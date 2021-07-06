The best coffee mug tree

Before returning clean mugs to your coffee mug tree, make sure they’re completely dry. Damp mugs introduce moisture into trees, which may result in mildew growth on wooden trees and rust on metal ones.

Which coffee mug tree is best?

If you and members of your household drink plenty of coffee and tea on a daily basis, it’s a good idea to buy a coffee mug tree.

Coffee mug trees are a charming way to display your favorite mugs. Rather than cluttering up the kitchen, they optimize valuable counter space. Some designs go so far as to store other coffee- and tea-related items like sweeteners, stirrers, or K-cups. If you’re looking for an accessible and attractive storage solution, a coffee mug tree is your best bet.

Our buying guide introduces you to various styles of coffee mug trees, plus we’re sharing a few recommendations at the end, including our top choice from Gourmet Basics by Mikasa, which features an ornate design that conveniently stores up to eight mugs at a time.

Considerations when choosing coffee mug trees

Type of storage

Before you begin comparing coffee mug trees, think about your motivation for buying one. If your main goal is saving space, your best option is a stacking design with a small footprint. If you’re buying a coffee mug tree for decorative purposes, select a finish or design that complements appliances or décor.

Mug sizes

It’s important to know the size of the mugs you intend to display, because unfortunately, not all coffee mug trees will accommodate them. This is a source of frustration, as the average coffee mug ranges in size from 8 to 16 ounces. Depending on how spread out the branches are, some trees may only hold mugs 10 ounces or smaller.

Coffee mug tree features

Materials

The majority of coffee mug trees are made of metal or wood. Metal coffee mug trees blend well with stainless steel appliances, while wooden trees complement cabinetry of the same finish. Metal trees may look too modern or out of place in many traditional kitchens, and wooden trees can appear outdated in modern ones.

Colors

Because coffee mug trees are designed to blend with décor, it’s common to find them in neutral colors or finishes. Metal trees usually have black, white, bronze, or silver finishes. Wooden coffee mug trees can have a variety of stains or finishes that range from light tan to deep brown.

Accessory storage

Some coffee mug trees are designed to be more like full-service coffee stations with accessory storage. These designs feature baskets, shelves, or drawers that hold K-cups, sweeteners, or other coffee-related accessories. While coffee mug trees in this category have a larger footprint than regular trees, they’re worthwhile considering the space they save in other ways.

Coffee mug tree price

Simple coffee mug trees that hold six or fewer small mugs cost $15 or less. Mid-range coffee mug trees, many of which offer accessory storage, run between $15-$30. If you prefer a coffee mug tree that coordinates with your existing décor from a specific line, you may spend as much as $50.

Coffee mug tree FAQ

Q. Does it matter how I stack mugs on a coffee mug tree?

A. It depends on how stable its base is. If the base is somewhat lightweight, it’s best to hang the heaviest mugs toward the bottom. It’s also a good idea to pluck mugs from the top of the tree down to help it maintain its center of gravity.

Q. Where should I place a coffee mug tree?

A. Ideally, place the coffee mug tree near coffee and tea pots. This improves the flow of the kitchen around the coffee station. If you entertain with coffee or tea, you may wish to place the coffee mug tree in the space where you host guests, such as the dining room.

Coffee mug trees we recommend

Best of the best

Gourmet Basics by Mikasa’s French Countryside Metal Mug Tree

Our take: Popular flat-back design can be pushed against the wall to save even more space.

What we like: Top wire basket to store K-cups. Has a low center of gravity and won’t tip over.

What we dislike: Design isn’t conducive to a collection of oversized mugs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck

Home Basics’ Scroll Collection Mug Tree

Our take: Budget-friendly option if you need a mug tree with an extremely small footprint.

What we like: Brushed bronze finish is rust-resistant. Can support medium-size mugs. Available in multiple finishes.

What we dislike: Best to remove mugs from the top down to prevent toppling.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Spectrum Diversified’s Euro Mug Holder

Our take: Contemporary design featuring a satin-nickel finish that blends in with stainless steel appliances.

What we like: Well-made design that doesn’t warp or bend. Upper loop makes it easy to tote the tree around the kitchen.

What we dislike: Doesn’t have a non-slip base like other mug trees.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

