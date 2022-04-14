Which cooling comforter is best?

Sweating in your sleep is uncomfortable and leads to more dirty laundry. A cooling comforter is an excellent way to get a good night’s rest for those who get hot. Many cooling comforters keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter, meaning you can use them year-round. If you’re shopping for a new comforter, the Hombys Lightweight Cooling Bamboo Comforter is excellent.

What to know before you buy a cooling comforter

Cooling comforter weight

Lightweight: Lightweight comforters are typically among the coolest, but many prefer thicker comforters. These generally are best for the summertime and may feel too cold in the winter.

These are usually ideal for summer or wintertime use. Heavyweight: Believe it or not, there are numerous heavy cooling comforters. These are typically made from breathable materials, allowing your body heat to escape while you sleep.

Cooling comforter material

Bamboo: This is a smooth fabric that’s cool to the touch. It has a slippery feel that some people don’t like, but it’s one of the best options for regulating your body temperature.

Silk is a natural, breathable and hypoallergenic fiber that feels soft. Linen: This is a breathable fabric with top-notch moisture-wicking capabilities.

Cleaning your cooling comforter

Most comforters are machine-washable and easy to clean, although they may be too large for your washing machine. Some comforters are dry clean only, which can be challenging and expensive. The product description and the comforter’s tag should have easy-to-understand care instructions.

How can I keep my bed cool at night?

Aside from buying a cooling comforter, you can do numerous other things to keep cool at night.

What to look for in a quality cooling comforter

Year-round use

Although cooling comforters are meant to keep you from getting warm, the best options also keep you from getting cold in the winter. Buying a comforter that can be used all year keeps you from having to switch out your bedding as the seasons change.

Stitching

A comforter’s stitching keeps the fill from sliding around, ensuring certain areas aren’t thicker than others. Quality stitching makes a comforter soft and cozy without making it less breathable.

Moisture-wicking

Although you’ll sweat less with a cooling blanket, you may still sweat from time to time. Moisture-wicking materials keep you dry while you sleep and help you stay cool.

Durable material

Cheap comforters often fade or pill after washing. Pilling happens when fibers break and tangle, resulting in fuzz balls on the exterior of your comforter. Buying a comforter that doesn’t pill, fade or damage in your washing machine gives you the most bang for your buck.

How much you can expect to spend on a cooling comforter

Depending on the comforter’s size and material, you’ll spend around $50-$150.

Cooling comforter FAQ

Do cooling blankets help with menopause?

A. Cooling blankets won’t directly influence menopause symptoms, although they help those with nighttime hot flashes sleep more comfortably.

Are duvets cooler than comforters?

A. This depends on the duvet’s material. Both are thick, although duvets often have duvet covers that can make them warmer and less breathable.

Do bed cooling pads work?

A. Bed cooling pads go under your sheets and absorb your body’s heat to keep you cool. Using a cooling pad and a cooling comforter is an excellent way to stay cool at night.

What’s the best cooling comforter to buy?

Top cooling comforter

Hombys Lightweight Cooling Bamboo Comforter

What you need to know: This features a breathable bamboo material that’s ideal for hot sleepers.

What you’ll love: It’s available in four colors — white, all-seasons white, sage and gray. Many people praised this comforter as a great solution for nighttime hot flashes. It’s heavy but not hot. The exterior is soft and silky. This is ideal for year-round use.

What you should consider: It doesn’t dry quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cooling comforter for the money

Latitude Run Microfiber Down Alternative Comforter

What you need to know: This is breathable enough for hot sleepers, but not too cold in the wintertime.

What you’ll love: The baffle-box stitch keeps the fill from moving around. It has tabs for easy inserts and removal if you want to place it in a duvet. It’s easy to clean. It’s incredibly soft.

What you should consider: Some people felt it was too thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Sleep Zone Reversible Queen Comforter

What you need to know: This is durable, comfortable and breathable.

What you’ll love: It’s available in seven color combinations. People praised this for the lack of damage, pilling and fading after multiple washes. It’s ideal for year-round use.

What you should consider: Some people felt this wasn’t breathable enough.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

