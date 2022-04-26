Which heated socks are best?

Keeping your hands and feet warm is always a challenge in cold weather. If you’ve found the perfect pair of gloves, it may be time to invest in some heated socks to make sure your feet stay as warm as your hands when temperatures drop.

Heated socks come with all sorts of features. If you’re looking for a waterproof pair with a remote control, the Dr. Warm Wireless Heated Socks are top-notch.

What to know before you buy heated socks

Uses

Heated socks are suitable for activities that require spending long periods outdoors. These include:

Winter sports , such as skiing and snowboarding

, such as skiing and snowboarding Hiking

Camping

Hunting

Fishing

Outdoor work , such as landscaping and construction

, such as landscaping and construction Motorcycle riding

You can also wear them around the house to help with circulation issues that can leave your feet feeling cold. Heat from the socks temporarily increases blood flow to your feet, so you feel more comfortable.

Power source

Most heated socks are powered by batteries. Some include replaceable batteries, so you can wear them right away. It’s important to choose socks that use batteries you can easily find replacements for, in stores or online.

Other heated socks use rechargeable batteries. They come with a charger, so you can easily recharge them when they run out of power. The battery life varies, so you’ll want to compare to see how long you can go between charges.

You can also find heated socks that don’t use batteries. Instead, they have pockets for disposable warmers, similar to those you might use to warm your hands. These socks are the most affordable, but they can’t warm your feet as long as battery-powered ones. You’ll also have to buy replacement warmers regularly.

Washing instructions

Washing regular socks is easy, but you have to take more care with heated pairs. Many are machine-washable, but you have to take off the battery pack before throwing them in the washer. Pairs with a snap-off battery pack are usually the easiest to wash. Some heated socks require hand-washing, though. You’ll have to air dry the socks, too, because no heated socks are dryer safe.

What to look for in quality heated socks

Material

Look for a pair made of a breathable material that dries quickly. Cotton is a poor fabric for heated socks because it stays wet for a long time. Merino wool, synthetic materials and fabric blends are better because they dry quickly and help move moisture away from the skin.

Adjustability

Many heated socks offer multiple temperature options. They often come with a remote, so you can adjust the settings without fussing with the battery pack.

Adjustable heated socks usually have low, medium and high temperature settings, but you might not notice much difference if the heating element doesn’t run along the bottom of the entire sock. Look for a pair with heating coverage in both the soles and toes.

Waterproof

If you plan to wear your socks indoors, a waterproof design isn’t necessary. However, if you’re wearing them outdoors, it helps to choose a pair that can survive exposure to moisture. These feature a waterproof protector for the heating element, so you don’t have to worry about damage if you wear them in snow or for activities such as fishing.

Fit

For heated socks to be comfortable, they must offer the right fit. They should fit snugly without being so tight that they affect your circulation. They shouldn’t slide around on your feet, but shouldn’t pinch your skin, either.

Bluetooth connectivity

Rather than using a remote to control your socks, some pairs offer Bluetooth connectivity. That means you can adjust settings and monitor the battery life via an app on your smartphone. These socks are usually fairly pricey, though.

Compression

In addition to heat, some socks also have a medical-grade compression design, boosting blood flow to your feet to help with circulation. This can be helpful for people with diabetes, Raynaud’s disease or other health issues that affect circulation.

Auto-shutoff

Many heated socks offer extra features to ensure safe operation. You can find some that have auto-shutoff, so the heating element turns itself off after a certain period or when a set temperature is reached.

How much you can expect to spend on heated socks

Heated socks usually cost $20-$200. Budget-friendly pairs with disposable warmers typically go for $20-$40, but you’ll pay at least $45 for socks that run on batteries. However, for pairs with special features, such as Bluetooth connectivity, expect to spend $100-$200.

Heated socks FAQ

Are heated socks safe to wear?

A. Like other heated apparel, heated socks run on low voltage, so there’s not much chance of getting shocked. In addition, they usually have a safety shutoff to turn off the heating mechanism if there’s a problem with the element.

Can I wear heated socks for running, cycling and other high-intensity workouts?

A. Heated socks usually aren’t comfortable enough to wear for activities such as running and biking. They work better when you’re more likely to stay relatively stationary, including for fishing and hunting.

What are the best heated socks to buy?

Top heated socks

Dr. Warm Wireless Heated Socks

What you need to know: These have a waterproof heating element and a remote control, making them durable and easy to use.

What you’ll love: Their stretchy cotton material is extremely comfortable. The battery compartment is secure, so it won’t come loose, and the wire cover is waterproof for improved safety. They offer three heat settings between 113 and 149 degrees.

What you should consider: Some reviewers say they can be tight in spots.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top heated socks for the money

Autocastle Heated Socks

What you need to know: They’re comfortable but still offer adjustable heat options and a rechargeable battery for easy operation.

What you’ll love: These cotton socks are insulated and feature three temperature settings, reaching a high temperature of 122 degrees. The battery can run for 6.5 hours per charge, and they’re machine-washable.

What you should consider: The sizes can run a little short.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Rabbitroom Unisex Rechargeable Battery Electric Heated Socks Kit

What you need to know: They come at an attractive price and still offer plenty of convenient features.

What you’ll love: They’re comfortable and have a unisex design in a thick cotton/polyester/spandex blend. They have three temperature settings. The battery typically runs for 6 hours per charge on the lowest setting.

What you should consider: You have to wash them by hand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews.

