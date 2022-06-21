Which gua sha scraping massage tool is best?

Historians can trace the use of gua sha massage tools to medical records from China’s Ming dynasty (1368-1644), but many believe that the practice is much older. This method of therapeutically scraping the skin with a tool is thought to increase blood circulation, relieve muscle tension and draw out toxins.

In Western countries, gua sha scraping has become a popular technique for reducing facial puffiness and wrinkles. If you want an ergonomically designed gua sha tool made from high-quality materials, then the Mount Lai Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool is the recommended pick.

What to know before you buy a gua sha scraping massage tool

How to use a gua sha massage tool

To enjoy the purported benefits of gua sha scraping, hold the tool at a 45-degree angle and apply long, firm strokes along the body part that needs attention. Pressure can be adjusted based on the sensitivity of the skin. Remember to use oil beforehand to make sure the scraping motions remain smooth and effortless. This process will leave behind red marks on the treated area; this is a sign that capillaries are bleeding and the treatment is working. For more information about gua sha technique, see the complete gua sha scraping massage tool buying guide from BestReviews.

Benefits

When treating the body (usually the back) with a gua sha massage scraping tool, the bruising effect on the capillaries promotes blood circulation and stimulates the lymph system. The firm massage can also relieve muscle tension and joint pain.

Less pressure is applied when treating the face, providing benefits that many users compare to a temporary face-lift. The scraping tools alleviate facial tension, and gentle strokes along the jawline and neck can reduce puffiness.

Gua sha massage tools vs. jade rollers

Gua sha massage tools are often packaged with jade rollers. These compact roller tools provide many of the same benefits as gua sha scrapers but incorporate a handle. These jade massaging tools are rolled on the face to improve circulation and reduce fine lines.

What to look for in a quality gua sha massage scraping tool

Materials

In traditional East Asian medicine, spoons and even coins have been used for gua sha massage scraping. Today, gua sha massage scraping tools are made from a number of materials.

Bian: Rare and expensive, bian stone is the most authentic material used for traditional gua sha massage scraping. Bian stone therapy is considered one of the oldest medical practices.

Jade: Commonly found in roller form, jade is a smooth green stone with cooling and soothing properties. These are more readily available than bian stones but still provide the authentic gua sha experience.

Rose quartz: This light pink stone is said to have calming properties and is thought to open the heart chakra. The material also has a satisfying weight for firm scraping and boasts an attractive look.

Stainless Steel: Stainless steel is commonly used because it’s readily available, effective and easy to sanitize.

Thickness and weight

An effective gua sha treatment requires firm and even pressure. Look for a tool that has a balanced thickness and weight. If you plan to use it on your body, a heavier scraping tool may be preferred. For facial treatments, a light, thin tool is sufficient because you’ll be applying gentler strokes.

How much you can expect to spend on a gua sha massage scraping tool

The cost of a gua sha massage scraping tool can vary depending on the size and quality of the materials used. Most consumers can expect to pay $5-$50.

Gua sha massage scraping tool FAQ

Are gua sha treatments painful?

A. If done properly, gua sha treatments will feel firm but painless.

Are gua sha results permanent?

A. Gua sha treatments do not produce permanent results. For best results, perform body treatments as needed and facials two to three times a week.

Should my gua sha tools be cold?

A. While some users like to store their tools in the fridge or freezer, gua sha scrapers are traditionally kept at room temperature, since the cold can constrict circulation.

What’s the best gua sha massage scraping tool to buy?

Top gua sha massage scraping tool

Mount Lai Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool

What you need to know: This high-quality gua sha tool is ergonomically designed and available in a variety of materials.

What you’ll love: This gua sha massage tool is expertly crafted and comes in natural jade, rose quartz, amethyst and black obsidian varieties. The stone boasts an attractive look and substantial weight.

What you should consider: This tool is rather expensive and can break easily if dropped.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Best bang for your buck

HEART CAN FEEL BEST Jade Gua Sha Scraping Massage Tool

What you need to know: This affordable, high-quality tool is made of 100% jade stone.

What you’ll love: Modeled after a 2,000-year-old design, this gua sha scraping massage tool is ultra smooth and easy to clean. The company also includes a 70-page instructional handbook and offers a 100% money-back guarantee.

What you should consider: Some users report that the stone looks more milky white than jade.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Honorable mention

STICKON Stainless Steel Gua Sha Scraping Massage Tool

What you need to know: This hefty tool is perfect for athletes and professional masseuses.

What you’ll love: Crafted from medical-grade stainless steel, this durable gua sha massage scraping tool was specifically designed for soft tissue massages on areas such as the neck, calves and pectoral muscles. The tool also utilizes double-beveled edges for increased versatility.

What you should consider: The shape is not well adapted for facial use, and some users felt that the material was too dull.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

