Which blue bedsheets are best?

There’s no better sleep than what you receive from snuggling into your favorite color. If blue isn’t your favorite color, consider it anyway for the calming effect it provides. Maybe you’re just trying to tie your bedroom or guest room’s aesthetics together.

No matter your wants or needs, the best blue bedsheets come in the Buffy Eucalyptus Bedsheet Set. It’s on the expensive side, but it provides a cool and comfortable sleep. It’s available in two shades of blue or a white-and-blue striped look.

What to know before you buy blue bedsheets

Design

Blue bedsheets are available in a variety of shades, finishes and patterns. You can find any shade if you look long enough. The majority of finishes are matte, though a few materials, including silk, have a shiny finish. The most common pattern is blue and alternate-shade striped. However, similar to shades, you can find any pattern if you look long enough.

Mattress size and depth

Blue bedsheets are sized to fit specific dimensions of mattresses.

Size: You’re likely already familiar with mattress sizes, such as full and king, etc. Sizes are standard so if your bed and sheets are listed for a queen-size mattress you shouldn’t have any fit issues. If you’re truly concerned, measure your mattress and compare it to your prospective sheets’ specific dimensions.

You’re likely already familiar with mattress sizes, such as full and king, etc. Sizes are standard so if your bed and sheets are listed for a queen-size mattress you shouldn’t have any fit issues. If you’re truly concerned, measure your mattress and compare it to your prospective sheets’ specific dimensions. Depth: Mattress depth is often forgotten, but essential to ordering a properly fitted sheet. It’s usually listed as standard, deep or extra-deep with measurements of up to 9, 15 and 22 inches respectively.

What to look for in quality blue bedsheets

Material

Blue bedsheets are made from one of many materials, with the most common being cotton, silk or satin and polyester.

Cotton is the most common material. It’s soft and breathable. There is a huge variety of cotton available, such as Egyptian or Supima, each with its own properties. Most are woven, with the notable exception of the knitted jersey cotton, which is warmer than woven cotton.

is the most common material. It’s soft and breathable. There is a huge variety of cotton available, such as Egyptian or Supima, each with its own properties. Most are woven, with the notable exception of the knitted jersey cotton, which is warmer than woven cotton. Silk and satin are less common now than they once were. They tend to be warmer than most prefer and their textures are slick rather than soft. Most select them for their unique appearance.

are less common now than they once were. They tend to be warmer than most prefer and their textures are slick rather than soft. Most select them for their unique appearance. Polyester is the most affordable, durable material but has minimal softness to the point of scratchiness. Many low-cost sheets mix some cotton with the polyester to improve the feel without sacrificing durability.

Thread count

The thread count is a measure of horizontal and vertical threads weaved in 1 square inch of fabric. Most blue bedsheets have 200-1,000 thread counts. Contrary to popular thought, higher thread counts don’t always equal softer sheets. The sweet spot for softness is 400-600. Below and they won’t be as soft, above and the sheets become stiff.

How much you can expect to spend on blue bedsheets

Most bedsheets come in complete sets rather than individually and are priced as such. Cheap sets can cost as little as $20 and still be comfortable. Most sets run $50-$100. The best sets can cost $200 or more.

Blue bedsheets FAQ

Do I have to buy a full sheet set or can I buy only one sheet?

A. It’s possible to buy one sheet individually, or perhaps a pair of pillowcases, but it isn’t recommended, for several reasons. The simplest is that you’ll have a difficult time trying to find a replacement sheet that matches the color blue you already have. Also, it makes little financial sense, as buying sheet sets is cheaper than purchasing individually. Finally, if you’re replacing a worn sheet, it stands to reason your other sheets are close behind in needing a replacement. You may as well replace them all at once to save yourself the hassle.

How do I wash a blue bedsheet set?

A. Most blue bedsheets are machine-washable, though they require specific washing modes. Your sheets will state what temperature to wash them on, with most requiring higher temperatures. Blue sheets should never be washed with white sheets, only with those of other colors, to prevent bleeding.

What are the best blue bedsheets to buy?

Top blue bedsheets

Buffy Eucalyptus Bedsheet Set

What you need to know: This set is comfortable and ecologically friendly.

What you’ll love: The sheets are made of eucalyptus lyocell fibers. They are fully biodegradable and compostable and are grown using less water than cotton. They’re available in two solid shades of blue and a blue-and-white striped design. They have a 300 thread count.

What you should consider: This set is expensive. Some colors are restricted to certain storefronts. There are rare reports of consumers receiving dirty sheets or sheets with incorrect stitching.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top blue bedsheets for the money

Amazon Basics Lightweight Bedsheet Set

What you need to know: These sheets are dirt cheap but good quality.

What you’ll love: This polyester microfiber set is available in multiple shades of blue and in various patterns and prints for all mattress sizes. The fitted sheet uses elastic to stay snug. It’s machine-washable and resists wrinkles and fading.

What you should consider: There are rare reports of consumers receiving bedbug-infested sheets. Some consumers reported sheets being a little too large for the intended size mattress.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sheets and Giggles Eucalyptus Bedsheet Set

What you need to know: This is another top-tier pick.

What you’ll love: They’re made of eucalyptus from Portugal to provide a cool sleep. They’re machine-washable and become softer from successive washings. The fitted sheet uses tight but stretchable elastic to remain in place.

What you should consider: These can stretch out over time, and some consumers had issues with unraveling seems. Their washing instructions need to be closely followed to maintain their quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.