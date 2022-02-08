Amazon just slashed its price on the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition has an IPX8 waterproof rating. It can withstand immersion in 6 feet of fresh water for up to an hour, and it’s resistant to light splashes and humidity.

How to get the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition on sale

It finally happened: The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is on sale for the first time since it debuted in October. The limited-time promotion means Amazon shoppers and avid readers ready to dive into new books can now pick it up for less than $150, which is a whopping $45 off the original price.

As a limited-time deal, it’s only expected to last for a couple of days — but that’s only if it doesn’t sell out sooner. And if the first-ever deep discount still doesn’t close the deal for you, perhaps the free 3-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited will do it.

What you need to know about the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition price cut

What is the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition?

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is Amazon’s newest Kindle, which came out in Oct. 2021. While it’s only a couple of years newer than the 2019 Paperwhite, new-and-improved features make it well worth the investment — or upgrade.

Besides foundational Kindle Paper White features, including a 300 ppi glare-free display, Wi-Fi connectivity for seamless downloads and impressive 10-hour battery life, the Signature Edition Kindle boasts a few notable improvements.

Wireless charging: One of the most anticipated updates to the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is wireless charging via compatible 10W Qi charging pads.

How much is the Kindle Paper White Signature Edition?

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is on sale for $145, down from the original price of $190. The limited-time deal includes a 3-month free trial of Kindle Unlimited with access to over 2 million titles, including bestselling books, popular magazines, audiobooks and Amazon Originals. After the free trial ends, Kindle Unlimited costs $9.99 per month.

What else do I need to buy with the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition?

Although the device includes a USB-C charging cable, it does not come with a power adapter. However, you can buy the Amazon 9W USB Charger and Power Adapter, which fully charges the device in less than 2.5 hours. It costs $20, but you’re still well under $200 for the device and charger — even after taxes.

All Kindles, including the Paperwhite Signature Edition, come with a 1-year limited warranty. You can also add the 2-Year Accident Protection Plan to your purchase for $24.99. It covers up to three claims for the duration of the warranty, and you receive replacement devices in 3 days or fewer. If you don’t purchase the extended warranty at the same time as your Kindle, you can still sign up for it within 30 days. It’s also important to note that if you choose to purchase an extended warranty, it comes from Allstate, not Amazon.

What is the trade-in promotion for Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition?

Another way you can save on a Paperwhite Signature Edition Kindle is by taking advantage of Amazon’s trade-in promotion. It cuts 20% off the price of the new Kindle when you trade in eligible devices. Shoppers with approved trades also receive an Amazon gift card equivalent to the older device’s appraised value.

