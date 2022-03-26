Which is the best immune-booster tea?

When it comes to staying healthy, supporting your immune system is a wise move. At all times of the year, viruses and germs can quickly lead to the cold, flu, or a host of other illnesses. In addition to common best practices (such as hand washing and physical distancing), immune-boosting teas proactively prevent sickness with all-natural ingredients.

Knowing which immune booster tea has the best ingredients and flavor can save time and money, and deliver the best results. Yogi Echinacea Immune Support is our top pick because it has a pleasant mint flavor, it is USDA-certified organic and it uses a powerful blend of herbs to boost the immune system.

What to know before you buy an immune-booster tea

Ingredients

No two immune-boosting drinks are made the same. This is also true when it comes to immune-booster tea. Common ingredients include elderberry, peppermint leaf, ascorbic acid (vitamin C), echinacea, yarrow flower, ginger, and lemon. Each tea can have a varying list of ingredients, so read the label before purchasing. Those who have sensitivities, allergies, or who are taking medication should be extra mindful of what is in their chosen immune-boosting tea.

Taste

It is fairly common for immune-boosting teas to contain flavors that are relatively strong. Peppermint, spearmint, ginger, and other potent herbs can be off-putting to some individuals. However, there are quite a few teas created to have mild flavors. When looking for a go-to tea, ensure the taste profile sounds appealing to you.

Certifications

Immune booster teas can be awarded almost every kind of food and beverage certification available. This includes USDA organic certification, Non-GMO Project verification, and kosher certification. Teas also can be labeled as gluten-free, vegan, and sustainable. If there are specific certifications that are important to you, check for these on the box or in the product description.

What to look for in a quality immune-booster tea

All-natural ingredients

Highly-rated tea brands do not put artificial ingredients in their immune-boosting blends. Be aware that there are some companies that manufacture teas with artificial sweeteners and other chemicals. Teas containing artificial ingredients are often of lower quality and should be avoided.

Multiple immune-boosting ingredients

Top immune-booster teas combine a variety of ingredients shown to support the immune system. Blends that strategically combine herbs for this purpose often deliver the best results. Look for teas that list two or more primary immune-boosting ingredients.

Caffeine-free

For some individuals, caffeine can produce adverse effects in low quantities. According to MedlinePlus, excess caffeine consumption can lead to dehydration, headaches, dizziness, and insomnia. All of these side effects are counterproductive to boosting the immune system and preventing illness. This is why it is essential to purchase a tea blend that is caffeine-free.

Vitamin C

For decades, vitamin C has been recognized as a powerful ally of the immune system. Quality immune-booster teas often add vitamin C — or ingredients containing vitamin C — to further elevate the blend’s capabilities.

How much you can expect to spend on an immune-booster tea

One box of immune-boosting tea containing 16 bags typically costs $3-$6.

Immune booster tea FAQ

Does immune-boosting tea really work?

A. Highly-rated immune-boosting teas contain ingredients that have been proven to help the immune system ward off common illnesses such as the cold and flu.

Should you ask your doctor about drinking immune-boosting tea if you’re taking medication?

A. Yes. If you have any concerns about drug interactions, always consult with your doctor before consuming herbal tea.

Should you drink immune-boosting tea only if you’re sick?

A. No. While your immune system will certainly welcome the support when you’re feeling sick, drinking this tea proactively is a good idea.

What’s the best immune-booster tea to buy?

Top immune-booster tea

Yogi Echinacea Immune Support

What you need to know: A powerful and delightful blend of natural herbs, it is designed to enhance the immune system’s functionality.

What you’ll love: This tea is fantastic for those who have a sensitive stomach, and it works to support respiratory function and the immune system. It is naturally sweetened and infused with fennel, lemongrass, peppermint, spearmint, and licorice. This tea is USDA-certified organic, vegan, caffeine-free and Non-GMO Project verified.

What you should consider: Those who do not enjoy mint flavors likely will not be thrilled with the taste of this tea.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Top immune-booster tea for the money

Traditional Medicinals Organic Echinacea Plus Elderberry

What you need to know: A tasty, sustainably sourced herbal blend, it has a delightful kick of elderberry.

What you’ll love: This tea has plant-based immune support, combining the power of elderberry and echinacea, and it is caffeine-free. It is USDA-certified organic, Non-GMO Project verified, and Climate Pledge Friendly. It is made from medicinal-grade plants, such as ginger rhizome, German chamomile flower, and peppermint leaf.

What you should consider: It may cause a reaction for those who are allergic to certain plants.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Worth checking out

Yogi Tea Sweet Lemon Everyday Immune

What you need to know: This tea is an outstanding source of vitamin C that has a light and pleasant taste.

What you’ll love: Enjoy the aromatic blend of immune-boosting herbs, such as rose hips, acerola fruit, and tulsi. This tea is verified by the Non-GMO Project, USDA-certified organic, kosher, caffeine-free, gluten-free, and vegan.

What you should consider: Some of the herbs and plants used may cause a reaction for those who are allergic.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

