What does purple shampoo do?

Did you know that different purple tones neutralize different brassy tones? A lighter purple shampoo can tone yellow tones while you might need a darker purple shampoo for more brassy tones.

Purple shampoo can protect your hair from brassiness

If you have blonde or silver hair, don’t you always want it to look bright? Purple shampoos have purple or violet pigments, which neutralize light hair’s brassiness, and tones it to restore the original cooler and brighter shade. Getting your hair professionally lightened every week can be expensive.

Using a purple shampoo can maintain the vibrancy of your hair between your salon visits.

What is purple shampoo?

Purple shampoo is a toning shampoo made explicitly for blonde and light-colored hair to neutralize the orange-looking brassiness. Purple is the opposite of yellow in the color wheel, and that’s why the purple pigments cancel out the brassy, yellow tones.

Who should use purple shampoo?

Regular use of purple shampoo can make a difference in the quality and color of your hair. Whether you have natural blonde or lightened dark hair, using a purple shampoo can keep brassiness at bay.

How often should you use purple shampoo?

You can use the purple shampoo once a week to keep your hair looking bright and cool or alternate use with other color-safe shampoos when you notice some brassiness.

What makes your hair turn brassy?

Many factors can affect your naturally blonde or salon-lightened hair’s brassiness, such as the hair’s underlying natural pigment, environment, pollution and UV rays.

Price of purple shampoos

Depending on the brand and the store where you get the purple shampoo, you can expect to pay anywhere from $8-100.

Inexpensive purple shampoos are available in the $8-$19 price range. You can find premium brands and specialized products that target several issues in one product and contain superior ingredients for $20-$49. If you don’t mind spending $50 or more, you can find luxury brands of purple shampoos.

FAQ

Q. How does purple shampoo work?

A. If you look at the color wheel, purple is opposite to yellow, meaning they cancel each other out. Purple can tone down the yellow color of the hair by neutralizing it and making it appear more platinum or cooler.

Q. Will purple shampoo turn my hair purple?

A. No, purple shampoo will not turn your hair purple. However, if your hair is too blonde or too light, and you leave it on your hair for longer than directed, your hair might appear more lavender.

Q. Is purple shampoo only for blonde hair?

A. Purple shampoo can also help remove brassiness on grey and light-colored hair.

Best purple shampoos to banish brass

Redken Color Extend Color Depositing Purple Shampoo

This color-depositing purple shampoo eliminates the warm unwanted brassiness leaving your blonde hair bright and cool. It has citric acid that repairs each strand from the core, leaving it strong and soft. Sold by Ulta Beauty.

Lee Stafford Bleach Blondes Purple Reign Toning Shampoo

The Lee Stafford has Pro-Blonde ComplexTM of panthenol (Vitamin B5), chamomile and moringa seed to give hair a natural shine. Sold by Amazon.

evo Fabuloso Platinum Blonde Toning Shampoo

This professional-strength shampoo banishes all brassiness, giving your blonde hair new life with extra softness and shine like you just left the salon. Sold by Skinstore.

Moroccanoil Blonde Perfecting Purple Shampoo

This is a color-safe, sulfate-free formula that can neutralize brassy tones by adding rich purple pigments. Sold by Saks Fifth Avenue.

Kérastase Blond Anti-Brass Purple Shampoo

Another popular pick is this ultra-violet and color-correcting shampoo that neutralizes blonde, lightened or bleached hair to maintain the cool blonde color. It has edelweiss flowers to strengthen the hair and hyaluronic acid to soften every hair fiber. Sold by Sephora.

John Frieda Violet Crush for Blondes Purple Shampoo

Another fan favorite is this affordable extra-strength formula that can tone brassy hair to make it look salon-fresh. Just one use can make your hair appear brighter and cooler. Sold by Ulta Beauty.

Kristin Ess Hair the One Purple Shampoo

Here we have a silicone-free, sulfate-free, paraben-free and gluten-free shampoo. It is gentle enough to be used every time to maintain ashy cool tones. Sold at Ulta Beauty.

Surface Pure Blonde Violet Shampoo

This is infused with deep purple maqui berry and moringa oil to give you a cool tint while eliminating brassy tones. This shampoo also adds shine while protecting your hair from free radicals. Sold by Ulta Beauty.

