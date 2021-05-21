Curved monitors with a 21-inch by 9-inch aspect ratio or higher provide a better gaming and split-screen workspace experience.

Curved monitors

For years, flat-screen monitors have been the go-to option when looking for a screen to go along with your computer. Since curved monitors were introduced into the market, flat screens are facing intense competition.

Are curved monitors better? It depends. When talking about televisions, a curved one can be too difficult for the eyes to get used to, and the benefits are less evident. But when talking about curved monitors, which are supposed to be used 6-8 hours per day, the benefits seem more obvious. When using a monitor to work or game, the design of a curved monitor can give you a better viewing experience.

Here are some of the main benefits and arguments in favor of curved monitors:

Why are curved monitors better?

If you’ve ever thought about buying a curved monitor, now is the time for you to discover the benefits it can bring to your work and gaming experience. You will look at the most fundamental characteristics and understand the slight differences that distinguish the experience between a flat monitor and a curved monitor.

How does a curved screen work?

The most distinctive feature of curved monitors is their screen. Having a curved screen can make essential differences when working or playing a video game. Why? The curvature of the screen has specific characteristics that affect the brightness, the immersive experience and, in some cases, the quality of the image. Curved screens allow you always to have a perpendicular perspective, which improves the image when sitting right in front of it.

Does a curved screen eliminate bright spots?

Bright spots on the screen are usually among the biggest annoyances when being in a brightly lit space. This can affect your productivity and comfort. You may think curved monitors have less brightness thanks to the curvature; the reality is that the brightness simply shifts from one side of the screen to the other. On a flat monitor, the brightness is the same across the screen. On a curved monitor, the brightness is more accentuated in the center.

Are curved monitors better for gaming?

Many users highlight the immersive experience as one of the most important reasons to buy a curved monitor. This applies to those who are gamers or have the habit of playing video games daily. Thanks to the curvature at both ends of the screen, curved monitors guarantee a better experience since they cover your peripheral view more.

Another factor to consider is the size of the screen. The bigger the screen, the more immersive your video game experience will be. Remember that screen curvature is not good on its own; a considerable-sized screen must accompany it.

The most common and most affordable aspect ratio in a curved monitor is 16 inches by 9 inches, also known as a widescreen. For this reason, you can also find curved monitors with a 21-inch by 9-inch aspect ratio. Although these models are not as affordable as the widescreen, they guarantee a better experience for work and gaming.

The best curved monitors in 2021

If you have made up your mind about buying a curved monitor, here are the best and most recommended monitor in the market.

Samsung CJ89 43″ Curved UltraWide

The Samsung UltraWide curved monitor works as if you had two monitors. It’s perfect for gaming and working with two full screens open. The aspect ratio of 32 inches by 10 inches is impressive and will give you a truly immersive experience.

ViewSonic ELITE XG270QC Curved

If you’re looking for something functional, with great resolution, and designed especially for a better gaming experience, the ViewSonic is one of the best affordable options.

ASUS TUF Gaming 23.6″ 1080P Curved Monitor

Another great curved monitor made especially for an immersive gaming experience. It has a 16-inch by 9-inch aspect ratio and qualities that improve image, brightness and frame rate.

LG 38WN75C-B 38-Inch Curved UltraWide

With an aspect ratio of 21 inches by 9 inches, this is another interesting option if you are looking to replace a two-monitor set in your workspace. Slightly more affordable than the Samsung UltraWide, this is a good option for a home office.

Lenovo G34w-10 34-Inch WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor

A mixture of gaming and home office qualities. It has an aspect ratio of 21 inches by 9 inches and an excellent resolution and refresh rate for a better gaming experience. Some users consider this the best option for gaming.

Sceptre Curved 27″ LED Monitor

A highly rated option with built-in speakers and edgeless design, this affordable 16-inch by 9-inch curved monitor has a fast response time.

Juan Sebastián Torres writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

