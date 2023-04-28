SAN DIEGO — Depending on who you ask, tacos are more than just a quick snack you can grab off a truck for lunch. They’re an experience. One that allows the chef to layer flavor and textures—from the fresh crunch of the cilantro and onions to the smoked heat of roasted chiles cavorting with the savory delight of your protein of choice—all onto one delicious tortilla, freshly crisped over an open flame…sorry is anyone else hungry?

Much like the food, the origin story has a fairly layered history. Both Mayan and Aztec civilizations were said to have eaten a food similar to what we know as a taco, but the modern iteration traces back to the 1800s in Mexico. Born of a need to ensure that miners had a means to easily consume hearty food while on the job, piles of meat would be rolled into corn tortillas and packed for the road. During hours upon hours of hard labor in horrible conditions, the ability to pull out a few taquitos (named for the gunpowder role the miners carried with them) was practically life-saving.

Considering LA Taco once called the dish a “multifaced god” it’s clear that the reverence for this dish has traveled across time and space—which resulted in a plethora of places to choose from. So where do you go to get the best taco?

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants for tacos in San Diego using data from Yelp. See if some of your favorites are on the list, or go find some new favorites to enjoy! Note, some restaurants may have recently closed, so be sure to double-check.

#18. Glass Door

– Rating: 3.0/5 (649 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 1835 Columbia St San Diego, CA 92101

– Categories: Bars, Tacos

#17. BAJA RICK’S Cantina

– Rating: 3.5/5 (22 reviews)

– Adress: 170 Sixth Ave San Diego, CA 92101

– Categories: Tacos

#16. Lucy’s Taco Shop

– Rating: 3.5/5 (131 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 109 W C St San Diego, CA 92101

– Categories: Tacos, Breakfast & Brunch

#15. Sawaya Brothers Market

– Rating: 3.5/5 (42 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 425 S 30th St San Diego, CA 92113

– Categories: Grocery, Tacos

#14. La Taqueria Tijuana.

– Rating: 3.5/5 (193 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 1980 Kettner Blvd Ste 30 San Diego, CA 92101

– Categories: Tacos, Food Delivery Services

#13. Not Not Tacos

– Rating: 4.0/5 (497 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 550 W Date St Ste B San Diego, CA 92101

– Categories: American (New), Tacos

#12. City Tacos

– Rating: 4.0/5 (58 reviews)

– Adress: 323 Seventh Ave San Diego, CA 92101

– Categories: Tacos

#11. La Divina Cocina And Cantina

– Rating: 4.0/5 (33 reviews)

– Adress: 1900 Main St Ste 101 San Diego, CA 92113

– Categories: Desserts, Tacos, Cocktail Bars

#10. Tacos Deliciosos San Diego

– Rating: 4.0/5 (50 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: San Diego, CA 92101

– Categories: Caterers, Food Trucks, Tacos

#9. Coastal Cantina

– Rating: 4.0/5 (79 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 431 E St San Diego, CA 92101

– Categories: Tacos, Seafood, Breakfast & Brunch

#8. Tacos el Gordo

– Rating: 4.5/5 (142 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 511 F St San Diego, CA 92101

– Categories: Tacos

#7. Taqueria Los Chuchys

– Rating: 4.5/5 (320 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 543 4th Ave San Diego, CA 92101

– Categories: Tacos

#6. Quiero Tacos

– Rating: 4.5/5 (49 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 879 W Harbor Dr Ste W14-E San Diego, CA 92101

– Categories: Tacos

#5. Coal Bros Taqueria

– Rating: 5.0/5 (184 reviews)

– Adress: 407 C St San Diego, CA 92101

– Categories: Tacos, Breakfast & Brunch, Beer, Wine & Spirits

#4. Papis Birria

– Rating: 5.0/5 (30 reviews)

– Adress: 3030 Grape St San Diego , CA 92102

– Categories: Food Trucks, Tacos

#3. The Waves Taco Club

– Rating: 5.0/5 (80 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 916 Fifth Ave San Diego, CA 92101

– Categories: Tacos, Seafood, Beer, Wine & Spirits

#2. Fish Guts

– Rating: 5.0/5 (22 reviews)

– Adress: 2222 Logan Ave Ste 1 San Diego, CA 92113

– Categories: Seafood, Tacos, Cocktail Bars

#1. Sabor A Birria

– Rating: 5.0/5 (26 reviews)

– Adress: 3013 Juniper St San Diego, CA 92104

– Categories: Food Trucks, Tacos

