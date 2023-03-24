SAN DIEGO — Listen up meat, cheese, fruit and vegetable lovers: charcuterie board connoisseurs are now hand-crafting creations at a first-of-its kind location in San Diego County.

A catering business, known as Graze Craze, is bringing its “innovative graze-style food concept” to Chula Vista. A storefront officially opened this month at 931 Otay Lakes Rd. in the Southwest College Shopping Center.

From picnic boxes, to grab and go options and entire grazing tables, Graze Craze said it specializes in artfully designed charcuterie boards with the highest-quality ingredients.

The charcuterie board business offers a variety of grazing options that can be made to order for groups of any size. For those looking to snack solo or with a partner, small board and box options are also available.

The South Bay location will be the first Graze Craze to open in California.

So, what’s all the craze about? Each charcuterie board is handcrafted by what the catering business calls a “Grazologist,” or a highly-trained charcuterie concierge.

Here’s a quick look inside their menu.

Seasonal boards

— Courtside Grazer: This charcuterie board includes jalapeño hummus, pub cheese dip, cranberry orange jam, lemon dill mayo, spicy mustard, seeded bread, smoked gouda, buffalo cauliflower, green olives and more.

— Indulgence Board: This charcuterie board includes roasted beet hummus, goat cheese, honey, peppered salami, fennel spiced ham, Italian prosciutto, freshly sliced cucumber and French bread, dark chocolate bark and more.

Grazing-style boards

— The Gone Grazey: This charcuterie board includes everything bagel “dream” cheese dip, brie wedges, cottage cheese dill dip, baguette bread, sweet dessert bread, artisan hard hatch Chile salami, hot Soppressata, rosemary crackers and more.

— The Grazey for Keto: This charcuterie board includes lemon dill mayo, mozzarella pearls, goat cheese, parmesan crisps, fennel spiced ham, sweet Coppa, peppered salami, cauliflower, Persian cucumber, asparagus, berries and more.

There are also customizable grazing and picnic boxes, along with grab and go options meant to be enjoyed on the run.

The full menu can be found here.

The owner of Chula Vista’s Graze Craze, retired U.S. Navy Veteran David Hurtado, said when he and his wife discovered the charcuterie concept, they knew it would allow them to serve the community they love.

“We’ve worked so hard to bring this to fruition, so we’re overjoyed to begin serving superb quality charcuterie boards to the wonderful people in our community,” said Hurtado. “We want to provide an exceptional experience and ease the stress of planning so that our community can focus on enjoying every moment of their celebrations.”

The franchise owner also said Graze Craze’s motto, “Celebrate Everything,” perfectly aligns with the West Coast lifestyle and character of San Diegans.

Whether customers want single boxes, large arrangements, whole grazing tables or enough charcuterie to serve a whole party, Graze Crave said its concept is fit for any occasion.