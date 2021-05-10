The best sunscreen for face

Sunscreens for face
If you must choose one skincare product for your face, make it sunscreen. Dermatologists say that it is one of the best ways to protect your skin from premature aging, sunburn and risk of skin cancer. Regular use of sunscreen can also reverse signs of photodamage, reduce dark spots and improve skin texture.
With countless types of sunscreen in the market, it can be confusing to find the right one for you. Many face sunscreens contain ingredients like antioxidants to brighten the skin, or some are non-irritating made for sensitive skin. If you are ready to find a face sunscreen, keep reading to find the one for you.
Good face sunscreens
Mineral vs. chemical sunscreen
Mineral sunscreens contain ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide to reflect the UV rays off the skin. Chemical sunscreens contain active ingredients like oxybenzone and avobenzone that absorb UV light.
Broad-spectrum protection
UVA rays cause aging, and UVB rays cause burning, and broad-spectrum sunscreen protects you from both. Sunscreen not labeled ‘broad spectrum’ only protects you from burning.
Skin type
Dry skin will benefit from sunscreen that has a creamy formula and has hyaluronic acid. Oily and acne-prone skin should choose non-comedogenic formulas to prevent clogged pores.
Tint
For an even skin tone, you can choose a tinted sunscreen that is available in various shades.
How much you can expect to spend on a face sunscreen
You can expect to pay from about $10-$50 and up for a face sunscreen. Drugstore brands make them in the $10-$19 range, or you can find premium brands for $20-$49. If you don’t mind splurging on one, you can spend $50 or higher.
Face sunscreen FAQs
Should I wear sunscreen every day?
A. Yes, you should wear sunscreen every day whether you are indoors or outdoors.
Who needs to wear sunscreen?
A. Everyone should wear sunscreen to protect themselves from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays.
Is skin cancer common?
A. It is estimated that one in five Americans will develop skin cancer, and regular use of sunscreen can reduce your chances of getting skin cancer.
The best daily face sunscreens
Best overall
La Roche-Posay Melt-In Sunscreen Milk SPF 60
Recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation, the velvety texture absorbs quickly into the skin without leaving a white cast. It works for all skin tones and skin types.
Best for oily skin
COOLA Full Spectrum 360° Mineral Sun Silk Crème SPF 30
This oil-free sunscreen glides smoothly over the skin and protects you from UV rays, blue light and pollution. It also works well under makeup.
Best for acne-prone skin
EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen SPF 46
Designed for acne, this oil-free sunscreen has 5% niacinamide to reduce inflammation and discoloration. It also helps future signs of aging and reduces dark spots.
Where to buy: Amazon, Dermstore and SkinStore
Best for dry skin
CeraVe Ultra-Light Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30
Developed by dermatologists, this formula has hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate your skin and ceramides to maintain the skin’s natural barrier.
Best for sensitive skin
Dermalogica Prisma Protect SPF 30
Intelligent drone technology helps to boost skin’s natural glow while SPF protects skin from UV rays. Skin stays hydrated all day, and bio-ferment sage evens your skin tone.
Where to buy: Amazon, Dermalogica, LovelySkin, Sephora, SkinStore and Ulta
Best for combination skin
Murad Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30
While protecting you from UVA/UVB rays, this sunscreen also improves the skin’s moisture barrier. It also has vitamin C to brighten your skin.
Where to buy: Amazon, LovelySkin, Murad, SpaceNK and Ulta
Best for normal skin
Philosophy Ultimate Miracle Worker SPF 30
This rejuvenating cream improves the quality of your skin as you age while protecting you from the sun. It can help diminish fine lines and wrinkles, reduce pore size and brighten your skin.
Where to buy: Amazon, Sephora and Ulta
Best tinted sunscreen
Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Face Shield SPF 50
This antioxidant-rich mineral sunscreen can hydrate and protect your skin. It is hypoallergenic and available in three tints.
Where to buy: Amazon
Best sheer sunscreen
Black Girl Sunscreen Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30
This sunscreen dries completely clear and works on all skin tones, especially if you have darker skin. It works well under makeup and keeps you moisturized with avocado and jojoba oil.
Where to buy: Ulta
Best during pregnancy
Acure Radically Rejuvenating SPF Day Cream
This reef-safe mineral sunscreen is gentle and safe to use during pregnancy. It also has turmeric, ferulic acid and vitamin C to hydrate and protect your skin.
Where to buy: Amazon and Credo Beauty
Best K-Beauty sunscreen
A’pieu Pure Block Natural Daily Sun Cream SPF45
In addition to providing broad-spectrum protection, it has vitamin E from sunflower oil for antioxidants and aloe vera to soothe the skin.
Where to buy: Amazon
Best splurge
Dr. Barbara Sturm Sun Drops SPF 50
This pricey yet effective sunscreen can protect against premature signs of aging and sunburn. A blend of cassia extract and beta-glucan boosts skin regeneration.
Where to buy: Space NK and Violet Grey
Best budget
Sun Bum Sunscreen Face Stick SPF 30
This affordable face sunscreen has vitamin E and protects you from UVA/UVB rays. Available in a stick, it is convenient to reapply.
Best powder sunscreen
Supergoop! (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder SPF 35
This 100% mineral sunscreen powder smooths your skin and reduces shine. It is convenient to carry around for reapplication and available in four shades.
Where to buy: Sephora and Supergoop
Best clean sunscreen
Kinship Self Reflect Probiotic Moisturizing Sunscreen Zinc Oxide SPF 32
This sunscreen is 100% mineral and works on blemish-prone skin too. It is gentle and protects you from UVA/UVB rays and blue light.
Where to buy: Credo Beauty and Ulta
