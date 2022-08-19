Bed skirts were initially used to block drafts, which would make the bottom of the bed colder.

Which modern bed skirt is best?

Functional and stylish, a bed skirt can give your bed a tidy, sophisticated look while concealing any items stored underneath. Bed skirts are often called dust ruffles, but for those who find elaborate designs and patterns too formal or old-fashioned, modern bed skirts provide a sleek, minimalistic alternative that can accentuate almost any decor. The best is the Lux Hotel Tailored Style Bed Skirt — durable, functional and stylish.

What to know before you buy a modern bed skirt

Material

The most popular modern bed skirts are made from cotton or polyester microfiber, making them easy to launder. Linen is another option but is often found in high-quality bed skirts that lack a modern aesthetic.

Since bed skirts are not included in all sheet sets, some people try to match the material to their bed sheets or comforter. This isn’t a priority, though, since a bed skirt doesn’t come in contact with your body when sleeping.

Attachment

There are two types of bed skirts, and they differ in how they attach to your bed or mattress.

Full bed skirt : These resemble a sheet and are placed between the mattress and the box spring. When properly centered, all sides hang evenly over the edge.

: These resemble a sheet and are placed between the mattress and the box spring. When properly centered, all sides hang evenly over the edge. Detachable bed skirt: Also known as Velcro bed skirts, these are convenient and easy to put on and take off, but are often lower-quality than full bed skirts.

If you want to make your bed skirt as secure as possible, consider investing in bed skirt pins that add a touch of style, while preventing the skirt from sliding.

Length

You want to purchase a bed skirt to match the size of your bed, be it twin, full, queen, king or California king. However, you also must consider how high your bed is off the ground, because that measurement can differ.

The drop measurement is the space between the floor and the top of the box spring. The average bed skirt drop is 15 inches, but if your bed is higher off the ground, you want a longer bed skirt, and they are available up to 21 inches.

What to look for in a quality modern bed skirt

Design

While you can find bed skirts with ruffles, pleats, eyelets and lace trim, modern bed skirts are known for their simplicity. They are often flat, making them easier to launder and iron while creating a tidy, minimalistic look that completes the bed.

Color

Modern bed skirts don’t draw attention to themselves, making white a popular choice. Other solid colors can work, too, if they match your bedding and the room’s color scheme. There are many colors, so you should have no trouble finding one that fits your taste.

Sides

You can find bed skirts with all four sides, so the skirt completely wraps around the entire bed. Three-sided ones are also popular. They are missing the side at the head of the bed, which is often not visible because it’s up against a wall.

How much you can expect to spend on a modern bed skirt

Bed skirts can range from $15-$50 depending on the material, design, brand and size of the mattress and bed.

Modern bed skirt FAQ

Should a bed skirt touch the floor?

A. You want a bed skirt to kiss the floor. You don’t want to leave too much space between it and the floor, and you don’t want it to appear bulky. This creates a polished look while hiding the items under your bed.

Can I put my bed skirt in the washing machine?

A. It depends on the fabric, and you always want to follow the manufacturer’s care instructions, but most bed shirts are machine-washable. It’s best to wash them on the delicate cycle in cold water and then tumble dry.

How often should I launder my bed skirt?

A. As long as you don’t accidentally walk on it, and your bed isn’t in an area that collects dirt, you should wash your bed skirt twice a year. A good trick is to regularly vacuum or clean the floor near and under the bed to remove any excess dirt.

What’s the best modern bed skirt to buy?

Top modern bed skirt

Lux Hotel Tailored Style Bed Skirt

What you need to know: Featuring a contemporary tailored design, this bed skirt can give your bedroom a luxurious update while hiding anything you wish to store under the bed.

What you’ll love: Made from top-quality preshrunk polyester microfiber, this durable bed skirt is fade-resistant and wrinkle-free. It features box pleats on each corner of the bed to give your room a polished, elegant look.

What you should consider: The packaging can cause wrinkles, and the bed skirt may need to be ironed or steamed before use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top modern bed skirt for the money

Amazon Basics Lightweight Pleated Bed Skirt

What you need to know: Available in 16 colors, three sizes and corresponding sheet sets, this polyester bed skirt has a classic look with a modern twist.

What you’ll love: This hypoallergenic, wrinkle-free, stain- and fade-resistant bed skirt is made in a factory that ensures the highest safety and environmental standards. It’s machine-washable, which makes cleaning it a breeze.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have pleats on all four sides.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wayfair Basics Bed Skirt

What you need to know: Available in 20 colors, this can help add a fashionable pop of color to the room or blend in to cover the items under the bed.

What you’ll love: It’s made from hypoallergenic material, which makes it great for those with sensitive skin or allergies. It’s compatible with most standard-size beds and has a 14-inch drop, so it should graze the floor.

What you should consider: There are no pleats or drapes on the headboard end of the bed skirt.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

