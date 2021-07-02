New iPads don’t feature a headphone port, so you’ll need to buy a pair of wireless headphones.

Which iPad is the best?

iPads are the biggest name in tablets, and for good reason. They’re fast, responsive, easy to use, and have sharp displays.

There’s an iPad for you whether you want to casually browse the web and watch videos, record music, record and edit high-quality videos, or almost anything in between.

But with a wide range of models available, it can be tough to choose the best for you, especially when new versions are regularly released. We’ve done our research to find the very best iPads of 2021, at least one of which should fit your needs and budget.

Best iPads

1. Apple iPad Pro: The best iPad on the market, this model is lightning fast, can run professional-level software, and has a gorgeous display. We’ve featured the iPad Pro before, but not this new fifth-generation model.

2. Apple iPad Air: The iPad Air offers excellent value for money as it doesn’t cost much more than the standard iPad but is quicker and can handle the most powerful apps. This model is a newcomer to our top three.

3. Apple iPad: The reliability and reasonable price of this base-level iPad is why it’s found a returning spot, though we haven’t featured this latest generation model before.

For full reviews of these products, scroll to the bottom.

What you need to know before buying an iPad

There are four main iPad models on the market right now. The iPad Pro is the high-end offering, and it’s faster, larger, and has a better display compared to lesser models. The iPad Air is the next step down from the Pro. It can’t rival its speed or processing power but is a good choice if the Pro is out of your budget.

The standard iPad is great for casual users. It isn’t slow compared to other similar tablets, but it isn’t as impressive as the Pro or Air. The iPad mini is a smaller version of the standard iPad, which is great if you want something larger than your smartphone but compact enough to carry anywhere.

Check how much internal storage space your chosen iPad comes with. Unlike Android devices, you can’t upgrade the storage space with an SD card, so you’re stuck with the base amount you choose. That said, you can utilize cloud storage to free up some space.

All iPads have front and rear cameras, so you can take standard photos and videos, as well as take selfies and engage in video calls. Camera quality varies widely between models.

Basic iPads start at around $300. iPad Pros with the largest amounts of storage space cost up to $1,300.

iPad FAQ

Q. Can an iPad replace a laptop?

A. If you’re looking to replace your laptop with an iPad, you might struggle with basic and mid-range options because they can be slow when multitasking and there’s no mouse support, so you have to use the touchscreen to click and select. The latest iPad Pros, however, are compatible with the Magic Keyboard, which combines a regular computer keyboard with a laptop-style trackpad so you can use a cursor on screen, giving you an experience virtually identical to using a laptop. The Pro is also more than powerful enough to run all the software you need, including high-end editing and gaming software.

Q. Can I back up my iPad?

A. If you sync your iPad with iTunes, it automatically backs up your apps and settings, should you need to restore them at a later date. However, you need to back up to iCloud if you want to save a copy of your files and data. We recommend doing this every two to four weeks, or more regularly if you keep highly important files on your iPad.

In-depth reviews for best iPads

Best of the best

Apple iPad Pro

What we like: A professional-level model for serious users. Impressive Liquid Retina display. The A12Z bionic chip makes it faster than most PCs and laptops on the market.

What we dislike: It’s expensive, though worth it if you have the cash to spare.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck

Apple iPad Air

What we like: Slim and lightweight. The perfect middle ground between the base iPad and the Pro. iSight camera takes stunning photos and videos.

What we dislike: The cellular version doesn’t support Verizon.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Apple iPad

What we like: This latest iPad model is reasonably quick and reliable. It has a crisp display and is compatible with the Apple Pencil for drawing and note-taking. Performs well if you don’t do a large amount of multitasking or run hugely powerful apps.

What we dislike: A little bulkier than other models, though not by much.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

