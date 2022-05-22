Which Minecraft hoodies are best?

Over the last decade, Minecraft has become one of the best-selling video games of all time. Amassing fans of all ages, players can unleash their creativity to the fullest by building structures of all kinds. Aside from the video game itself, Minecraft merchandise has become extremely popular among adults and children alike. During the cooler months of the year, Minecraft hoodies are an exceptionally popular wardrobe item.

After reviewing a multitude of options, the pick for the Best of the Best Minecraft hoodie is the Minecraft Creeper Youth Sweatshirt Hoodie. Suitable as an everyday apparel item or as a costume, this fun hoodie has exceptional versatility.

What to know before you buy a Minecraft hoodie

Sizing

Before purchasing any item of clothing, the most important thing to consider is sizing. Ordering the correct size will ensure that you or your child can comfortably fit into the new hoodie. If you are ordering for a growing child, ordering a size larger can help you get the most for your money.

Since sizes can vary across brands, always look for as much information on measurements and fit as you can find. Although online ordering is extremely convenient and offers the largest selection of Minecraft hoodies, not being able to try on various sizes can lead to purchasing the wrong one.

Purpose

Whether planning to pair it with a Minecraft toy for dress-up day, or to wear it while out and about, decide what the Minecraft hoodie’s official purpose will be. Although this may sound like an odd consideration, it is actually incredibly helpful in selecting a design. Since there are numerous options available, knowing the purpose of the hoodie will allow you to narrow your choices down to the ones that fit best with your needs and preferences.

Individual style

Because there are so many Minecraft hoodie designs, order one that best suits the style of the person who will be wearing it. Instead of selecting one based on trends or popularity, the clothing purchase should be a natural wardrobe addition for that individual.

What to look for in a quality Minecraft hoodie

Durability

Although the initial focus of the purchase may be the design, durability is almost equally as significant. Well-built Minecraft hoodies are made using quality fabrics and stitching. They do not pill or tear easily, even when worn regularly. This is especially essential when buying a hoodie for a child, since they are often less gentle with their clothing.

Warmth

The primary purpose of any hoodie is to protect the wearer from chilly weather. Some of the best Minecraft hoodies have multiple layers for extra comfort and warmth.

Includes favorite characters

When buying merchandise from any popular gaming franchise, selecting items with your favorite characters is a must. The same definitely goes for Minecraft merchandise. Hoodie designs range from focusing on one character (e.g. Creepers) to displaying nearly every living being that shows up in the game.

Pullover or zip-up

Finally, you will need to decide whether you or the person who will be wearing the hoodie prefers a pullover or zip-up style. This decision comes down primarily to personal preference. However, its intended use can also factor into your decision. If the wearer plans to use the hoodie as a jacket, zip-up style is definitely preferred.

How much you can expect to spend on a Minecraft hoodie

Depending on the style and size you select, Minecraft hoodies range in price from $18-$50.

Minecraft hoodie FAQ

What design should I choose out of the many that are available?

A. Your decision simply comes down to preference. If you are buying a Minecraft hoodie for your child — either for an everyday wardrobe item or as a surprise — find out who their favorite characters are. You can also show your child available designs and have them select the one they want.

Are Minecraft hoodies for adults available?

A. Yes. Select companies, such as Etsy, offer Minecraft hoodies that are sized for adults.

What’s the best Minecraft hoodie to buy?

Top Minecraft hoodie

Minecraft Creeper Youth Sweatshirt Hoodie

What you need to know: This practical hoodie design keeps kids warm while allowing them to pretend that they are a Minecraft Creeper.

What you’ll love: The Minecraft Creeper Youth Sweatshirt Hoodie features a zip-up design. When zipped up fully, a mesh Creeper face mask turns this functional wardrobe item into a costume. It is machine washable, and is suitable for layering under winter coats.

What you should consider: The fully zip-up hoodie/face mask can be distracting in school environments.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Top Minecraft hoodie for the money

Minecraft Eat Sleep Mine Hoodie

What you need to know: Available in both youth and adult sizes, this preshrunk Minecraft hoodie is a must-have for fans of all ages.

What you’ll love: Printed with the phrase “Eat Sleep Mine” and corresponding game icons, this playful hoodie is both fun and functional. Buyers can order this hoodie design in one of eight colors. This unique design is an exceptional value for Minecraft gamers. It is made with pill-resistant fabric and a double-lined hood.

What you should consider: Since this is a handmade item, shipping can take longer than pre-printed hoodies.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

Minecraft Official Sprites Hoodie

What you need to know: Individuals who can’t decide which character they’d like featured on their hoodie will love the design on the Minecraft Official Sprites Hoodie.

What you’ll love: Displaying every character that appears in the game, this pullover hoodie is ideal for any avid Minecraft gamer. Made from 100% cotton, it provides ample warmth and comfort.

What you should consider: Some buyers have said that this hoodie runs small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

