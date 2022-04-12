Sephora’s bestselling eye masks

When outlining how to have glowing and smooth skin, the first tip dermatologists and skin care experts always offer is to get more sleep and drink water. While there’s no replacement for staying hydrated, there is a way to look like you got eight hours of sleep, even after spending all night in the office or out with friends.

Under-eye masks are no longer the beauty industry’s best-kept secret. Whether you have puffy eyes, dark circles or dehydrated skin, eye masks offer a miracle solution in just 15 minutes. If you’re wondering which choice is best for you, here are the eight most popular eye masks at Sephora.

Eye mask considerations

Styles of eye masks

There are several styles of eye masks. The most popular is an under-eye patch, which is usually soaked in a serum full of quality ingredients. The patches themselves are made from paper, cloth, fibers or gel and don’t provide too much benefit. The most important part of an eye mask patch is the serum it’s soaked in.

Some eye masks come with dry patches and a separate gel or serum. In this case, you apply the gel or serum and place the mask on top. There are also eye masks in the form of a cream or a balm that are used without a patch, similar to an eye cream.

When using the patch style, the thinner, tapered end is the side that goes next to the inner corner of your eye. This leaves the thick end to wrap around the outer side of your eye and target any fine lines. While some hydrating masks can be used every day, masks with actives and powerful ingredients may only be recommended for use once or twice a week.

Benefits of eye masks

Eye masks can have numerous benefits, which are primarily dependent on the ingredients. For example, some eye masks are targeted toward those with puffy eyes, while others are designed to brighten or smooth fine lines and wrinkles. Some of the most common ingredients used in eye masks include:

Caffeine: One of the most popular ingredients found in eye masks is caffeine. Caffeine is known to restrict blood vessels, which can significantly reduce puffiness.

One of the most popular ingredients found in eye masks is caffeine. Caffeine is known to restrict blood vessels, which can significantly reduce puffiness. Hydrating ingredients: Some under-eye issues like fine lines and texture are caused by a lack of moisture, which can be improved by using a hydrating eye mask. A few hydrating ingredients found in eye masks include hyaluronic acid, ceramides and squalane.

Some under-eye issues like fine lines and texture are caused by a lack of moisture, which can be improved by using a hydrating eye mask. A few hydrating ingredients found in eye masks include hyaluronic acid, ceramides and squalane. Antioxidants: One of the primary ways to brighten the under-eye area is by using ingredients rich in antioxidants, including vitamin C, vitamin K and niacinamide.

One of the primary ways to brighten the under-eye area is by using ingredients rich in antioxidants, including vitamin C, vitamin K and niacinamide. Actives: Actives are powerful ingredients that go deeper into your skin to address a specific issue. A few actives include retinol, which targets fine lines and wrinkles, and chemical exfoliants like BHAs and AHAs that encourage skin cell turnover.

Most popular eye masks at Sephora

Best eye masks with retinol

Shiseido Benefiance WrinkleResist24 Pure Retinol Express Smoothing Eye Mask

Packed with retinol, these powerful eye masks brighten and smooth the under-eye area in as little as 15 minutes. Over time, the active ingredients also target fine lines around the eyes. As a bonus, these masks can also be used for laugh lines around the mouth.

Sold by Sephora

Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask

Those who prefer a cream instead of a patch will love this sleeping mask formulated with encapsulated retinol and avocado. The encapsulated retinol is gentler around the eyes than other forms because it releases smaller amounts at a time. This cream is also packed with antioxidants that help to brighten and de-puff.

Sold by Sephora

Best gold eye masks

Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Eye Masks

After seeing shiny gold masks on celebrities around the world, this eye mask became a skin care favorite. It doesn’t just look pretty but also contains peptides, amino acids and hyaluronic acid. Together, these ingredients work to hydrate, diminish the appearance of fine lines and improve the texture of your skin.

Sold by Sephora

Peter Thomas Roth 24-Karat Gold Pure Luxury Lift and Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Everyone loves a gold mask, and they’re even better if they work. These luxurious eye patches are infused with 24K and colloidal gold to lift and firm the under-eye area. The formula also includes caffeine and hyaluronic acid to reduce the look of puffiness and deliver hydration.

Sold by Sephora

Best eye masks for puffiness and bags

Peace Out Puffy Under-Eye Patches

With powerhouse ingredients like caffeine, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid working together, your sleepy eyes don’t stand a chance. If you want to reduce puffiness and brighten and hydrate your under-eye area, put these patches on for just 15 minutes. They’re also vegan and free of parabens, mineral oil, sulfates, and gluten and contain less than 1% synthetic fragrance.

Sold by Sephora

Tarte SEA Pack Your Bags Under-Eye Patches

Those looking for eye masks with unique ingredients will appreciate these clear, contoured patches that use jellified algae and coconut to brighten and hydrate. They’re also vegan and hypoallergenic and, most importantly, won’t slide around your face. The pack includes four sets of two patches.

Sold by Sephora

Best visibly hydrating eye masks

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Eye Treatment Mask

Estee Lauder has been creating top skin care for years, and these eye masks are no different. The patches are soaked in an intensely concentrated treatment that delivers effective and powerful results. It’s so effective that it’s only recommended to use these eye masks once a week.

Sold by Sephora

Dior Backstage Eye Reviver Patches

If you want to look fancy, these eye patches with the iconic Dior logo printed all over them are the way to go. Unlike most eye masks, the serum and eye patches are separate. After smoothing the eye serum on your under-eyes, place the patches on for 10 minutes. If you run out of patches before serum, you can use other patches and get the most bang for your buck.

Sold by Sephora

