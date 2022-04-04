Which baby camping chair is best?

If you’re the outdoorsy type of family, you probably want to introduce your children to the smell of the woods and the sight of unpolluted stars as soon as possible. But where are you going to put them when you need to set up your tent or cook dinner? A baby camping chair, of course.

The best baby camping chair is the Baby Delight Go With Me Venture Chair. It has a feeding tray and sun protection, plus it can fit a toddler once they become one.

What to know before you buy a baby camping chair

Standard vs. baby camping chairs

You may think standard and baby camping chairs are the same, only one is smaller. However, baby camping chairs have a few design tweaks to set them apart. The biggest is that baby chairs tend to have more waterproofing to prevent stains and lessen the impact of spills. They also tend to have harnesses built directly into the chair and have sections for an included tray to be attached.

Weight

Baby camp chairs can be surprisingly heavy. Yes, they’re much smaller, but they also include more pieces than standard chairs, which add up fast. The lightest chairs are at least 5 pounds, but most are closer to 10. If that doesn’t sound like much, remember that you have to haul it, the rest of your baby gear and the rest of your general camping gear from your car to the site and back again.

Height

Most baby camping chairs are designed to be as close to the ground as possible for two reasons: It’s less likely to tip over on uneven ground and, if they can walk, it’s easier for your baby to get in and out on their own. However, they never align with your camp chair, and it can be hard on your back and knees trying to feed them at that low level. There are high chair models available, but due to the risk of tipping on uneven ground, it’s recommended to only use them for feeding and have a low-height chair for casual use.

What to look for in a quality baby camping chair

Multi-age

The best baby camping chairs are designed around the speed at which babies grow. They have high weight limits and parts that can be removed to free up space and give toddlers enough room to comfortably sit.

Sunroof

Some baby camping chairs have detachable sunroofs to shade and protect your baby.

Materials

Baby camp chair materials are split between the frame and the padding.

Frame: Aluminum is most commonly used for its low cost, lightness and strength. Steel is also common, though more likely to be found in chairs that are built to grow with your baby.

Aluminum is most commonly used for its low cost, lightness and strength. Steel is also common, though more likely to be found in chairs that are built to grow with your baby. Padding: Like standard chairs, baby chairs use nylon due to its durability and low cost.

How much you can expect to spend on a baby camping chair

Baby camping chairs usually cost a minimum of $30, though a few options can creep down to $15-$20. Better chairs usually run $30-$50 with premium options starting around $75.

Baby camping chair FAQ

What kind of weight limit does a baby camping chair have?

A. Baby camping chairs have small to medium weight limits. Small chairs that aren’t meant to grow with your child are usually limited to 30-40 pounds. Better chairs and those meant to grow with your child tend to have weight limits up to 75 pounds. Very few chairs reach 100-pound weight limits.

Does a baby camping chair’s visual design affect anything?

A. Yes. There are two points that can have negative effects: the color and the presence of reflective material such as vinyl. Dark colors grow hotter in the sun, which the chair is going to have plenty of contact with. If it sits in the sun while you play with your child, it might become too hot for them when it’s time to put them in it. Vinyl, and other plasticky substances, are used to waterproof stretches of the chair. If positioned just right they may cause the sun to reflect right into your baby’s eyes.

What’s the best baby camping chair to buy?

Top baby camping chair

Baby Delight Go With Me Venture Chair

What you need to know: This chair is feature-packed and grows with your child.

What you’ll love: It includes a large carrying bag that easily fits the chair, a detachable shade roof and a detachable feeding tray. The baby harness can easily be removed to give enough space for a toddler to sit comfortably. The right arm includes a cup holder.

What you should consider: It’s among the costlier chairs. It sits low to the ground, so feeding your baby might be uncomfortable. The tray sits too high for smaller babies.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top baby camping chair for the money

Summer Infant Summer Pop ’N Sit Portable Booster Chair

What you need to know: This is excellent for the occasional adventure as well as daily use.

What you’ll love: It includes a removable and dishwasher-safe feeding tray, a three-point safety harness, a storage pocket, chair straps and a carrying bag to fit it all in. Setup is as simple as unfolding it and it’s perfect for camping or at home.

What you should consider: The feeding tray can be difficult to attach and detach, plus the harness is attached to the seat instead of the back of the chair.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ciao! Baby Portable High Chair For Babies and Toddlers

What you need to know: This chair’s height is perfectly situated to be less strenuous on your back when standing and comfortably reachable if you’re sitting in your own camping chair.

What you’ll love: The tray is covered in vinyl for easy cleaning and a five-point safety harness keeps your baby secure. Its height makes it a great choice for parents with bad backs.

What you should consider: It’s a little pricey. The tray can slant toward your baby depending on their weight and how they sit, causing their food to slide into their lap.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

