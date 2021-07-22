Best fall doormat

Choosing a seasonal doormat that reflects your personality welcomes you and your guests while keeping your floors clean all season.

Which fall doormats are best?

As the weather changes from summer to fall, rain, dust, mud and snow grace our doorsteps once again. The best way to avoid tracking debris into your home from the outside is to use a durable, weather-resistant doormat. Choosing a seasonal doormat that reflects your personality helps welcome you and your guests home while keeping your floors clean all season.

Things to consider when buying a doormat

Absorbency and durability

When shopping for the best fall doormats, a few factors can help you choose the best doormat for your home. The material of the mat determines absorbency and durability. Polyester, nylon, coir, cotton and straw are commonly used and great at scrubbing off the dirt from your shoes. Astroturf, rubber and aluminum may be more durable over time but come with a higher price tag. Mixed material doormats that use a combination of natural coir and rubber offer the best of both worlds, with high absorbency and long-lasting durability.

Size

Your entryway determines what size doormat you’ll need. Smaller entryways are generally 30 inches by 17 inches, and larger entryways can run as large as 72 inches by 24 inches. Doormats are available in a range of sizes.

Design

Selecting a design for your fall doormat depends on your personal preference as well as where you’ll use your mat. Some doormat designs are more durable than others, making them ideal for outdoor use. If you’re using your doormat indoors, pay attention to the height of the doormat to ensure your door can swing open freely. If you’re using your mat outdoors, make sure it can withstand typical fall weather.

Best doormats for fall weather

Amagabeli Large Outdoor Door Mat 24” x 36”

This outdoor doormat does a great job of trapping dirt and soaking up water before shoes make it through the door. The low-profile material easily stays in place when opening and closing doors. The unique and attractive rug design helps remove dirt from shoes.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Fasmov Indoor/Outdoor Entrance Doormat 20” x 31.5”

This lightweight doormat is an excellent value at an affordable price. It’s best for indoor entryways rather than outdoor use. The thin mat has such a low profile that even robot vacuums will not get caught on it. It collects dirt and dust well, and the dirt fades well into the dark colors of the mat.

Sold by Amazon

Beau Jardin Non-Slip Doormat for Front Door 18” x 28”

This low-profile carpeted doormat is ideal for trapping lots of water, mud and dirt from shoes and paws. The thick, soft fibers absorb moisture and help scrape off excess residue. It’s machine washable, and the latex backing holds it in place on the floor. Choose from a variety of colors and sizes to fit your home decor.

Sold by Amazon

Art & Artifact Hello Goodbye Boot Tray 32” x 16”

The tall sides of this durable boot tray ensure that muddy fall weather stays on the mat rather than on your floors. A variety of embossed gold detailing offers a decorative touch that also helps shoes drip dry in the tray. At 32 inches long, this rubber mat can hold many pairs of footwear, perfect for the changing weather.

Sold by Amazon

GrassWorx Clean Machine High-Traffic Doormat 23.5″ x 35.5″

This astroturf doormat is an excellent choice for high-traffic outdoor areas. It can collect up to a pound of dirt, dust and snow each week. No matter what autumn weather throws your way, this mat can handle it. Cleaning is easy — just shake it out and rinse with a garden hose. The mat is fade-, mold- and mildew-resistant, and it comes in a few different colors.

Sold by Amazon

Best doormat with fall designs

Juvale Natural Coir Welcome Door Mat, Hey There Pumpkin 30” x 17”

Greet your guests with a warm and sassy welcome mat. This pumpkin-themed doormat offers a friendly welcome with a black design printed on the dense natural coir. The natural coir is water-resistant and durable enough for outdoor use. The non-slip backing holds it in place through unpredictable fall weather.

Sold by Amazon

Calloway Mills Fall Colors Doormat 29” x 17”

Set this colorful mat outside your front door to greet your guests with a fall rainbow. Leaves of all colors hang above the welcome message on this natural coir doormat. The printed design is colorfast, and the mat itself is weatherproof.

Sold by Amazon

Juvale Natural Coir Welcome Door Mat, Autumn Leaves 30” x 17”

The printed design in a classic script font lends a sophisticated air to this autumn doormat. The coir fibers are durable, and the vinyl backing provides a non-slip grip.

Sold by Amazon

Calloway Mills Multicolor Fall Leaves Doormat 17″ x 29″

If you’re looking for a bold design, this smattering of red and yellow leaves on a bright orange background will give your front door a splash of color. The natural coir mat helps trap dirt as you walk inside. It’s colorfast- and weather-resistant.

Sold by Amazon

Imports Decor Autumn Rubber-Backed Door Mat 30” x 18”

Give your home a vintage vibe with this throwback autumn welcome mat. The nostalgic checkerboard design and bubble font are a playful way to celebrate the season.

Sold by Home Depot

Calloway Mills Autumn Breeze Coir Door Mat 17” x 29”

Realistic leaves change colors as they border the edges of this natural coir welcome mat. Scuff your shoes off on the natural coir fibers to trap excess moisture and dirt. Add a touch of fall to your home decor at an affordable price.

Sold by Home Depot

Gorilla Grip Durable Natural Rubber Door Mat, Burgundy Leaves 17” x 29”

The mixed woven and natural rubber design of this doormat is both comfortable to walk on and helpful for scrubbing off the bottoms of your shoes. The autumn leaf design in a deep burgundy accentuates the season and adds a cozy color to your home. For larger entryways, the mat comes in multiple sizes up to 72 inches by 24 inches.

Sold by Amazon

Color&Geometry Orange and Black Indoor Doormat 24” x 36”

This geometric doormat features orange, black and white shapes on a grey background for an abstract nod to the season. The pattern hides dirt while absorbing moisture. The ribbed fabric is easy to clean, and the rubber backing stays put even when wet.

Sold by Amazon

Calloway Mills Fall Beauty Coir Door Mat 17” x 29”

There’s no mistaking what season it is with this welcome mat printed in red, orange, yellow and green leafy letters. It’s the perfect mat for a classic look. The natural coir fibers are weather-resistant, and the design is colorfast so that you can enjoy it year after year.

Sold by Home Depot

