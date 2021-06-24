What essential oil is good for headaches?

Evidence from a randomized controlled clinical trial supports the use of basil essential oil to treat migraines.

Can essential oils relieve headaches?

If you’re searching for relief from headaches, essential oils may be the organic treatment to try. Many clinical studies are proving that essential oil therapy helps reduce both tension headaches and migraines. Finding the right essential oil treatment for you can make all the difference.

The best essential oil for your needs depends on what types of headaches you experience and how you plan to apply the oil. You can use essential oils topically to relieve pain around specific areas, or you can inhale the oil through aromatherapy. Both methods are effective at reducing headache symptoms.

Topical Essential Oil

Multiple clinical studies support the use of peppermint oil (ethanol extract) topically to treat both tension headaches (the most frequent type) and migraine headaches.

In a double-blind controlled study on tension headaches, researchers found that applying peppermint essential oil to the forehead and temples during a headache attack was equally effective as taking one dose of acetaminophen. Peppermint oil is a viable, cost-effective solution for treating tension headaches without traditional therapies.

Another study focused on the use of peppermint oil to relieve migraine headaches. The subjects who received peppermint essential oil aromatherapy experienced a significant reduction in the intensity and frequency of migraine symptoms compared to those who received the placebo. The study confirms that intranasal therapy with peppermint oil is a successful treatment for relieving migraines.

Basil essential oil can also play a role in reducing headaches. Evidence from a randomized controlled clinical trial supports the use of basil essential oil to treat migraines. The triple-blind study found that a topical application of basil essential oil over time would reduce both the intensity and frequency of migraine attacks.

Essential Oil Aromatherapy

There is one clinical study suggesting lavender aromatherapy can help people manage migraine headaches. The study involved subjects diagnosed with migraine conditions, and those who received lavender essential oil experienced a significant reduction in the severity of their headaches. The results suggest that inhalation of lavender essential oil may be an effective and safe treatment to mitigate migraines.

Top essential oils for headaches

Best of the best essential oil for headaches

Now Foods Peppermint Essential Oil

What you need to know: This four-ounce bottle of peppermint oil is a long-lasting headache treatment that delivers a soothing and cooling effect.

What you’ll love: The 100% pure peppermint oil is excellent for relieving tension headaches and migraines through aromatherapy or massage. The glass dropper makes for easy application.

What you should consider: There are no known drawbacks to this oil other than it is pure, so you need to dilute it before applying it directly to the skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Best bang for your buck essential oil for headaches

Healing Solutions Head Relief Oil Blend

What you need to know: This blend is a soothing escape of eight essential oils to help you feel refreshed and energized.

What you’ll love: The essential oil blend is excellent value for the price. Users are loyal to the unique scent, and many use it for regular headache relief.

What you should consider: The minty top note can be overpowering, so it may not be suitable for those who don’t enjoy the smell of mint.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best potent essential oil for fast headache relief

Edens Garden Head Ease Synergy Blend

What you need to know: For fast migraine relief, this potent blend of nine essential oils packs a punch.

What you’ll love: The blend works to relieve headaches immediately after use and works particularly well when treating migraine symptoms.

What you should consider: It can sting the skin a bit if it’s not diluted before topical application. Some users noticed it is overwhelmingly minty.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best roll-on essential oil blend for headaches

Migrastil Migraine Stick Roll-on Essential Oil Aromatherapy Relief

What you need to know: This roll-on aromatherapy stick is a convenient tool for fast relief from headache symptoms.

What you’ll love: The convenience of the applicator tool makes it easy to bring with you while traveling. The blend of peppermint, spearmint and lavender essential oils work together to deliver the best relief for tension and migraine headaches on the go. Since it’s already blended with a carrier oil, this won’t sting after applying it directly to the skin.

What you should consider: Some users say it will reduce your symptoms, rather than getting rid of your headache completely.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best dual-treatment essential oil for headache relief and muscle tension

Plant Therapy Tension Relief Blend

What you need to know: For those with tension headaches and tense muscles, this blend of 10 essential oils delivers relief for both.

What you’ll love: This pure essential oil blend soothes muscles and pain without being diluted by any carrier oil. Users like its refreshing and calming scent. It absorbs quickly into the skin and leaves no residue. You can also find it in a roll-on tube.

What you should consider: The unique scent isn’t for everyone. Some users noticed leaks in the bottle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best set of essential oils for headaches

Wellness Essential Oil Roll-On Set

What you need to know: If you’re packing for a trip or looking for relief on the go, this is a versatile set of essential oil blends you’ll want to take with you.

What you’ll love: You can mix and match the group of four roll-on blends to help relieve headaches, stress, muscle pain and improve your sleep. The roll-on bottles are easy to take anywhere, and users say the blends are safe for sensitive skin.

What you should consider: Some users reported leaky bottles, and others said the blends weren’t as potent as they expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Runner-up essential oil for headache relief

Now Foods Pure Basil Essential Oil

What you need to know: This pure basil oil comes from a reputable company and delivers a warm, spicy scent to keep you energized.

What you’ll love: It’s a high-quality essential oil at an affordable price point, and it offers a fresh, herbal, uplifting scent.

What you should consider: Some customers say it smells a bit different than the original basil plant and is very strong, so a large amount is too potent.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

