Best gaming computer desk

More and more gaming desks utilize ergonomic designs to allow users to stand and sit for work or gaming.

Which gaming computer desk is best?

Desks can be versatile additions to any home office or workspace, especially for gaming computer set-ups. The perfect gaming computer desk ensures comfort while playing games for an extended period of time. Most effective desks provide ample space for keeping all of your belongings from getting cluttered, including monitors, keyboards, mice and any other belongings. Additionally, gaming desks come in various styles ranging from wooden finishes to sleek, smooth designs.

Features of gaming computer desks

Adjustable height

Many desks offer adjustable heights to be more ergonomically flexible and make gaming environments more comfortable and efficient. Having a desk with an adjustable height provides the user with the option of either sitting or standing, offering the ability not to get uncomfortable being in one position for an extended time.

Multi-monitor support and size

Because many gaming set-ups use more than one monitor, it is imperative to find a gaming desk with space to support all of your monitors and other belongings. Specific gaming desks sometimes take this into account, providing particular places for monitor placement. Others just give the real estate and leave it up to the user to put their monitors where they desire.

Price

Given the sheer variety of gaming set-ups, there are several different price points for gaming desks. The most inexpensive gaming desks will generally cost $80-$100, usually providing you room for at least one monitor and enough space for your peripherals. Mid-range gaming desks run $100-$200 and are generally much more spacious than desks with lower prices. They are made of studier woods and metals and usually use some ergonomic design in mind. Finally, expensive gaming desks go for more than $200 and typically have other features attached to them beyond just the space on top, including height adjustability and drawers.

The best gaming computer desks

Best of the best gaming computer desk

EUREKA ERGONOMIC Gaming Desk 60″ Home Office Computer Desk

Our take: This large gaming desk is a whopping 60 inches, providing enough room for up to three gaming monitors and more than enough room for all your peripherals.

What we like: It comes with a fully tailored mousepad designed to cover the entirety of the desk, as well as a cup holder and headphone rack.

What we dislike: Assembly assistance can be purchased. Otherwise, it may be challenging to put together.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck gaming computer desk

Atlantic Original Gaming Desk

Our take: A desk explicitly built for gaming, the Atlantic desk combines a sleek charcoal laminated top with metal stands to hold everything for your set-up.

What we like: It comes equipped with a smartphone or tablet stand, game storage space and cord management.

What we dislike: Some users reported this desk works better for desktop computers than laptops.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Honorable mentions

Arozzi Arena Gaming Desk

Our take: Large surface area to support up to three monitors and custom mouse pads provides the most immersive gaming experience.

What we like: Its easy assembly makes this desk quick to adjust for height and transport if needed.

What we dislike: The desk is expensive for what you get.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Hbada 43 inch Gaming Computer Desk

Our take: This desk is excellent for providing ergonomic comfort paired with a simplistic design for an affordable price.

What we like: It has z-shaped steel legs to hold more weight and provide stability, allowing you to support both a monitor and PC simultaneously.

What we dislike: The desk gets the job done but is plain.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

VIT 63 Inch Ergonomic Gaming Desk

Our take: The sturdy VIT desk can hold up to 260 pounds and support three monitors.

What we like: It comes with an intelligent USB gaming handle rack with four charging ports, perfect for charging your phone or headphones while you work or game.

What we dislike: The desk accessories are made of plastic and are not as durable as the rest of the desk.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

SHW 55-Inch Large Electric Height Adjustable Computer Desk

Our take: With a stylish wood finish, this adjustable ergonomic desk is perfect for working at any height.

What we like: It can fit up to two monitors and has a height adjustment controller that can remember up to four different height settings.

What we dislike: It is more expensive than most other desks for the perks of height adjustment.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

VIVO Standing 32 inch Desk Converter

Our take: This desk converter is capable of turning any table into your standing desk, getting rid of tension from sitting for long periods.

What we like: It can support dual monitors or a monitor and laptop combination, and it comes equipped with a removable keyboard tray.

What we dislike: It is not a desk, but it will transform your desk into a standing one with more space for gaming.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

