in the kitchen.

Nutribullet Personal Blender

Make single servings of your favorite smoothies or shakes with this convenient personal blender. It has a 600-watt motor and specially-designed nutrient-extraction blades to liquefy hard ingredients. The cup doesn’t contain any BPA and is also dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

Cuisinart Power Advantage Plus 9-speed Handheld Mixer

This hand mixer makes whipping up cake batter and cookie dough a breeze. It comes with beaters, a whisk, dough hooks and a spatula and has nine speed options, so you’re prepared for any recipe. It also comes with a case to hold the mixer and its attachments.

Other top deals

