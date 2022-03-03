Which Fjällräven jackets are best?

Fjällräven might be a brand name that brings to mind their popular backpacks, the Fjällräven Kanken line of bags, but as friends of the arctic fox will tell you, Fjällräven is a quality brand with several well-loved offerings when it comes to jackets. Fjällräven, true to their Swedish style and aesthetics, is a brand that places a large focus on functionality, durability and simplicity. The top choice, the Fjällräven Greenland Jacket, is a classic jacket that is perfect for winter weather and is especially good for those who love the outdoors.

What to know before you buy a Fjällräven jacket

Fjällräven jackets for every climate

Fjällräven is a brand that has been around for over 50 years now, and it has a large array of jacket offerings. There are several main styles of Fjällräven jackets with each bringing something different to the table. Among the most iconic outdoor jackets in Fjällräven’s line-up are the High Coast, the Greenland and the Övik.

The High Coast jacket is a great piece of outerwear for mild temperatures and rainy weather. It’s great for use in the spring and fall. This style of jacket is great for travelers, as it can easily be rolled up and stored in a backpack.

The Greenland jacket is Fjällräven’s most iconic outdoor jacket and is great for anywhere with a colder climate. It’s stylish enough to be worn around time while still being insulated enough to keep you comfortable in cold weather.

The Övik jacket, much like the Greenland, is another great choice for a winter’s day in town. The Övik is extra cozy since it’s made with thick fabric, but is still the perfect thickness for comfort.

Fjallraven jackets for hiking

At the end of the day, Fjällräven is an outdoors brand that specializes in hiking and trekking gear. Some of their jackets, namely the Singi and the Keb are designed with trekking in cold temps and snow in mind.

If you’re planning a backcountry excursion off to Scandinavian peaks, you may want to consider one of these heavier options that are optimized for functionality.

Style and aesthetic

Fjällräven is a very stylish brand that offers a lot of color options when it comes to their jackets. However, you may notice that a lot of Fjällräven’s offerings seem to lack a lot of bells and whistles. This is due to Fjällräven’s no-frills approach to design and their focus on functionality.

If the Swedish aesthetic doesn’t much match your own, you may want to opt for a different jacket to keep you warm during the winter months.

What to look for in a quality Fjällräven jacket

Warmth and insulation

The key thing to look for when buying any jacket is how well it can protect you from the elements. Fjällräven jackets are often water and wind resistant, but not fully water- and wind-proofed to allow for some breathability.

Consider what type of climate you’ll be using the jacket in before you buy. If you’re heading to a place with milder temps and a lot of rain, opt for a lighter, water-resistant jacket such as the High Coast.

Pockets and hoods

A jacket can never have too many pockets, and most Fjällräven jackets don’t disappoint on this front. Another key feature is the hood. A lot of Fjällräven’s jackets do have hoods, but there are still a few options if you prefer a hoodless jacket.

Versatility

While some of Fjällräven’s heavier jackets that are optimized for trekking are too heavy to be worn in milder temperatures, their most popular models are pretty versatile and can be worn through win

How much you can expect to spend on a Fjällräven jacket

Fjallraven jackets can range from about $200-$400 depending on the style.

Fjallraven jacket FAQ

Which Fjällräven jacket is best for traveling?

A. This will depend largely on where you are traveling, but a good jacket for travel is the High Coast since it is light enough to pack.

Are Fjällräven jackets made sustainably?

A. Fjällräven is one of the more sustainable brands on the market. They use sustainable materials, production practices and designs to be more green.

What are the best Fjällräven jackets to buy?

Top Fjällräven jacket

Fjällräven Greenland Jacket

What you need to know: The Greenland jacket is one of Fjällräven’s most iconic looks and is perfect for day-to-day life.

What you’ll love: The jacket comes in a variety of color options and is stylish enough to be worn around town. It is comfortable and breathable while still keeping you insulated from the cold.

What you should consider: The price point is a bit high, but this jacket is worth the investment.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Fjallraven jacket for the money

Fjällräven High Coast Wind Jacket

What you need to know: The Fjällräven High Coast is a lighter jacket that is more akin to a windbreaker. It’s portability makes it great for travelers.

What you’ll love: This jacket comes in a few color options. The material is optimized to keep out wind and rain.

What you should consider: While the jacket is water- and wind-resistant, it is not totally water- and windproof. However, this jacket is a lot more breathable than windbreakers from other popular outerwear brands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Fjällräven Keb Eco-Shell Jacket

What you need to know: While this jacket may be a bit pricier than other models, it’s great for anyone going on a ski holiday thanks to its waterproof design.

What you’ll love: This jacket is stylish, durable and optimized for comfort in even the worst weather conditions. It is thick enough to keep you protected from the cold yet light enough to be packed into a suitcase.

What you should consider: Some users do not like that the jacket’s pockets are located on the chest.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry

