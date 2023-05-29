Yes, you can suffer from seasonal affective disorder in the summer

Summer depression is a mental health disorder you can manage by preparing ahead and practicing self-care.

Seasonal affective disorder, or SAD, is a mental condition many people associate with the winter months, but it also happens during the summer. SAD is a type of depression occurring as the seasons change. Longer days, planning vacations and the heat may cause summertime seasonal affective disorder. Symptoms include sleeping difficulties, weight loss, anxiety and loss of appetite. It affects how you navigate your daily life in the summer. You can effectively manage SAD in the summer months with the right tools and resources.

Plan ahead

As summer nears, think about the difficulties you face in the summer. Then, consider which factors to address to prevent summertime SAD. For example, if you have children, sign them up for summer classes or programs to get alone time and relieve stress.

Find professional help

You can seek help from a mental health professional for summertime SAD. Speak with a therapist, psychiatrist or psychologist to discuss your symptoms. They may prescribe medication to help you manage symptoms.

Get enough sleep

Vacations, outdoor activities and time changes can affect your sleep schedule. If you don’t get enough sleep, it can trigger depression. Setting a sleeping schedule can reduce or alleviate summertime SAD symptoms.

Prioritize self-care

Practicing self-care is essential to relieving symptoms. Spend time each day engaging in activities that boost your mental well-being. For example, journaling, reading, walking or taking a warm bath are ways to practice self-care.

Stay physically active

Depression can make exercise challenging, but it’s crucial for physical and mental well-being. Try to work out early in the morning or evening when the weather is cooler. You can also buy gym equipment or join a gym.

Take Vitamin D supplements

Although there’s more sunshine during the summer, you may not get enough vitamin D. Vitamin D deficiency can trigger summertime SAD. You can take supplements to boost vitamin D levels and relieve depressive symptoms.

Best products for summertime SAD

Erligpowht Light Therapy Lamp

This lamp delivers light therapy to manage SAD symptoms. It includes three adjustable brightness levels and a 15-, 30-, 45- and 60-minute timer. It has a thin, compact design, which makes it easy to carry around. The ultraviolet-free lamp emits 10,000 lux or light levels of natural sunlight.

L’Agraty Weighted Blanket

This adult-sized blanket has weights ranging from 5 to 30 pounds to promote relaxation. It’s available in seven solid colors. The knitted blanket is made of soft and breathable fabric. It’s hypoallergenic to prevent allergic reactions.

Now Foods High-Potency Vitamin D3 5000 IU Softgels

These vitamin D3 softgels are available in a 120- or 240-count bottle. Each softgel contains 5,000 IU to provide maximum benefits. These absorbable, flavorless vitamins can boost your mood and support your immune system.

Yikubee Essential Oil Diffuser

This essential oil diffuser holds 500 milliliters of water and comes with six bottles of essential oils. It operates for 12 hours and automatically shuts off when the water runs out. The diffuser doubles as a night light with seven changing colors.

ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set

This acupressure mat and pillow set relieves neck and back pain and relaxes muscles. It comes in 11 colors and is made of 100% natural linen. The large size fits your entire back. The mat has 6,210 acupressure points, and the neck pillow has 1,782.

Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light

This light has sunset and sunrise simulations to improve sleep. There are 20 brightness settings and five natural wake-up sounds. It includes smart features, such as an FM radio, a tap snooze button and bedside lamp. The display automatically dims to promote sleep.

Signature Fitness Set of Two Neoprene Dumbbell Hand Weights

You can choose 2-, 3- or 5-pound dumbbells in one, two or three pairs. They have ergonomic handles to provide comfort and prevent calluses. The hexagon-shaped dumbbells are coated with neoprene. The set includes a stand to store your equipment.

Bath & Body Works Aromatherapy Lavender and Vanilla Body Lotion

This lotion has a creamy formula to moisturize your skin and encourage sleep. It includes ingredients like lavender essential oil, vanilla absolute, soybean oil, glycerin, vitamin E, aloe and shea butter. The lotion emits a calming lavender and vanilla scent.

