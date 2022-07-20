What are the best accessories for reading on a tablet?

Tablets are a popular way to read, but not all tablets are exclusively designed for reading. For those who often use their tablets for reading, there are many accessories available that can make the tablet reading experience more convenient and enjoyable.

Best tablet accessories

There are several ways to make tablet reading easy and safe with your device. Using a tablet case adds durability, waterproofing, scratch-proofing and other protective measures to your device.

Tablets can be heavy to hold in traditional reading positions. Tablet stands can position your tablet upright on a surface, taking the weight off your arms.

If you use your tablet to read for extended periods of time, blue light-filtering glasses or screens can make the time you spend reading on your tablet easier on your eyes.

Tablet charging and adapter sets can make sure you never run out of battery power. Having a long charging cable and fast charging port can ensure your tablet is always ready to go.

Top tablet cases

Top tablet case for iPad

ESR Sentry Protective Case with Stand

What you need to know: A great overall tablet case made of durable materials with several features that give it versatile functionality.

What you’ll love: It’s drop- and scratch-resistant, has a stand with nine possible angles and can be mounted on magnetic surfaces.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported the case is heavier than desired.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top waterproof case

MoKo Waterproof Tablet Case

What you need to know: A highly rated waterproof tablet case that fits devices up to 10.2 inches.

What you’ll love: Not only does this case protect your tablet from damage in up to 98 feet of water, it has extra space for your credit cards, ID and cash.

What you should consider: The screen is less sensitive while inside the case, making the touchscreen more difficult to use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top case for the money

MoKo Tri-Fold Case

What you need to know: This is a slim, lightweight case for those looking for basic protection.

What you’ll love: This case can wake or sleep your device by being opened or closed and doesn’t need to be removed for charging. It has versions for Apple, Samsung and Amazon tablets, among others.

What you should consider: This case provides no screen protection.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top blue light-filtering protection

Top blue light-filtering screen protector

3M Black Privacy Filter

What you need to know: This screen protector available for multiple devices reduces blue light by 35%, provides privacy and protects the screen from scratches.

What you’ll love: The feel of the protector is smooth and doesn’t reduce the sensitivity of the touchscreen. Available models for Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Google products.

What you should consider: The price point on this protector is high.

Where to buy: Sold by Staples

Top blue light-filtering glasses

AOMASTE Blue Light-Blocking Glasses

What you need to know: These highly rated glasses for men and women protect your eyes from prolonged use of screens.

What you’ll love: The stylish, comfortable frames come with a 100% 30-day money-back guarantee.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported that the frames are fragile.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tablet stands

Top tablet stand

Lamicall Adjustable Tablet Stand

What you need to know: This tablet stand is lightweight and sturdy for easy reading.

What you’ll love: This stand is compatible with most tablets and supports vertical or horizontal viewing.

What you should consider: Some purchasers report the case must be removed to fit some devices.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tablet stand for the money

Amazon Basics Adjustable Tablet Holder Stand

What you need to know: This is a good all-around tablet stand at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: This stand is compatible with most devices even while inside the case and is easily portable.

What you should consider: It can be difficult to adjust the angle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tablet stand for comfort

Ideas in Life Tablet Pillow

What you need to know: This stand is comfy and holds up a variety of tablets.

What you’ll love: You’ll love this tablet’s soft and washable surface.

What you should consider: You have to be careful not to tilt the stand while your device is in use, because the device can slip off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top charging accessories

Top basic charging cord

Amazon 5-Foot USB to Micro-USB Cable

What you need to know: This cable is compatible with Fire tablets and Kindle e-readers.

What you’ll love: Convenient in length, this cable is perfect for charging on airplanes or beside your bed.

What you should consider: Some purchasers have complained about the longevity of this cable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fast charger

Anker PowerPort Atom III

What you need to know: This is a high-quality charger with dual charging ports.

What you’ll love: With this charger, you can charge two devices without a reduction in charging speed.

What you should consider: Some purchasers have reported that the device tips too easily out of the outlet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Morgan Freeman writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

