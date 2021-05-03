What is the best doormat for outside?

A doormat, or set of doormats, makes a great housewarming gift. They’re affordable and practical, plus it’s a gift that new homeowners will appreciate daily.

Best outdoor doormat

Before you welcome guests into your home, they’ll be greeted by your doormat. While doormats don’t have the most glamorous job, they are somewhat of a necessity. They prevent excess dirt, debris and moisture from entering your home. They’re also a focal point in your doorway — which is why many consumers choose aesthetically-pleasing ones.

Need help choosing a doormat? Our buying guide will point you in the right direction and includes a few of our top choices at the end. Leading our shortlist is Amagabeli Outside Doormat, an absorbent design well-suited for year-round use.

What to know before you buy an outdoor doormat

Doormat size

There isn’t a standard size for doormats, though the most common dimensions are 18 by 30 inches. Larger doormats, however, can be as large as 24 by 36 inches.

If your home has double front doors, you’ll find a few extra-long doormats that measure up to 65 inches. Another option is to buy a pair of matching doormats and push them together.

Doormat material

The most common materials for doormats include nylon, polyester, cotton, straw and coir (better known as coconut fiber). These materials excel at scraping dirt and debris from footwear, but they won’t last through too many years of use.

More durable doormats are made of rubber, aluminum or AstroTurf. Besides holding up better to frequent scraping, they fare well in most weather conditions. Higher price tags accompany their longer lifespans.

Doormat thickness

Doormats are designed to be low-profile so they don’t interfere with a door opening or closing. There are a few higher-pile doormats, though they’re not as popular unless your front door is elevated from the porch or landing.

Unique doormat designs

Besides being functional, many doormats often have curb appeal. Some feature custom text or imagery. Others are cut into novelty shapes like flowers, fish or geometric designs. You’ll also find a wide variety of seasonal doormats.

What to look for in a quality outdoor doormat

Anti-skid doormats

Well-made doormats have anti-skid features that secure them while you wipe your footwear. These doormats typically have textured backings featuring rubber or silicone nubs that grip the porch or concrete. A few doormats also have this detail on the top side to prevent you from slipping or skidding as you walk over them.

Water-resistant doormats

Water-resistance is considered a desirable feature in doormats for multiple reasons. For one, it means they’ll withstand rainy or snowy weather well. Water-resistant doormats also dry more quickly than other doormats, mainly because moisture beads off instead of being absorbed.

Doormats with scrapers

Some doormats have built-in scraping devices consisting of a textured surface or brush that effectively removes debris from footwear. These are considered particularly helpful if you normally trek through snowy or muddy areas.

Indoor vs. outdoor doormats

There are a few doormats that are advertised as indoor/outdoor mats. These doormats tend to be less durable than traditional outdoor designs, though they typically have better curb appeal. As a result, many consumers opt for indoor/outdoor mats for enclosed spaces, like porches, entryways or sunrooms.

How much you can expect to spend on an outdoor doormat

While you can find simple doormats for less than $15, those priced $20-$50 are more durable. Doormats with premium features, such as attractive designs or integrated scrapers, can be priced up to $100.

Doormat FAQ

Should I buy a heated doormat?

A. A heated doormat comes in handy to melt snow and ice from boots. Not only does this eliminate a considerable amount of scraping, but it also reduces the moisture on your boots when you go indoors. It prevents carpets from getting saturated by wet boots and may prevent slips or falls on tile and hardwood floors.

How do I clean a doormat?

A. The vast majority of doormats can be hosed down, but for a deeper cleaning, you’ll need to scrub them with a brush and an all-purpose cleaner. Some indoor/outdoor mats are machine washable.

How long will a doormat last?

A. Affordable doormats usually last a couple of years. Many of them end up fading before then, but that’s more of an aesthetic concern than a functional one. Those made with durable materials can last approximately five years before they require replacement.

What’s the best outdoor doormat to buy?

Top doormat

Amagabeli Outside Doormat

What you need to know: This attractive doormat has a textured middle with a dust-repellent rubber border.

What you’ll love: Low-profile design won’t affect doors. Absorbs moisture and traps dirt. Easy to keep clean with a vacuum or hose. Nonslip back stays put while you wipe your feet.

What you should consider: It may arrive with an industrial smell that lingers for a couple of days.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top doormat for the money

Fasmov Indoor/Outdoor Entrance Doormat

What you need to know: Many consumers prefer this versatile doormat for light outdoor use.

What you’ll love: Simple, slate gray design that conceals dirt and sand well. Made from biodegradable materials. Thin and fits well in most doorways.

What you should consider: Isn’t absorbent and may arrive with a strong rubbery odor.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

GrassWorx High Traffic Doormat

What you need to know: Consumers are big fans of the rugged design of this high-traffic doormat.

What you’ll love: High-pile AstroTurf scrapes footwear clean. Mold- and mildew-resistant, and doesn’t hold on to odors. Easy to keep clean.

What you should consider: Some dirt gets trapped at the bottom and requires deeper cleaning.

Where to buy: Amazon

