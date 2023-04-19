What are the top-rated Versed skin care products?

Versed is a cruelty-free vegan skin care brand with formulas that contain only clean, ethically sourced ingredients. Founded in Los Angeles in 2019 by entrepreneur Katherine Power, the brand has one simple goal: to make clean beauty affordable and accessible for everyone.

From serums to cleansers and toners to masks, Versed focuses on product and ingredient transparency and has become one of the fastest growing brands in clean and results-driven skin care. All its products are free of synthetic fragrances and colors, and come in minimal, eco-friendly packaging.

Best Versed products

Versed Day Dissolve Cleansing Balm

This cleansing balm truly lives up to its name. It nourishes your skin while quickly melting off every trace of grime and makeup at the end of the day. A little goes a long way for it to do its job; just massage a dime-sized amount into dry skin with wet fingertips, rinse with warm water and pat dry.

Versed Stroke of Brilliance Brightening Serum

You can combat dull, lackluster skin with this brightening serum, made with a cocktail of pigmentation-fighting plant extracts and antioxidants. It’s formulated with vitamin C, licorice root, niacinamide and palmaria palmata extract to help illuminate, strengthen and hydrate skin. It has a light, bouncy texture and is suitable for all skin types, including acne-prone, oily and sensitive.

Versed Doctor’s Visit Instant Resurfacing Mask

This blend of alpha hydroxy acids, such as glycolic and lactic acids and beta hydroxy acids, such as salicylic acid, not only helps unclog pores, improves your skin’s tone and texture. It also contains papaya and pineapple enzymes, which are rich in vitamin C to help exfoliate the skin and make it look bright, smooth and dewy.

Versed Press Restart Gentle Retinol Serum

If you’re looking for gentle, yet effective retinol to add to your nighttime routine, this serum helps target wrinkles and fine lines, and improve skin texture. Formulated for sensitive skin and those new to retinol, it has a nonirritating formula combining encapsulated retinol with natural alternatives to retinol, such as bakuchiol. This can boost your skin without traditional retinol’s side effects.

Versed Skin Soak Rich Moisture Cream

This creamy moisturizer is enriched with anti-aging ingredients such as algae extract, which is full of peptides, vitamins and protein. It also includes squalane and vitamin E to nourish and protect your skin. Rich but never greasy, it’s the perfect day cream if your skin is on the drier side. People with all skin types can use it as a night cream or a winter moisturizer.

Versed Just Breathe Clarifying Serum

If you’re looking for a serum to help unclog pores and prevent acne, this clarifying formula is definitely worth trying. It’s packed with niacinamide, willow bark extract and zinc to soothe redness, calm inflammation and keep breakouts at bay. Just apply two to three drops after cleansing your face in the morning and at night for a noticeably smoother complexion.

Versed Weekend Glow Daily Brightening Solution

This powerful brightening toner is infused with a fusion of kojic acid, azelaic acid, vitamin C and bearberry extract. It not only helps even out your skin tone but also works to diminish the appearance of dark spots and acne scars. It’s gentle enough to be used daily, the perfect post-cleansing step to slough away dead skin cells and boost glow.

Versed Dew Point Moisturizing Gel Cream

Ideal for the warmer months, this refreshing lightweight moisturizer has a jellylike texture that gets absorbed instantly and leaves your skin feeling balanced. It’s infused with aloe leaf extract and hyaluronic acid to help soothe and hydrate skin. It also contains green tea to treat redness and inflammation while protecting your skin from damaging free radicals. It’s especially good for combination and acne-prone skin.

Versed Look Alive Hydrating Plumping Mask

This gel mask is infused with soothing aloe leaf juice to deliver an instant burst of hydration to dull, thirsty skin. It’s perfect for boosting moisture levels and plumping up skin while smoothing out texture, increasing elasticity and preventing moisture loss. It also contains rosehip seed oil to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and give your skin a fresh, youthful glow.

Versed The Fix Emergency Eye Mask

Fortified with provitamin B5 and vitamin E, this gel mask hydrates and nourishes the delicate skin around the eyes. It also contains cucumber juice to cool and depuff the under-eye area and caffeine to calm swelling and redness. It’s perfect for using first thing in the morning, after a long flight or whenever you need to soothe tired eyes.

Versed Baby Cheeks All-in-One Hydrating Milk

This multitasking milk hydrates the skin, removes makeup and restores the skin’s natural pH balance in just a few swipes. It boasts a blend of skin-softening ingredients such as algae, coconut water and bamboo extract to cleanse and nourish skin. It’s ideal for those with dry, flaky skin and is great for tossing into your gym bag for a pre- or post-workout cleanse.

Versed Keep The Peace Acne-Calming Cream Cleanser

Ideal for oily and acne-prone skin, this gentle foaming cleanser is formulated with 1.5% salicylic acid to tackle breakouts and inflammation without stripping your skin of its natural oils. It also contains blue tansy and apple fruit extract to gently exfoliate dead skin cells and remove buildup that contributes to acne, all while calming and moisturizing the skin. Plus, it smells just as soothing.

