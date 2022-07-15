Hair care products and styling tools by top brands are discounted for a limited time

Did you know that the Summer of Hair Love sale event at Ulta has been going on since June 26? If you weren’t aware of this awesome sale, there are no worries if you shop now. That’s because you still have until July 16 to take advantage of savings on products by top brands that promote gorgeous hair.

Select shampoos, conditioners, styling products, styling tools and more are available at savings that are too good to miss. So whether you want to stock up on your favorite products or try something new, you only have a few days left to shop Ulta’s hair sale and save.

How to shop the Ulta Summer of Hair Love sale

Navigating the website

To find the best hair deals during the Ulta Summer of Hair Love sale, it’s important to know where to look once you visit the Ulta website. While special sales are usually trending on the homepage, you can also find them by clicking on the menu at the top of the left side of the page. Once on the sale page, you’ll find categories and brands of products that are discounted during the sale. After selecting a particular product or brand, you’ll be able to see all of the items within that category that are on sale.

Another way to find sale-priced items is to search your favorite category. Discounted items will be marked “sale” along with the new price.

Types of discounts

Whether you are shopping for hair care products or hair styling tools, chances are you’ll find one or more items you’ll love during Ulta’s current sale. The discounts are typically noted in percentages off the discounted amount. They usually range from 15 to 50 percent off retail prices.

Ulta also offers buy one, get one deals during special sales. These items fall within a particular brand. When you take advantage of these sales, you’ll need to purchase one item at the regular price to get the second one on sale. Although the discounted rate may vary for the second sale-priced item, it is often 50 percent off the regular price.

Best deals of the Ulta Summer of Hair Love Sale

Bed Head Recovery Moisture Rich Shampoo

Formulated for dry hair, this shampoo restores moisture and makes hair more manageable. It also produces a healthy-looking shine and helps prevent hair from becoming dry and brittle from the use of styling products and tools. The large 32.8-ounce bottles are 40% off.

Curlsmith Double Cream Deep Quencher

Dry hair isn’t a match for this deeply-moisturizing conditioning cream that’s made of clean ingredients. It’s formulated for all types of curls and hair textures. Buy it now and save 50% of a second Curlsmith product.

Biolage Colorlast Conditioner

If you love Biolage products, stock up now and you’ll pay about the same price for 33.8-ounce bottles as you would those that are less than half that size. This conditioner is gentle on color-treated hair while enhancing the staying power of your favorite color.

American Crew 3-in-1 Shampoo, Conditioner and Body Wash

Not only does this product work as a shampoo, but it also conditions hair and can be used as a body wash. If you buy the 33.8-ounce bottle you’ll get a discount of 15% off the regular price.

Caviar Professional Styling Working Hair Spray

Not only does this hair spray lock in just about any style, but it also makes hair manageable without feeling sticky. The formula contains nutrients such as antioxidants and omega-3s to protect and strengthen hair. It’s on sale for 15% off.

Joico Defy Damage Protective Masque

Joico products like this replenishing hair masque are 30% off during the last days of Ulta’s sale. With clean ingredients that protect hair and help restore damage, this product will keep your hair looking its best even when exposed to heated styling tools.

Hot Tools Professional One-Step Detachable Blowout

Beautiful blowouts are easy to achieve with this powerful tool that has a detachable bristle brush that’s designed to create impressive volume. At a current discount of $34, it’s an unbeatable deal.

Kenra Brightening Shampoo

Toning down the brassiness of blond hair can be difficult, but this shampoo will help. It’s made with the brand’s brightening technology that improves the appearance of blond and gray hair prone to a brassy hue. The large 33.8-ounce bottles are only $26.99.

DevaCurl CurlBond Re-coiling Mild Lather Cleanser

More than a shampoo, this gentle cleanser is all about protecting, moisturizing and strengthening beautiful curls. Made of clean ingredients, it leaves curls defined and shiny. Buy one and get one 50% off.

Conair InfinitiPRO SmoothWrap Hair Dryer

It’s the combination of ceramic and ionic technology that makes it possible for this hair dryer to ease frizz and damage while it does its job. Although lightweight, it delivers 1,875 watts of power for fast and effective drying. Grab one now and save $20.

It’s A 10 Miracle Daily Conditioner

From promoting strength to providing UV protection, this conditioner does it all. The nourishing ingredients and deep conditioning formula make it suitable for any hair type. During the big sale, the price reflects a 15% discount.

Pureology Nanoworks Gold Shampoo

Whether your hair is dry, dull or damaged, this luxury shampoo has you covered. Its quality ingredients include golden marula oil and keravis. These work together to promote a healthy scalp and soft, strong hair. It’s currently 15% off the standard price.

