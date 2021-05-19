The best Nespresso machine in 2021

You should avoid capsules or pods made by brands other than Nespresso, as they may damage your machine or void the warranty.

Nespresso machines

If you love starting your day out with a shot of espresso but don’t want to waste time in a coffee shop line every morning, Nespresso machines are the perfect solution. These handy machines make coffee-shop-quality espresso shots and other beverages in just a few minutes.

If you’re in the market for a Nespresso machine, you may begin to feel overwhelmed when you start browsing the dozens of models available. Luckily, there are a few that stand out from the rest. After taking some time to understand what makes Nespresso machines unique and comparing the stand-out models, you’ll be ready to buy the machine that’s best for you.

What to know before you buy a Nespresso machine

Original line vs. VertuoLine

Many models from the original line of Nespresso machines only make espresso drinks, but some include milk frothers and steam nozzles, allowing you to make lattes and cappuccinos.

The VertuoLine Nespresso machines make regular coffee in addition to espresso drinks, making them perfect for households that like more than just espresso. Many VertuoLine models include milk frothers and steam nozzles as well.

Nespresso machine tips

For a perfect brew every time, consider running water through the coffee spout without a pod before brewing your drink. This cleans any residue out of the machine and raises its temperature, so you’re guaranteed a perfect tasting drink.

Another way to ensure a perfect-tasting beverage every time is to remove your used capsule and drip tray after each use and wash each removable piece by hand to prevent debris buildup.

What to look for in a quality Nespresso machine

Fast preheat time

All Nespresso models heat up fairly quickly, but some models are ready to brew in as little as 15 seconds, whereas others may take 40-60 seconds. When you’re in a rush in the morning, extra-fast preheat times feel like a necessity.

Auto shut-off

Most Nespresso machines turn off after nine or so minutes of inactivity. This is a handy safety feature if you often find yourself forgetting on your way out of the house.

Bars-of-pressure

Bars-of-pressure is a measurement of the amount of pressure being used to force the water through the coffee grounds.

Most coffee beverages, including espresso, don’t require more than 11 bars of pressure. Many Nespresso machines have anywhere from 15-19 bars of pressure, so it’s hard to go wrong no matter which Nespresso device you choose. If your Nespresso machine makes more beverages than just espresso, it will adjust its bars-of-pressure accordingly, so you never need to worry about it.

How much does a Nespresso machine cost?

Some Nespresso machines cost as little as $130, but many more advanced devices will run you $200 or more.

Nespresso machine FAQ

What are the best Nespresso pods?

Nespresso Ispirazione Espresso Variety Pack

This variety pack comes with 10 different coffees from around the world, ranging from light roast to medium and dark. Every coffee included consistently brews smooth beverages with a layer of crema.

VitaCup Power Blend Infused Espresso Capsules

This delicious 10-pack includes quality espresso from organic Arabica beans infused with five different B vitamins and D3.

Nespresso Barista Mild Roast Variety Pack

If you prefer super-sweet cappuccinos or other beverages, this is a fantastic choice. This kit includes 10 vanilla eclair, 10 cocoa truffle and 10 caramel crème brulée pods made to combine with milk.

What are the best Nespresso Vertuo pods?

Nespresso VertuoLine Espresso Diavolitto Capsules, 50 Count

This tasty bundle comes with 50 pods of rich, bold coffee. The flavor can be a bit intense, so if you aren’t a serious espresso lover, this might not be the best choice.

Nespresso VertuoLine Coffee Assortment, 30 Count

With three flavors that range from strong to balanced, you’re sure to find something you like with this option.

Nespresso VertuoLine Espresso Voltesso Capsules, 50 Count

This mild, sweet blend is perfect for those that aren’t a fan of bold coffee.

Best Nespresso machine 2021

Top Nespresso machine

Breville-Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso machine

What you need to know: The Essenza Mini is an affordable, lightweight option that preheats in 25 seconds.

What you’ll love: This is one of the smallest Nespresso machines out there, and it doesn’t sacrifice flavor for size. It’s bundled with the handy Aeroccino 3 milk frother for cappuccinos and lattes.

What you should consider: It is relatively noisy when brewing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Top Nespresso machine for the money

Nespresso by De’Longhi VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso machine

What you need to know: This is one of the most popular Nespresso machines out there, thanks to its low price-point and convenient features.

What you’ll love: This versatile machine can brew a wide range of single-serve cup sizes. The water tank can swivel out or sit behind the device, depending on your preferences.

What you should consider: It doesn’t brew as hot as other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nespresso by Breville VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso machine

What you need to know: This convenient Nespresso machine is an excellent choice for coffee and espresso on the go.

What you’ll love: This Nespresso machine preheats in 15 seconds. It comes with a convenient travel mug. The Centrifusion technology uses the barcodes on the pods to ensure the perfect cup every time.

What you should consider: There aren’t as many features as other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

