Which luxury Apple Watch case is best?

The Apple Watch has increased in popularity in recent years, so making a statement with it has never been harder. Fortunately, a high-quality luxury case can solve this problem, whether you’re looking for something to wear to formal occasions or to take on the hiking trail.

Luxury Apple Watch cases come in a variety of materials and perform different functions. A good place to start your search is with the Hatalkin Apple Watch Sports Case.

What to know before you buy a luxury Apple watch case

Check the case’s compatibility

Although this seems obvious, it can be hard to tell if an Apple Watch case will fit your watch just by looking at it. To ensure that you don’t end up having to make a return, check which series your watch is by opening the settings in the Watch app on your iPhone, or try looking on the back of your watch.

Size, look and materials

Like phone cases, some Apple Watch cases are significantly larger than others. Consider what size and look you want before purchasing. For example, if you want something that’s versatile above all else, consider something with a metal case and band that can be worn in a formal environment but doesn’t sacrifice durability or protection. If durability and protection are your biggest concerns, choose one with tougher shockproof materials.

What to look for in a quality luxury Apple Watch case

Case and band combo

High quality Apple Watch cases usually include both a durable case and a luxurious band. Cases that include bands make upgrading your watch a lot easier, and keep the look cohesive. Keep an eye out for cases with integrated bands made from high quality materials such as metal or leather.

Band interchangeability

One of the best features of the Apple Watch is that it can be used in almost any setting, whether it’s formal, casual or somewhere in-between, such as the office. However, not all bands are made for all situations, and being able to easily change them is key to maximizing the versatility of your watch. Your band probably will attach to the case, not the watch, and the best luxury cases make changing bands easy.

Built-in screen protector

High-quality Apple Watch cases often include an integrated screen protector that adds protection. This is especially useful because cases often interfere with the ability to use a screen protector. Cases with built-in screen protectors also tend to add waterproofing.

How much you can expect to spend on a luxury Apple Watch case

High-end cases that don’t include a band cost $40-$60, while cases with integrated bands usually cost more than $60.

Luxury Apple Watch case FAQ

Will using a case cause my Apple Watch to overheat?

A. Although a case may cause some phones to overheat, it is highly unlikely that this will occur with your Apple Watch. Not only is overheating less likely with an Apple Watch than the average cell phone, but Apple Watch cases have gaps to make sure the wheel is usable and the sensor on the back has direct contact with your skin. The gaps let air cool the watch during intense use.

Can I get an Apple Watch case that makes my watch waterproof?

A. If you have an older Apple Watch model that isn’t waterproof, you can purchase a waterproof case. Make sure you read the description of whatever case you choose to avoid swimming too deep for it maintain its seal.

What’s the best luxury Apple Watch case to buy?

Top luxury Apple Watch case

Hatalkin Apple Watch Sports Case

What you need to know: Although this case doesn’t look quite as luxurious as its leather and metal counterparts, it’s made of premium materials and offers the utmost protection for your watch.

What you’ll love: It’s made of shockproof material that can protect your watch from drops and bangs. Each button has a precision cutout that makes it easy to use, even with gloves on, and you don’t need to remove the case to charge the watch. The case has an integrated rubber strap that’s comfortable and durable.

What you should consider: This case and band may be too rugged and bulky for people looking for one they can wear to work or formal events.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top luxury Apple Watch case for the money

Skyb Halo Apple Watch Case

What you need to know: This luxurious case provides excellent protection as well as great eye-catching style.

What you’ll love: This case boasts a bejeweled bezel that is sure to draw attention and make a big impression. In addition to the shiny cubic zirconia crystals, this case is entirely silver-plated bronze. There’s a soft silicone layer inside the case that adds further protection for your watch and prevents it from moving around inside the case.

What you should consider: It’s only compatible with the Apple Watch Series 1-3.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Worth checking out

Gelishi Metal Apple Watch Case

What you need to know: This case is made with high-quality materials and features a sleek black design.

What you’ll love: This case is made from 316L stainless steel, which is the same material Rolex uses in some of its watches. The case and band are made of stainless steel, which retains its shine for years and years. The case also features contrasting rose gold accents.

What you should consider: Because the band that’s included is metal, it’s difficult to adjust.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

William Briskin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.