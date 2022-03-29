Which skate rail is best?

Skateboarding has exploded in popularity since the Dogtown days. Now a global phenomenon, people of all ages and backgrounds are cruising and performing cool tricks. One popular aspect of street skateboarding involves sliding down rails. Known as grinding, this stunt no longer requires trespassing on private property and hurtling down dangerous stair sets to pull off.

Thanks to the availability of adjustable rails for at-home use, beginners and professionals alike can hone their skills safely. If you’re looking for a skate rail that you can use on your own, the best is Element Flat Bar.

What to know before you buy a skate rail

What is a skate rail

Skate rails are single metal beams modeled after common handrails. These metal obstacles are a favorite in street skateboarding, as skaters can slide on them using the trucks or wood of their board. Skate rails made for at-home use are also metal. They have two or more adjustable legs with locking pins. This way, you can set the height evenly or at an incline or decline.

How to use a skate rail

Learning to grind is essential for skateboarders hoping to perform the sport’s most popular tricks. However, this takes some practice as it requires the ability to jump (or ollie) and balance. Skate rails are great because you slowly increase the difficulty of the stunt until you’re jumping onto the rail and grinding.

The best way to get started is to set your rail at a decline, with the high-end set so that it’s flush with a flat surface such as a ramp or ledge. This way, you can roll up at speed and ride onto the rail instead of jumping. Once you get the balance required to slide the whole length down, you can then move on to jumping onto the rail, grinding using your trucks and eventually the flat of your board.

Skate rail safety

Even pro skaters fall, and the slams can be pretty heavy. There will always be some level or risk associated with skateboarding. But there are plenty of ways to mitigate that risk and enjoy the sport within your comfort zone.

Skaters using a skate rail should first-and-foremost wear the right protection: that means a helmet as well as knee, elbow and wrist pads. Make sure the rail is set up in a safe location where falling won’t spill you out into traffic. And any children using the rail should always have supervision.

What to look for in a quality skate rail

Flat bar vs. round

Skate rails come in two different shapes, the classic rounded bar and the flat bar. Each has its benefits and disadvantages for skaters, and which you get depends on your ability and goals.

Round : Rounded skate rails are the most common grinding obstacle at home and on the street. The standard diameter of a round skate rail is 1.5 inches. These are a little more difficult to use as the reduced surface area requires more balance to slide down. You also slide much faster on these because there’s less friction. For skaters hoping to graduate to bigger rails on the street or in skate parks, learning to grind a round skate rail is a necessary first step.

: Rounded skate rails are the most common grinding obstacle at home and on the street. The standard diameter of a round skate rail is 1.5 inches. These are a little more difficult to use as the reduced surface area requires more balance to slide down. You also slide much faster on these because there’s less friction. For skaters hoping to graduate to bigger rails on the street or in skate parks, learning to grind a round skate rail is a necessary first step. Flat: Cast in a box shape similar to a two-by-four, these metal rails have a 2 to 2.5-inch flat surface to grind on. This affords much greater stability than a round rail so that you can practice grinds like 50-50s and board slides with a little more assurance. Flat rails simulate some of the metal coping on skate-park box features and other architectural elements on the street. This makes them a great beginner tool with real-world applications.

Height

Most skate rails feature adjustable legs with a locking pin so that users can set the height to different levels for added difficulty. You’ll need this feature if you’re hoping to set up your rail so that you can ride onto it. Standard skate rails are about 4 to 6 inches high, and can adjust to anywhere from 7 to 10 inches.

Weight

Skate-rail weight varies dramatically among products. With a huge range of 10 to 45 pounds, you’ll want to check the weight and consider your skating needs before settling on a rail that’s right for you. While a lightweight rail is portable and easy to store, it can slide around more during use, which can dangerously upset your balance.

Heavier rails, on the other hand, are sturdier and more durable than lightweight rails but sacrifice portability for this peace of mind while grinding. Younger skaters can get away with lighter rails, but it’s a good general rule to err on the heavier side if you’re a beginner.

How much you can expect to spend on a skate rail

A good skate rail will cost between $50-$200.

Skate rail FAQ

Do I need wax to grind?

A. Wax is a useful tool for skaters as it reduces the friction between your board and the rail by making the surface slippery. One benefit of rails is that they’re already pretty easy to slide on, but flat bars could benefit from a little wax to improve grinds.

Do skate rails require assembly?

A. Yes. These relatively uncomplicated obstacles require a small amount of assembly. This typically involves piecing the adjustable legs together. You won’t need any tools.

Do you need a skateboard to use a skate rail?

A. Many action sports use rails for tricks. You don’t just need a skateboard to take advantage of this simple obstacle. Common uses other than skateboarding are rollerblades, BMX bikes and winter sports such as skiing and snowboarding.

What’s the best skate rail to buy?

Top skate rail

Element Flat Bar

What you need to know: From a reputable brand in skateboarding, this adjustable flat bar will have you skating like a pro in no time.

What you’ll love: At 6 feet long, there’s plenty of length to nail your grinds. The flat design is great for beginners, and the adjustable height of 10-13 inches makes this considerably difficult for advanced skaters. At 28 pounds, it’s in the sweet spot between sturdiness and portability.

What you should consider: The starting height of 10 inches might be a little too high for beginners who don’t have a way to ride onto the rail.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top skate rail for the money

X Factor Driveway Skatepark Grind Rail

What you need to know: A trusted budget brand in action sports, X Factor’s driveway skate rail is a great beginner option.

What you’ll love: Though it’s rounded, the base height of 5 inches makes this an easy rail to ollie on to. You can adjust the 4.5-foot rail to 6, 7 or 8 inches on either side.

What you should consider: Some users report that this rail can feel a little rickety. It’s rated for around 165 pounds, so it’s best suited for youth skaters.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mojo Rails Square Grind Rail

What you need to know: This cool, powder-coated blue grind rail is made from welded steel, so it’s tough enough to stand up to repeated use.

What you’ll love: The Mojo rail has one of the best height ranges available, starting at 4 inches with an 8 and 12-inch option. So you can learn low and work your way up to mastering high ollies. The square tubing is on the thinner side at 2 inches, and the whole rail weighs around 20 pounds, so it will require a little precision to avoid falling off or sliding around.

What you should consider: This high-quality rail comes at a premium compared to other similar models on the market.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Karl Daum writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.