When you want a fuller pout, a clear lip plumper makes the ideal primer for your favorite lipstick or gloss.

Which lip plumper is best?

Lip fillers definitely aren’t for the faint of heart. If you’re not a fan of needles, a lip plumper can be a less invasive alternative. Not only does it provide pain-free plumping for your lips, but it’s also much kinder to your wallet. Many plumpers add a hint of color and shine to your lips, too.

The best, from a trusted makeup brand, is the Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme. It plumps your lips instantly and can help keep them looking fuller with repeated use.

What to know before you buy a lip plumper

Type

Lip plumpers come in two types: instant plumpers and treatment plumpers.

Instant plumpers, as their name implies, provide an instant plumping effect by stimulating the flow of blood to your lips, increasing their fullness. They usually cause a mild stinging or burning sensation that irritates the lips just enough to boost blood flow for the temporary plumping effect. For most users, the irritation lasts 60 seconds or less.

Treatment plumpers contain ingredients that help increase the production of collagen and elastin in the lips, so your lips slowly look plumper over time. They're highly moisturizing and may help exfoliate the lips to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, helping your lips look fuller. If you use a treatment lip plumper regularly, you can achieve long-lasting results.

Formula

Lip plumpers are available in several different formulas that vary in consistency, texture and finish.

Lip plumper glosses or serums are fairly thick. They’re commonly used for instant plumpers. They have a shiny finish, so they’re excellent toppers for other lip products. A gloss or serum typically comes in a tube with a wand applicator for easy application.

Lip plumper balms are similar to traditional lip balms but contain lip-plumping ingredients. They're housed in tubes, so you twist them up to apply them to your lips. A balm usually has a thin texture that sinks into the lips quickly and may feature either instant or treatment plumping ingredients.

Lip plumper gels have an extremely thick consistency and are usually highly moisturizing. They typically come in a squeeze tube container with a slant-tip applicator that lets you apply it directly to the lips or a pot that requires you to use a finger to apply it. A gel formula is often used for treatment plumpers.

What to look for in a quality lip plumper

Active ingredients

The most effective lip plumpers usually contain certain active ingredients. With instant lip plumper, the best ingredients boost the flow of blood to the lips. If you’re shopping for treatment plumper, look for ingredients that help hydrate the lips and encourage the production of collagen.

Effective active ingredients in instant plumpers include:

Cinnamon.

Mint.

Menthol.

Capsicum.

Ginger.

Niacin.

Caffeine.

Effective active ingredients in treatment lip plumpers include:

Hyaluronic acid.

Peptides.

Microspheres.

Tint

Most lip plumpers are clear, so they may add shine to the lips but no color. Some plumpers also come in tinted formulas, so they leave some color behind on your lips and can eliminate the need for a separate gloss or lipstick. Clear lip plumper is good if you want to layer the plumper over another colored lip product.

How much you can expect to spend on a lip plumper

You’ll usually pay between $5 and $60 for lip plumper. Instant plumpers typically range from $5 to $35, while treatment lip plumpers range from $35 to $60.

Lip plumper FAQ

Are instant lip plumpers painful to use?

A. Nearly all instant lip plumpers cause a stinging or tingling sensation to help boost blood flow to plump the lips. For most people, the feeling is mild and lasts a minute or less. Othes are more sensitive, so the effect can be more painful and last longer.

It’s best to do a test before you use an instant lip plumper: dab a small amount on your lips and wait to see how you react. If the sensation isn’t too uncomfortable, you can apply the plumper all over your lips.

Can I use a lip plumper every day?

A. For the best results, a treatment plumper should be used every day. In some cases, you may want to use it both morning and night to see the best results. However, with instant plumpers, it’s best to give your lips a break from the irritation they cause to prevent dry, flaky lips. Try to use them just two to three times a week.

What’s the best lip plumper to buy?

Top lip plumper

Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme

What you need to know: This clear lip plumper instantly provides fuller lips and can be worn under any lipstick or gloss. It’s a highly effective alternative to filler injections.

What you’ll love: It offers the most visible plumping effect of instant plumper products and can also provide long-term results with regular use. It sinks into the lips in less than a minute and feels moisturizing. A shiny finish helps reflect light to make lips appear fuller.

What you should consider: Some users find its stinging or tingling sensation extremely uncomfortable. It can also cause irritation if it gets on the skin around the mouth.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Top lip plumper for the money

Buxom Full-On Lip Polish

What you need to know: This tinted plumper from a trusted brand instantly plumps the lips. It also helps boost collagen production.

What you’ll love: It contains both hyaluronic acid and peptides to stimulate collagen production. It also features vitamins A and E to help moisturize and smooth the lips, and provides a cool tingling sensation. You can choose from a wide array of glossy colors. The sponge-tip applicator is easy to use.

What you should consider: Some users don’t like the sticky feel and strong fragrance. The plumping results don’t last as long as those from other products.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Ulta Beauty and Sephora

Worth checking out

Grande Lips Hydrating Lip Plumper

What you need to know: This provides both instant and long-term plumping effects without any uncomfortable tingling or burning.

What you’ll love: It only requires three to five minutes to plump lips. It moisturizes and smooths, and is available in several shades as well as clear. The vanilla scent is pleasant. A cushion applicator makes it comfortable to apply.

What you should consider: There’s not a lot of product in the tube. Some users don’t find the results very noticeable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

