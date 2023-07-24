Shop these back-to-school deals now for kids in pre-kindergarten to fifth grade

Although it feels like summer vacation just began, some parents are already looking ahead to the new school year. You might think it’s early to do so, and while the biggest back-to-school sales happen in August, there are already plenty of terrific deals. It’s prudent to get ahead of the curve to ensure your child has everything they need.

If you have children going to pre-kindergarten or any grade up to the fifth, you likely won’t need to spend much. However, a few essentials can include pens, index flash cards and kids’ headphones.

What to get your elementary school kids

The great thing about having children in the earlier grades of elementary school is that you don’t need to spend money on high-quality gadgets like laptops. That can wait until high school, but in the meantime, it’s crucial to equip them with everything needed to feel comfortable when they return to school this fall.

Most children under 11 will use crayons, pencil crayons, pens, pencils, paintbrushes, notebooks, flashcards and paper. Those are school essentials, but many items can help them improve motor skills and make learning fun. For example, many playsets and games teach children colors, numbers and words. Headphones are great for interactive learning on tablets, and artistic children will love things such as drawing tablets.

Best back-to-school deals for elementary school kids

Paper Mate InkJoy 300RT Retractable Ballpoint Pens

These ballpoint pens come in 10 shades for creative and artistic work, and the medium tip holds a bold line from beginning to end. The retractable design does away with caps and keeps them ready to go, and the grip promotes comfort over extended periods of use.

PocBuds Bluetooth Headphones Wireless Earbuds

Older children between the ages of 9 to 12 might already have their own tablets, which can be terrific for helping them develop academic skills. These headphones can help them focus on their homework or learning tutorials, and they’re also excellent for listening to music during break time.

Amazon Basics Heavy Weight Ruled Lined Index Cards

Index cards are excellent for studying for tests as they help children remember words, numbers and other things. These cards are lined on one side for quick and easy note-taking, and precision-cut edges give them a uniform shape.

Nashrio Magnetic Wooden Fishing Game

If you have a little one in pre-kindergarten, this fishing game is an excellent way to help them learn basic numbers and their ABCs. It also helps develop hand-eye coordination and color recognition, and the board is made of natural wood for a premium feel and build.

New Bee Kids Headphones

These headphones have a kid-friendly design and some features you might expect from a standard pair of headphones. That includes volume controls, which are regulated between 85 to 94 decibels to protect your child’s hearing, and a built-in HD microphone for learning or playing games.

Oxford Stone Paper Notebook

Kids heading into third, fourth or fifth grades need larger notebooks, making this 60-sheet two-pack an excellent buy that should last them several months. The stone paper allows for smooth writing, and the moisture-resistant sheets and double-wire binding offer outstanding durability to keep notes safe.

Fximao LCD Writing Tablet for Kids

This 10-inch doodle board is excellent for kids with a knack for artistic drawings, and unlike other drawing boards, it doesn’t use any chalk. It’s suitable for kids between the ages of 3 to 9, and it has a one-click erase button and a locking function if you want to keep a drawing intact.

Sumtab Kids Tablet 7-Inch Android 11 Tablet

Tablets are excellent for entertainment when your kid needs to stay put, but they can also be an effective learning tool. This 7-inch table offers access to plenty of kid-friendly content such as Montessori, Mini Games, Kids TV, Karaoke Draw, and allows for downloads from the Google Play Store.

Amazon Essentials Unisex Kids Athletic Socks

Kids need to get into extracurricular activities, especially from a young age, making these low-cut athletic socks a must-buy for parents of sports-enthusiast kids. They have a reinforced heel and toe for long-lasting durability and comfort and offer plenty of arch support for a secure fit.

Learning Resources All Ready for First Grade Readiness Kit

The leap from kindergarten to first grade can be profound for many students, so it’s essential to do everything you can to prepare them before they make it. This kit has a 32-page guide of hands-on tools for helping kids with basic math, word problems, spelling and more.

Asics Kids GT-1000 11 Pre-School Running Shoes

Active children need durable and breathable shoes to stay comfortable at school, making these running shoes an excellent buy for any pre-kindergarten child. They have gel technology in the rearfoot for superior comfort and a solid rubber outsole for increased traction to prevent them from accidentally sliding or slipping.

Jar Melo Toddler Fingerpainting Set

Fingerpainting can be a fun learning exercise for young children and can promote sensory development. This set comes with 10 nontoxic finger paints, all with silky smooth textures. It’s machine-washable, suitable for children between the ages of 1-8 and comes in a barrel that’s easy to carry.

Worth checking out

Spectrum 5th Grade Math Workbooks offer 10 chapters and several pretests for real-life preparation.

