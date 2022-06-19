Which mesh Wi-Fi is best?

Getting WiFi installed at home can be a bit of a pain, especially using the traditional wireless router and modem included in most home WiFi systems. However, many decide to use a mesh WiFi system to eliminate dead spots in the home while offering added features like voice recognition, easy setup and other useful tools.

Among the many excellent mesh WiFi systems available is the Amazon eero Pro mesh WiFi system, which offers voice controls, smart home capabilities and powerful wireless internet connections that work great for most users.

What to know before you buy a mesh WiFi system

How mesh WiFi works

Instead of using a router and modem like a traditional WiFi network, mesh WiFi systems work by using multiple connection points as routers of their own, projecting a “mesh-like” wireless internet blanket throughout a space.

Space configurations and “dead spots”

The biggest benefit of a mesh WiFi system is the elimination of dead spots in unique space layouts. The best mesh WiFi systems offer users the ability to customize their WiFi connection configurations throughout space by placing connection points where they’re needed most, largely eliminating the possibility for dead zones and other connection issues.

Speed and range needs

Other important factors to consider before purchasing a mesh WiFi system include your internet provider’s overall connection speed and the specific needs of your house, office or other space. This includes how much square footage of wireless internet connectivity you need.

What to look for in a quality mesh WiFi system

Connection range

While the connection range of each individual device in a mesh WiFi system is vital to consider, it’s different from a router in that you can place connection points wherever you see fit. This increases the connection range when using multiple devices, though those purchasing a single mesh unit can also see exactly how far the model is supposed to project wireless internet connections.

Connection speed

Another important factor to consider when buying a mesh WiFi system is the connection speed it offers since this will determine how fast your connections can be. You’ll want to make sure the speed of your mesh WiFi system is fast enough to accommodate the speeds offered by your internet provider.

Voice controls, parental control and other features

Other features that many users find helpful in a mesh WiFi system include voice controls, smart home functionality, parental controls and other more advanced features that can help the user customize various elements of their wireless internet network.

How much you can expect to spend on mesh WiFi systems

A single mesh WiFi unit may cost as little as $40. Other full mesh WiFi systems can cost as much as $500, with some costing even more, depending on how many connection points you elect to purchase.

Mesh WiFi system FAQ

Can mesh WiFi systems speed up my wireless internet?

A. While a mesh WiFi system may be able to speed up your internet, the answer largely depends on why your internet is running slow. If your internet is only running at 100 Mbps from your service provider, unfortunately, a mesh WiFi system won’t necessarily speed up your internet connection. However, if you’re having connection issues like dead zones, a mesh WiFi system can help ensure every corner of an area has equal access to the full strength of your WiFi connection.

Where do mesh WiFi systems work best?

A. The best location for mesh WiFi systems will largely depend on where you plan to use wireless internet on your devices. With multiple connection points, mesh WiFi systems allow the user to customize where they project their internet connections, making them excellent for uniquely-laid out spaces.

What’s the best mesh WiFi system to buy?

Top mesh WiFi systems

Amazon eero Pro Mesh WiFi system Three-Pack with Voice-Controlled Network

What you need to know: Amazon’s eero Pro is a top-tier mesh WiFi system, offering up to 6,000 square feet of robust, high-speed internet connectivity that’s perfect for homes, offices or other larger areas.

What you’ll love: The eero Pro features up to 350 Mbps speeds across an area of up to 6,000 square feet, and each device also includes two ethernet ports. You can purchase this particular model as a three-pack of eero Pros for best results or with just one eero Pro and two eero beacons for a slightly more affordable price.

What you should consider: The eero Pro mesh WiFi system is more expensive than many other mesh WiFi models. Other buyers also expressed privacy concerns in buying a model with voice abilities.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top mesh WiFi system for the money

Gryphon Guardian Router and Mesh WiFi System with Dual-Band Connectivity

What you need to know: This mesh WiFi system from Gryphon is great for family households with its advanced parental controls, as well as a secure connection for spaces up to 1,800 square feet.

What you’ll love: Gryphon’s AC1200 mesh WiFi system comes at a spectacular price point and offers connections of up to 1,300 Mbps in spaces as large as 1,800 square feet. You can also purchase a one-pack or three-pack, depending on your space and specific WiFi needs.

What you should consider: This mesh WiFi system isn’t quite as user-friendly as most models, and the various tools it offers all take a bit of learning to make the most out of each feature.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Google Nest Mesh WiFi System with Dual-Band Connectivity and Voice Controls

What you need to know: Google’s flagship mesh WiFi system makes it super easy for the user to modify network speeds, passwords and a wide range of smart home functions. Each module offers up to 2,200 square feet of range.

What you’ll love: Beyond offering easily controllable WiFi speeds and a range of up to 2,200 square feet per device, the Google Nest system is touted by buyers for its ease-of-use, limitless wireless connections and smart home device voice command. It also includes two ethernet ports per device.

What you should consider: Some users have had trouble getting this mesh system set up, especially when using multiple devices at once.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

