One of the things we love about Le Creuset (aside from the fact that every piece is made to last for literal generations) is that the French heritage cookware brand is constantly introducing new enamel colors — and reviving previously retired ones. And today is a great day for anyone who loves retro pastel shades because Le Creuset just brought back Chiffon Pink, a soft, cool-toned blush pink that will fit right into your coastal grandmother kitchen aesthetic.

You can get nearly two dozen of Le Creuset’s bestselling pieces in Chiffon Pink, including the iconic Round Dutch Oven, the Signature Cassadou and even smaller pieces like the Vancouver Mug or a Signature Spoon Rest. Chiffon Pink pieces are selling fast, so shop quickly if you want to get this Le Creuset shade in your kitchen.

Must-have Chiffon Pink pieces from Le Creuset

Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven

The Round Dutch Oven is Le Creuset’s most iconic piece of cookware. Available in three sizes, it’s made from enameled cast iron for a nonstick cooking surface, easy cleaning and maximum durability. It comes with Le Creuset’s lifetime warranty.

Le Creuset Signature Skillet

The Signature Skillet is the perfect kitchen workhorse, suitable for searing, sautéing, stir-frying and more. Made from the same enameled cast iron as the Dutch oven, it also comes with a lifetime warranty and is another piece that can be passed down through generations thanks to its long-lasting materials and expert craftsmanship.

Le Creuset Signature Saucepan

This saucepan is the perfect sidekick for making sauces and side dishes. With curved sides, it’s nonstick and easy to clean, making it ideal for poaching, simmering and boiling.

Le Creuset Signature Cassadou

Le Creuset’s Cassadou was inspired by Provencal hunters and the stews they would make from their daily hunts. Now it’s been updated for the modern kitchen with thoughtful details and durable materials made to stand the test of time.

Le Creuset Vancouver Mug

The Vancouver Mug offers 14 ounces of beverage capacity, and its stoneware material keeps coffee, tea or any other hot drink at the perfect temperature while you enjoy it.

Le Creuset Heritage Pie Dish

The Heritage Pie Dish is designed for both beauty and function, and Chiffon Pink gives it a new look that’s perfect for your table’s centerpiece. Made from stoneware to provide premium heat distribution, it evenly distributes heat for perfectly baked fillings and flaky crusts.

Le Creuset Brittany Kettle

This enamel-on-steel kettle heats up fast — and looks great on your stovetop. It’s ideal for French presses and tea and compatible with all cooktops.

Le Creuset Signature Spoon Rest

A Chiffon Pink spoon rest might be just what you need for a small, subtle pop of color in your kitchen. While small, this spoon rest is still crafted with Le Creuset quality and durable stoneware and comes with a 10-year warranty.

Le Creuset Heritage 3-Piece Rectangular Baking Dish Set

This three-piece set includes a 7 1/2-inch, a 10-inch and a 12 1/2-inch dish, perfect for bakers and home cooks alike. Use them to bake desserts, roast vegetables, marinate meats and more.

