What’s so great about the new Surface models?

Yesterday, right in the middle of the Prime Early Access Sale, Microsoft had its October 2022 news event. This is when the company announces what consumers have to look forward to with the new models. Contrary to recent Apple and Google Pixel events where the companies focused mostly on flashy new features, Microsoft’s upgrades were primarily under the hood.

What are the new Surface products?

There were three new products announced at the Microsoft event yesterday: the Surface Laptop 5, the Surface Pro 9 and the Surface Studio 2+.

Surface Laptop 5 (13.5-inch and 15-inch)

The Surface Laptop 5 is Microsoft’s next generation of Surface laptops. The Surface Laptop is a laptop with a detachable keyboard so it can be used as a tablet or a laptop and the user gets the full benefits of both. Specifically, you can interact via touchscreen, keyboard or glass trackpad, whichever is best for your current needs. The Surface Laptop 5 starts at $999.99 and will be available on Oct. 25.

Surface Pro 9

The Surface Pro is similar to the Surface Laptop, but it’s much more designed as a tablet-first device. It’s still an extremely powerful tool, but it mimics a laptop the way an iPad functions as a laptop, rather than being a full laptop. The Surface Pro 9 starts at $999.99 and will be available on Oct. 25.

Surface Studio 2+

The Surface Studio 2+ is the company’s most powerful offering. It takes everything you love about the Surface Laptop and goes one step further. It adds a hinged stand that lets you adjust the 28-inch display however you’d like, serving as a desktop or a tablet. The Surface Studio 2+ starts at $4,499.99 and will be available on Oct. 25.

What to expect on Microsoft’s Surface products

The focus of the upgrades was on ease of use, accessibility and increased power. These are brought to life through Windows 11. Following are some of the key points made at the Microsoft event.

Surface Laptop 5

The Surface Laptop 5 is 50% more powerful than the previous model, and it uses Thunderbolt 4 for faster data transfer.

The Surface Laptop 5 is powerful enough to run two 4K monitors.

The Surface Laptop 5 has a fast charge that can give you 9 hours in 30 minutes.

The Surface Laptop 5 has more vertical space than typical laptops, and the display is enhanced with Dolby Vision.

The Surface Laptop 5 employs Dolby Atmos for a truly immersive experience.

The Surface Laptop 5 has true-life video that automatically adjusts to any lighting.

The Surface Laptop 5 has front-facing microphones for more accurate voice detection.

Windows 11

Windows 11 is redesigned to offer greater accessibility with less hassle.

Windows 11 is packed with organizational tools, such as Snap, that can streamline your workflow.

Windows 11 offers a seamless integration between Microsoft devices.

Windows 11 offers integration with certain Apple product features, such as iCloud, and coming soon, Apple TV and Apple Music.

Surface Pro 9

The Surface Pro 9 is available in a special edition Liberty floral print.

The Surface Pro 9 has an intelligent screen display that adapts to how it’s being used.

The Surface Pro 9 pen has built-in resistance to accurately mimic the feel of writing on real paper.

The Surface Pro 9 has auto-frame, portrait blur and blur-free zooming to greatly enhance the interactive video experience.

The Surface Pro 9 has intelligent noise cancellation features that can block out environmental sounds, so your voice is always crisp and clear, even if you’re using a hair dryer while talking.

Surface Studio 2+

The Surface Studio 2+ is five times more powerful than the Surface Laptop Studio.

The Surface Studio 2+ has a zero-gravity hinge for effortless adjustments.

With Microsoft Designer, the Surface Studio 2+ can create layouts and designs via descriptions: the user can type in the elements they want to incorporate and the machine will create several layout options that can be used as a final product or a springboard.

Soon, with Bing Image Creator, the Surface Studio 2+ will be able to draw anything you describe. If you need a baboon driving a race car, just type that in to create the image.

Other Surface models you can get right now

Since the new Surface products are not available yet, here are the latest models that you can get right now.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

This model has a 70% speed upgrade from the Surface Laptop 3. You can get it in two sizes: 13.5 inches or 15 inches. With the Dolby Atmos 6, you can watch content and be immersed in audio.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

This current model comes with Windows 11 and offers the same natural paper feel as the newer model. It has a built-in kickstand and a detachable keyboard so you can use it however you’d like.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio

This is the model for designers. It features cutting-edge AI to help with projects and displays uniform, true-to-life color. It works with the Surface Slim Pen 2 and has a 14.4-inch touchscreen.

Microsoft Surface Go 3

This is the more portable version of the Surface Pro. It weighs only 1.2 pounds and has a compact design with a 10.5-inch screen. The all-day battery life gives you up to 11 hours on a single charge.

Microsoft Surface Duo 2

If you need an extremely compact design, the Surface Duo 2 has a revolutionary hinge and two screens so it can function as a tablet but be folded down to fit in your pocket for ease of transport.

