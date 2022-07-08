Which Olly vitamin is best?

The Olly brand is a popular creator of vitamin blends for various health needs. It has a vast assortment of vitamins to help you sleep, beautify your skin, improve your energy and more. There are several blends for adults, but Olly also makes vitamins for kids — child-appropriate multivitamins as well as blends for digestion and mood. Each blend comes in gummy or softgel form to make it easy and enjoyable to take.

Best multivitamins

Multivitamins support you where your daily meals may not. They were created to fill the gaps in your nutrition and provide you with a balanced diet. Take a multivitamin every day to ensure you are giving your body everything it needs to be healthy. Olly has multivitamins made for men, women and children — in fact, the only thing it seems to be missing is a dog multivitamin.

Top multivitamin for women

Olly The Perfect Women’s Multi

This blend includes vitamins A, C, D, E, biotin and folic acid, the perfect combination for a healthy female body. There are 90 supplements to be taken twice a day, offering 45 days worth of vitamin needs.

Top multivitamin for men

Olly The Perfect Men’s Multi

A blend made for men’s optimal health that includes vitamins A, B, C, D, E, lycopene and zinc. These blackberry-flavored gummies are to be taken twice a day; each container includes a 45-day supply.

Top multivitamin for kids

Olly Kids Multi and Probiotic

A blend of vitamins for kids that includes a 35 day supply if taken as recommended twice a day. It includes A, B, C, D, E, and zinc for a healthy digestive and immune system.

Best vitamins for mood

If you’re looking for a natural way to boost your mood, there is a vitamin for that. Olly has several options for mood enhancement, energy and calm. Each blend is designed and labeled to meet a specific need by blending a medley of vitamins. De-stress, increase energy or calm your kiddos with the best Olly has for mood.

Top mood balance vitamin

Olly Ultra Strength Goodbye Stress Multi-Benefit Blend

This is a blend created to keep you calm while also keeping you alert and focused. It includes ashwagandha, gamma-aminobutyric acid, L-theanine and lemon balm to support a stable mood throughout the day.

Top mood balance vitamin for kids

Olly Kids Chillax

This blend includes a child-appropriate blend of magnesium, L-theanine and lemon balm. It supports a calm mind and body for children ages 4 and up.

Top energy vitamin

Olly Daily Energy

This is a blend of B12, CoQ10, and goji berry to provide you with a daily dose of energy without the caffeine. You can take it up to twice a day, with or without food or water.

Best vitamins for health

Supplements are a great addition to a healthy diet and regular exercise. Support your body by taking vitamins designed for its individual systems. Popular ways to improve your health are boosting your immunity or digestion. Olly covers each of these needs and more, but these are its top-of-the-line blends.

Top immunity support vitamin

Olly Active Immunity and Elderberry

Take up to three gummies a day with this 15-day supply of immune-system support. This blend includes echinacea, zinc and vitamin C in naturally flavored berry gummies.

Top probiotic vitamin

Olly Probiotic and Prebiotic Gummy

This blend has probiotics and prebiotic fiber for a well-balanced gut. You can take one gummy a day without food or water to keep your digestive system healthy.

Best vitamins for beauty

They say “appearance is only skin deep,” but what creates that appearance comes from within. You can improve the look of your hair, skin and nails with the right vitablend. Olly has created several products to beautify your skin, reduce fine lines and give your hair a healthy boost. It uses combinations of nutrients known to give you a youthful glow at any age.

Top skin vitamin

Olly Ultra Skin Multi-Benefit Blend

This is a softgel blend created to hydrate and firm skin while reducing fine lines. It includes hyaluronic acid, zeaxanthin, lutein and vitamin C to leave your skin glowing.

Top collagen vitamin

Olly Collagen Gummy Rings

These gummy rings provide enough collagen to give your skin a healthy glow. Each has 2.5 grams that can be taken twice daily to help reduce wrinkles and improve your skin’s elasticity.

Top hair vitamin

Olly Ultra Strength Hair Softgels

These softgels include a blend of biotin, keratin, vitamin D and B12 for healthy hair. Strengthen and grow your hair by taking one daily with water.

Best vitamins for sleep

Quality sleep can make or break your day. According to the Mayo Clinic, it is the root of creating healthy habits and living well. Things such as alcohol and caffeine can be disastrous for sleep, but taking supplements can help you to create the kind of sleep schedule you need. For optimal recovery after each day, get seven to nine hours of sleep and try to go to sleep and wake up at the same time each morning.

Top sleep vitamin

Olly Sleep Blackberry Zen

This dreamy blend includes 3 grams of melatonin along with L-theanine, chamomile and lemon balm. Take two gummies about 30 minutes before bed for a full night of restful sleep.

Top sleep vitamin for kids

Olly Kids Sleep Gummies

Kids ages 4 and up can take one or two of these 30 minutes before bedtime to promote good sleep. Each gummy contains a mild blend of melatonin, L-theanine and botanicals to be taken only occasionally when sleep is difficult.

