Which boot knife is best?

Carrying a knife in your boot is a great way to ensure you’re always prepared and protected, provided you’ve had training on how to use a knife for self-defense. With a boot knife, you don’t have to worry about fitting it in your pocket, and you can sit comfortably without it digging into your side.

The top boot knife currently available is the Smith and Wesson Dual-Edged Blade. Whether you need a knife for self-defense, survival situations or camping, there’s a perfect style and size for your favorite pair of boots.

What to know before you buy a boot knife

State law

Each state has different regulations for the concealed carry of weapons. While these tend to be more lenient with blades than with firearms, they’re still critical to know. The laws usually determine the size of the blade allowed in public spaces, its visibility and the wearer’s age. If you only plan to wear your boot knife on outdoor excursions such as camping and fishing trips, you don’t need to worry as much. However, when carrying any weapon for any reason, be well aware of the local laws for your protection.

Boots

Some knives fit better in certain types of shoes. Most boot knives fit with all boots, but if you’re concerned about concealment or comfortability, consider the length of the blade relative to your boot height.

If your boots are no taller than 4 inches from the heel’s sole, not the heel itself, to the top of the boot, you’re most likely in the clear. The majority of boot knives range 3 to 4 inches long. Pick whatever blade length and boots you like if you aren’t worried about the blade sticking out a little. While some boot knives come with sheaths, many don’t.

Use

Different blades are suited for specific uses. Quality material is essential for every type of boot knife, but the blade’s shape matters as well. If you plan to use your boot knife to defend yourself, it must be double-edged and sturdy. Clip point blades are better for general pocketknife use, while outdoor excursions require a tough steel blade. Regardless of your intended use, make sure the blade is sharp and ready to use.

What to look for in a quality boot knife

Weight

Think about when and where you plan to wear your knife. If you’re hiking a long distance to your campsite, purchase a lighter piece. If you plan to wear it for short periods, something heavier should be acceptable. If you regularly wear steel toes or another weighted boot, this may not be an issue for you at all.

Handles

The handle on a good boot knife needs to be easy to grab without slipping. It should be relatively smooth, so it’s comfortable to hold and wear against your leg. The width of the handle is essential as well. The thicker it is, the harder it will be to conceal.

Blade

A good boot knife depends on the length, material and shape of the blade. All these factors come with their own pros and cons. Some steel types are tougher than others, while others hold their edges better. Stainless steel blades are the most common type. Pick the length and shape of the blade according to how you plan to use it.

How much you can expect to spend on a boot knife

Boot knives are available at a wide price range based on the length and materials used. The cheapest options start at $10, while higher-quality options can go up to $60.

Boot knife FAQ

How do you wear a boot knife?

A. You can wear a boot knife on the inside or outside of your shoe, depending on the situation and piece size. Some come with a lanyard loop you can tie through the shoelace holes, while others come with a hook-and-loop strap to secure it to the side. You can also attach a small sheath to your boot.

How do you maintain a boot knife?

A. As with all knives, always make sure it’s clean and dry before you put it away. Sharpen it regularly. If you want it in the best condition, use knife maintenance wax.

What’s the best boot knife to buy?

Top boot knife

Smith and Wesson SWHRT9B Dual-Edged Blade

What you need to know: This light and tactical 4.7-inch blade can handle survival situations.

What you’ll love: This knife is big enough to grab easily but small enough to hide inside your boot. It is high-quality for a low price. This piece is perfect for emergency jobs such as cutting rope.

What you should consider: It isn’t the best for combat situations and tends to fit better in bags than boots.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top boot knife for the money

Master USA Tactical Neck Knife

What you need to know: This small and lightweight knife comes with a short cord you can wear or attach to your boot.

What you’ll love: It comes pre-sharpened and is easy to keep that way with a little bit of maintenance. The nylon fiber sheath keeps you protected as you walk around with it. The size and shape make it easily concealable.

What you should consider: It’s too small for some people to use and the cord isn’t attached very well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

CRKT Sting Everyday Boot Knife

What you need to know: This lightweight carbon-steel knife is designed for subtle and easy use.

What you’ll love: It is the perfect length for most boots and has a comfortable, easy-grip handle. It comes with a lanyard hole for versatile attachments and is great in all situations.

What you should consider: The blade doesn’t secure to the sheath very well, especially for the high cost.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Anabelle Weissinger writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.