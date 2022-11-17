Hard cases provide superior protection for your microphones but take up more space and are more difficult to stow than soft bags.

Which microphone bag or case is best?

Whether you’re a touring musician, public speaker, sound engineer or studio technician, microphones are foundational pieces of equipment that require proper storage and protection. Even tough mics like the Shure SM58, legendary for its rugged build and reliability, benefit from being stored safely in a bag or case.

The CASEMATIX Wireless Microphone Case features a hard plastic shell and customizable foam padding, allowing it to fit and protect almost any microphone. It is the best choice for recordists in need of dependable microphone storage that won’t break their budget.

What to know before you buy a microphone bag or case

Microphone bags and cases come in many different materials and configurations. From basic zippered pouches to hard, compartmentalized travel units, selecting a case that will suit your needs requires careful consideration. For options not listed in this article, refer to BestReview’s microphone bags and cases buying guide.

Storage vs. travel

If you are an audio engineer or have a home studio, don’t worry about shoulder straps, handles and accessory pouches, because your mic cases should prioritize safekeeping over mobility. However, if you are a live sound technician or touring musician, select a bag that is lightweight, designed to hold multiple microphones and travels easily.

Hard cases vs. soft cases

For the touring musician or sound tech, hard microphone cases are ideal because they provide superior protection. Studio musicians or those who travel only lightly will find many soft case options that provide adequate padding and security for their gear.

Your microphone collection

Microphones are specialized tools, with many being purposefully built for specific instruments or frequency ranges. As a result, recordists and engineers often have a multitude of microphones in their collection, while vocalists may only have one or two. Consider how many microphones you own and choose a bag or case that allows you to store them all securely. Wireless models also require storage for batteries and transmitters.

What to look for in a quality microphone bag

Padding

Select a case that is well padded against external bumps and drops. If you are carrying multiple microphones, padding between each one will protect them from scraping or bumping into one another while being moved.

Compartments

Multiple compartments allow you to keep your microphones organized. They also provide free space for storing cables, audio interfaces, wind stoppers or other accessories associated with audio recording.

Durability

Select a microphone case that provides you with the ruggedness you need, but avoid overpaying for extreme protection you don’t necessarily require.

Shoulder straps and handles

A case for travel should include straps and handles for easy carrying. Cases for studio use and storage also benefit from being easily moved. However, since the cases likely will remain mostly stationary, the inclusion of straps and handles is not a requirement.

How much you can expect to spend on a microphone bag or case

You can purchase small, basic microphone bags for as little as $15. Hard cases that are fully padded and able to hold multiple microphones and accessories can cost up to $150.

Microphone storage tips

Hard cases that include customizable foam give you the flexibility to snugly store multiple mics of various sizes.

Mics used for vocals should be sanitized between uses and cleaned before storage.

Avoid keeping your microphones in areas of high humidity such as basements or garages to avoid mold, oxidation or rust from harming your gear.

Microphone bag or case FAQ

Do you really need a special case for your microphone?

A. Not necessarily. Some musicians and vocalists are content keeping their microphone in a backpack or courier bag along with any other cables or accessories they use for their performances. However, even within the confines of a backpack, storing your microphone in its own case will help keep it protected and free of debris.

Can you get a case that fits your microphones as well as your stands?

A. Unless they’re custom built, most cases are either designed for stands or mics, not both. However, microphone stand bags are available that include pouches for accessory storage and ample interior space for gear. As mic stands aren’t particularly delicate, most of these bags will not be heavily padded.

Are waterproof microphone cases available?

A. Yes. Some manufacturers sell hard microphone cases that feature a watertight seal.

What’s the best microphone bag or case to buy?

Top microphone bag or case

CASEMATIX Wireless Microphone Case

What you need to know: This hard case provides protection and customizable padding at a great price.

What you’ll love: Molded plastic construction provides better protection than soft alternatives. This case’s foam interior padding can be customized to fit microphones and accessories of all shapes and sizes. This case can be fitted with a padlock.

What you should consider: This case’s molded plastic is a bit on the thin side, making it not as durable as competing hard cases.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top microphone bag or case for the money

Auray WMC-100 Wide Mouth Microphone Case

What you need to know: This inexpensive soft case is great for those with one or two mics they want to keep protected.

What you’ll love: This padded case opens wide and has enough room for multiple small microphones as well as a few accessories. It’s the ideal solution for those who keep their mics in a bag or backpack but want a bit more protection.

What you should consider: Some users have complained of a cheap zipper and cheap stitching.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Gator Cases Titan Series Waterproof Injection Molded Microphone Case

What you need to know: This hard microphone case is designed for audio engineers who demand superior protection and quality.

What you’ll love: This professional case from Gator is waterproof and has enough space for 16 mics and accessories, providing heavy-duty protection for your gear no matter where it ends up. Its special latching system is easy to open and close.

What you should consider: This case features pre-cut storage spaces in its interior foam, which may not fit all microphone types. It is very expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Derek Walborn writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.