The best anti-snoring device

Anti-snoring devices come in many different styles. To be effective, you have to get an anti-snoring device designed to treat your specific cause.

What devices stop snoring?

Whether you snore or sleep next to somebody who does, you know just how much it can affect a good night’s sleep. It impacts both parties’ sleep quality and comfort, resulting in irritability and fatigue during the day.

Thankfully, several anti-snoring devices are both affordable and effective. Many, like our top recommendation, the Venyn Nose Vents, are reasonably discreet, so you won’t feel embarrassed to wear them around others.

People snore for a variety of reasons. It is essential to understand what causes you to snore before reaching for any particular device. This helpful guide will provide you with the knowledge needed to make an informed purchase.

What to know before buying an anti-snoring device?

For an anti-snoring device to be effective, it has to treat the right underlying cause. For example, if blocked nasal passages cause your snoring, getting a chin strap to hold your jaw in place isn’t going to help. Let’s consider some of the most common causes of snoring.

Tongue position

Sometimes when sleeping, the tongue can fall into a position where it obstructs airflow. This is usually more of an issue for back sleepers than side sleepers and is often the result of weak tongue muscles.

Anatomy of the jaw

The tongue obstructing airflow is not always the fault of the tongue itself. It can also be a result of various jaw issues. A misaligned or small jaw, temporomandibular joint disorder or simply the jaw slipping back too far when sleeping can all cause snoring.

Obstructed nasal passages

Blocked nasal passages are a common cause of snoring. This is why people who have a cold or the flu often snore, even if they normally don’t. Anything that causes obstruction, including congestion, small nasal passages and polyps, can lead to snoring.

Depending on the cause, adjusting your sleeping position may help stop your snoring altogether. If the obstruction is due to a weak tongue or the jaw slipping backward, try sleeping on your side instead of your back.

What to consider when buying an anti-snoring device?

Anti-snoring device design

Because snoring has many different causes, anti-snoring devices come in many different styles. There are nasal vents, nose clips, chin straps, tongue sleeves and more. It is essential to understand what each of these devices is designed to treat before making a purchase.

If obstructed nasal passages are the issue, nasal dilators, nose vents or breathing strips are usually the best option. However, if the obstruction is from congestion, your best bet may be a decongestant or antihistamine.

If jaw issues cause your snoring, you should consider a chin strap. Their design places tension on the jaw to keep it from slipping back. This also puts tension on the tongue so it won’t fall into a position where it causes airway obstruction.

Those who believe a weak tongue may be the culprit will need to look to tongue stabilizers, sometimes called tongue covers, sleeves or tubes. These usually rely on suction to pull your tongue slightly forward.

Anti-snoring device construction materials

Before making a purchase, look at the materials of the device. They need to be strong enough to stand up to daily use. They should be crafted from a material that is skin-friendly and easy to clean. When it comes to chin straps, you want one that’s machine washable and made from a soft fabric that won’t irritate. That material should also be breathable so it won’t cause sweating.

Quality tongue sleeves and nasal dilators are silicone or other medical-grade materials that are easy to sanitize. They should also be free of BPA and other potentially harmful chemicals.

Anti-snoring device fit

The size of the device will significantly affect its comfort and effectiveness. A chin strap that is too tight can cause headaches, while one that is too loose won’t hold the jaw in place. Ideally, you should buy a model that offers adjustability.

If you choose a nasal dilator that is too large for your nose, it will be difficult to insert correctly, which can increase its chances of falling out while you sleep. It can also irritate the nasal passages.

A tongue sleeve should fit comfortably in the mouth without feeling like it is propping your jaw open too much. It should create just enough suction to hold your tongue without pulling it so hard that it causes any pain or discomfort.

How much does an anti-snoring device cost?

Most anti-snoring devices are reasonably affordable. You can find nasal dilators and tongue stabilizers for as little as $7-$15. You can find chin straps between $10-$20. Some products sold as medical devices can cost upwards of $100 or more.

Anti-snoring device FAQs

Are anti-snoring devices safe to use?

A. Anti-snoring devices are generally regarded as safe to use. However, it is always prudent to speak with a medical professional before using any device that affects your breathing.

Do anti-snoring devices work for all snorers?

A. How effective an anti-snoring device depends on the cause.

What is the best anti-snoring device to buy?

Top anti-snoring nose vents

Venyn Nose Vents

What you need to know: These nose vents help to maximize airflow through the nasal passages. They are made from non-toxic material and are FDA-approved.

What you’ll love: The small and discreet design is barely noticeable by others.

What you should consider: Nose vents will not help snoring caused by tongue or jaw issues.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top anti-snoring chin strap

Aveela Premium Chin Strap

What you need to know: Utilizing a two-strap design that wraps around the top and base of the skull, this strap stays firmly in place. It comes in two sizes, with each offering a lot of adjustability.

What you’ll love: It’s crafted from a perforated, skin-friendly material that remains comfortable all night long.

What you should consider: The strap can stretch over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Breathe Right Nasal Strips

What you need to know: These nasal strips not only aid with snoring caused by anatomical obstruction but can also help with breathing issues caused by congestion.

What you’ll love: Most people forget they are wearing them after a few minutes.

What you should consider: They are disposable, so you will need to buy more regularly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

