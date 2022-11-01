Cold brew coffee can be strong, so it’s best served in relatively small quantities over ice. This way, as the ice melts, the coffee is diluted.

Making pumpkin cold brew coffee

When fall rolls round, it’s time for pumpkin everything â€” and that includes coffee. If it needs to be well below freezing before you’ll even entertain drinking hot coffee, you might be wondering how to make pumpkin cold brew.

While you can make pumpkin coffee in many ways, there are two particularly popular options: pumpkin spice cold brew and pumpkin cream cold brew. Both are great in their own way, with the pumpkin spice offering subtle flavors and the pumpkin cream being sweetly delicious.

How to make pumpkin spice cold brew

This recipe produces a black cold brew delicately melded with pumpkin spice flavors.

Grind coffee

You need a coarse grind to make cold brew coffee, so you’ll need a coffee grinder to grind your own beans. If you don’t have one and don’t intend to buy one, you can always buy your beans from a specialty shop that will grind them for you and ask for a coarse grind for cold brew.

Grind your beans on the coarsest setting. You’ll need 1 cup of ground coffee beans.

Prepare spices

You’ll need around 2 teaspoons of ground pumpkin spices. While you can use a pumpkin spice mix, you’re better off coarsely grinding or grating whole spices for a smoother coffee. Pre-ground spices are fine enough to get through the cheesecloth used for straining.

If you prepare your own spices, you’ll need roughly 1 teaspoon of cinnamon, 1/2 a teaspoon of nutmeg, 1/2 a teaspoon of grated fresh ginger and a pinch of cloves.

Add water

Mix the spices, 1 cup of ground coffee and 4 cups of cold or room-temperature water in a large mason jar or split it between two smaller jars.

Refrigerate

Cover the mixture and put it in the fridge for 12-24 hours. Around 18 hours is the sweet spot for cold brew that has a good kick to it, but isn’t excessively strong.

Strain

Strain your coffee through a cheesecloth-lined fine mesh strainer. You can drink it straight out of the fridge if you want a standard black cold brew with a subtle pumpkin spice flavor, or you can add milk and sweetener of your choice.

How to make pumpkin cream cold brew

This recipe produces black cold brew topped with a pumpkin cream for a sweet and velvety drink.

Grind coffee

As with the recipe above, you’ll need to grind your own coffee beans on the coarsest setting your coffee grinder offers. You’ll need 1 cup of coarsely-ground coffee for this recipe.

Steep

Mix this ground coffee with 4 cups of cold or room-temperature water in one or more mason jars. Cover the jars and refrigerate for 12-24 hours. A longer steeping time gives you stronger coffee, but if you leave it too long, it can become bitter.

Mix pumpkin cream ingredients

While your coffee is steeping, you can prepare the pumpkin cream ingredients. It’s fine to prepare the cream in advance and refrigerate it overnight. Alternatively, you can prepare it around an hour before you want to make your coffee and chill it for at least 45 minutes. You’ll need the following to make your pumpkin cream:

1 cup of oat milk

2 tablespoons of canned pumpkin puree

2 tablespoons of maple syrup

1 teaspoon of ground pumpkin spice

1 teaspoon of quality vanilla extract

Mix all the ingredients in a saucepan and heat gently for a few minutes, but don’t bring to a boil. When cooled, transfer to a container and refrigerate. This makes enough cream to top four coffees.

Strain coffee

Once 12-24 hours have passed, you can strain your cold brew coffee using a fine mesh grater lined with cheesecloth. Then, set it aside until you’re ready to make your drinks.

Froth pumpkin cream

Remove the chilled pumpkin cream mixture from the fridge and use a milk frother to whip it up into a foam.

Assemble your drink

Now it’s time to assemble your pumpkin cream cold brew. Fill a glass with a handful of ice before pouring over a cup of black cold brew. Top it with a quarter of the pumpkin cream mixture. Drink as is or mix it up!

