Vegamour review: Can this hair serum improve the thickness and health of your hair?

Part of what makes Vegamour GRO+ Advanced Hair Serum so effective is the reduced size of its CBD molecules, which can more easily penetrate the upper layer of the dermis to reach hair follicles and deliver other bioactive ingredients.

Vegamour Gro+ Hair Serum review

Thinning hair and patchiness can occur in both men and women for a variety of reasons. Many people wish to avoid or prevent hair loss, leading to demands for products that can thicken, revive and even regrow hair.

Vegamour claims their scientifically tested natural ingredients can create clean, effective hair restoration formulas for scalp, eyebrows and even eyelashes. Vegamour’s GRO+ Advanced Hair Serum is said to be able to rebalance the hair growth cycle and reduce the appearance of shedding thanks to its combination of phyto-actives and CBD, which strengthen roots and increase hair density and thickness.

We wanted to see if Vegamour GRO+ Advanced Hair Serum could deliver fuller, healthier-looking hair, so we decided to put it to the test with a user who struggles with hair loss. Here’s what we discovered.

Testing Vegamour

We tested the Vegamour GRO+ Advanced Hair Serum with someone who has thin, curly and damaged hair. Their hair loss is the result of stress and hormones, and they want to grow new, longer and thicker hair.

Our tester has used a variety of serums and hair treatments in the past. We asked them to use Vegamour’s hair growth serum for several weeks and evaluate the results. They used the Vegamor GRO+ serum daily for three months.

What is Vegamour?

Vegamour offers plant-based formulas free from synthetic hormones, harmful chemicals or any ingredients with known side effects or health risks. Vegamour’s scientifically developed formulas are created via molecular biology and all their bio-active ingredients are clinically tested for safety and efficacy. Their products are Leaping Bunny-certified and 100% vegan.

Vegamour GRO+ Advanced Hair Serum is a natural, plant-based hair treatment formulated to promote new hair growth, strengthen hair and improve follicle health. It includes some of the same phytoactive ingredients as the brand’s best-selling GRO hair serum, with the addition of full-spectrum CBD in the form of hemp oil working as an anti-inflammatory to soothe the scalp. Hemp oil also can increase blood circulation, contributing to healthier hair follicles and increased growth potential.

How to use Vegamour

To apply Vegamour hair serum, we started with dry or towel-dried hair. We filled the dropper and applied the serum directly to our scalp, dispersing it evenly and massaging it into the skin. The thin, watery serum was easy to apply and absorbed quickly. We noted that Vegamour GRO+ absorption took about 15 minutes, though it took longer if our hair was wet.

How often should you use Vegamour?

Since Vegamour ingredients are free from harsh chemicals, this hair serum is safe for daily use and can be applied morning or evening. It’s a leave-in product, so you can continue styling your hair as normal. We experienced no irritation or sensitivity from daily use.

Key features of Vegamour

Bio-active ingredients

This Vegamour hair serum is formulated with scientifically-tested bioactive ingredients like mung bean, which is intended to provide vitamins needed for healthy hair, and red clover, which can prevent hair from falling out and protect hair follicles from shrinking. It also includes curcumin, a compound found in turmeric that can help invigorate the scalp and reduce inflammation, as well as nicotiana bethamiana, a concentrated protein that can increase hair density.

Hemp oil

Vegamour GRO+ hair serum is formulated with hemp oil, which, when applied topically, can increase circulation and reduce certain types of inflammation. This is intended to lead to longer hair growth cycles and stronger, thicker hair.

Leave-in formula

Vegamour hair growth serum is applied to dry or towel-dried hair and does not need to be rinsed out. It absorbs and dries quickly so users can style their hair as usual and move on with their morning routine. We noted that the hair serum took only a few seconds to apply in a process that’s quicker and less invasive than other hair treatments that put our entire day on hold.

Vegamour price

Vegamour GRO+ serum costs $68 per 1-ounce bottle. When ordered with the Vegamour subscription service, a new bottle is delivered every 30 days and the cost is only $58.

Where is Vegamour sold?

Vegamour GRO+ Advanced Hair Serum is available exclusively from Vegamour.

Vegamour benefits

Vegamour GRO+ Advanced Hair Serum contains no known toxins, hormones or harmful chemicals, a rarity among hair serums. Though it takes a long time to show progress, results are gradual but excellent, leaving most users, including us, with fuller, thicker hair. It effectively reduces scalp inflammation, fills out sparse areas and reduces shedding.

Using Vegamour hair serum is an easy, low-maintenance treatment process. We enjoyed that Vegamour GRO+ absorbs quickly and leaves no oily residue or odors, making it easy for us to move on with our day.

Vegamour drawbacks

While we had a good experience with this serum, some users reported not noticing results even after the recommended 90 days. We noticed additional hair growth and improved hair density from using this serum, but not much change to our hair’s thickness or texture. Our hair loss was significantly reduced, but not completely eliminated.

While this Vegamour GRO hair serum promises to reduce loss from combing and washing hair, it takes a minimum of four months for those results to be visible. Our bottles each lasted about a month, and since the GRO+ serum is recommended for daily use for up to 120 days to achieve maximum results, you will need to go through multiple bottles to see if it works.

Should you get Vegamour?

We found Vegamour’s GRO+ Advanced Hair Serum delivered on its claims to increase hair growth and leave the user with healthier-looking hair. With its safe, clean ingredients and easy application process, we found it to be a simple and effective solution to thinning or shedding hair. For users who think they can commit to developing a routine in which they apply this serum for the full 120 days suggested, this Vegamour serum can deliver powerful results free from unpleasant side effects.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Laura Duerr writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.