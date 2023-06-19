Written by Allen Foster

Which Dyson hair straightener is for you?

For the fourth time, Aevin Dugas set a Guinness World Record for the largest afro on a living human. Unfortunately, not everyone is blessed with award-winning natural hair. For most, a hair straightener is the way to go. Unfortunately, the chemicals and heat often used to accomplish this task may cause more harm than good. If you want to splurge on a method of straightening that offers reduced risks, two of the top models are the Dyson Airstrait and the Dyson Corrale. But which is best for you? To find out, BestReviews tested both products to find out how they differ.

What is the Dyson Airstrait?

The Dyson Airstrait is a two-in-one hair care tool. It excels at being both a hair dryer and a hair straightener but has limited styling abilities when compared to the Corrale. The Testing Lab found the Airstrait doesn’t offer a salon-style end-to-end straightening because it can’t get close to the root. On the plus side, it leaves you with a much more natural look, which may be more desirable, depending on your styling goals.

One important feature BestReviews noticed was that the peak heat setting on the Airstrait was 285 degrees, while other heat-styling products on the market peak at around 400 or even 450 degrees. This can help you reduce hair damage.

However, the biggest benefit of using the Airstrait is it lets you dry and straighten at the same time, which can simplify your hair care routine and save time. The lab liked that this product was efficient even when used on thick, wavy, wet hair.

What is the Dyson Corrale?

Of the two products being compared, the Dyson Corrale is much more versatile for styling. You can use it to straighten, curl or add a body wave to your hair. It has a cord-free design and offers three temperature settings: 330, 365 and 410 degrees. It’s important to understand that while the cordless design gives you freedom, it also adds weight.

BestReviews found the battery life is just long enough to let you get your task done — you have enough power to style your hair in one session, but barely. Also, the Testing Lab liked how quickly the Corrale heated up and how it did less visible damage to your hair than other models that they evaluated.

The three crucial differences between the Dyson Airstrait and the Dyson Corrale

Both of these products performed exceptionally well during testing, and they retail for exactly the same price. Even so, there are three crucial differences between the two that can help you quickly pinpoint which model you should splurge on.

Style : The Airstrait is not as versatile as the Corrale when it comes to styling. If you need curls and waves, the Corrale is better suited for these tasks.

: The Airstrait is not as versatile as the Corrale when it comes to styling. If you need curls and waves, the Corrale is better suited for these tasks. Portability : Since the Airstrait is a corded device, you can’t take it with you on your commute or use it anyplace that doesn’t have an outlet. The Corrale is cordless. However, this is only important if you need to do straightening or styling on the go.

: Since the Airstrait is a corded device, you can’t take it with you on your commute or use it anyplace that doesn’t have an outlet. The Corrale is cordless. However, this is only important if you need to do straightening or styling on the go. Wet/dry hair: The whole purpose of the Airstrait is to dry and straighten your hair at the same time. By comparison, the Corrale only works on dry hair. If your hair will sometimes be wet when straightening, the Airstrait is the clear winner.

Best Dyson hair care products

Dyson Airstrait

Dyson’s Airstrait combines drying and straightening into one simple process. The Airstrait has several controls that let you set temperature, drying speed and more. It’s gentle on your hair and gives you a natural-looking straight while reducing static and protecting your hair’s shine.

Dyson Corrale

The Corrale is the revolutionary styler that uses flexible plates and reduced heat to offer straightening and styling while protecting your hair. This cordless hair styling tool can be taken wherever you need to go to provide either a quick touch-up or a full straightening.

Dyson Supersonic

If you just need a hair dryer, the Supersonic is the Dyson hair care product for you. Not only is it specifically built to protect hair from heat damage while drying, it has a number of magnetic attachments that make it suitable for a wide range of hair types.

Dyson Airwrap

This award-winning hair styling tool uses airflow technology to dry and create curls, smooth hair and hide flyaways without using extreme heat. This tool is best for people with longer-than-chest-length hair.

