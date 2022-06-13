Which fireplace TV stand is best?

If you’ve been eyeing electric fireplaces but aren’t sure how to make space in your home, consider getting a TV stand with a built-in fireplace. Most living rooms and bedrooms center on a TV or a fireplace as the focal point. That makes this two-for-one combo a natural space-saver. Take a look at the Ameriwood Home Lumina Fireplace TV Stand for a spacious stand with plenty of useful modern features.

What to know before you buy a fireplace TV stand

Electric fireplace

A fireplace TV stand uses an electric fireplace, which gives the feel of a real flame without the logistical hazards. An electric fireplace generates warmth and features visual effects that mimic the look of a natural gas, coal or a wood-burning fireplace. An electric fire is cost-efficient and energy-efficient. You can operate it near a TV without worrying about smoke or rising heat.

Open shelving vs. cabinets

Even with a fireplace, a core function of the TV stand is storage. It can have open shelves for displayable items like pictures and souvenirs or it can feature cabinets for hiding away clutter. If you can’t decide, consider a TV stand that features open shelving on top and cabinets on the bottom for a more versatile solution.

Dimensions

The size of the fireplace depends on the size of the TV stand. Most stands are about 40-60 inches from end to end. It should be at least two inches longer on each side than the screen of the TV you want to put on it. The size of the fireplace insert can vary but is generally between 15-25 inches end to end.

What to look for in a quality fireplace TV stand

Remote fireplace settings

The fireplace insert should come with a remote control and convenient features that add to your comfort. This means there is a “no-heat” setting so you can use the flames for ambience even when you don’t want the fireplace to generate heat. Look for an electric fireplace that has temperature controls, an automatic shut-off timer and adjustable flame brightness. Some electric fireplaces have fun flame color options too.

Adjustable storage

A TV stand should have ample or customizable shelving out in the open or behind cabinet doors. Customizable shelves can be moved to different heights to accommodate whatever it is you wish to store, whether that be your DVD collection or coffee table books that are taking up too much space elsewhere.

Stylish accents

The best TV stands use thoughtful details to give off a clear sense of style. This can mean rustic barnboard features or cute cottage hardware. Alternatively, a stand might opt for a more modern and minimalist look by keeping things simple with open shelving and sleek lines. Whatever the style, it should be identifiable and easy to tie into your home’s aesthetic.

How much you can expect to spend on a fireplace TV stand

A fireplace TV stand costs between $250-$1,000 depending on the brand, size of the stand and the complexity of the fireplace features.

Fireplace TV stand FAQ

What is manufactured or pressed wood?

A. This is when recycled wood is collected and pressed together to create a lightweight, less expensive alternative to solid wood. Plenty of TV stands are constructed from modified density fiberboard (MDF) or similar manufactured wood.

Can the fireplace use a regular outlet?

A. Most electric fireplaces can be plugged into a standard electrical outlet. You should not plug one into an extension cord or power strip as this can be dangerous.

How much space can an electric fireplace heat?

A. Most electric fireplaces can heat a room 150-1,000 square feet in size depending on the fireplace’s wattage.

How long does an electric fireplace last?

A. An electric fireplace is usually under warranty for about 10 years but can last longer than that depending on the quality of the fireplace and how often you use it.

What’s the best fireplace TV stand to buy?

Top fireplace TV stand

Ameriwood Home Lumina Fireplace TV Stand

What you need to know: It’s made from MDF and tempered glass with six open shelves and a 23-inch electric fireplace insert. The stand holds a TV up to 70 inches wide.

What you’ll love: The shelving features LED lights that come in seven colors. The fireplace can be displayed with or without heat. Flame brightness and flame color are adjustable. A remote control is included. The stand comes in white, black oak and graphite gray.

What you should consider: The paint isn’t as durable as the stand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fireplace TV stand for the money

Belleze Barn Door Electric Fireplace TV Stand

What you need to know: It’s made from natural wood and pressed wood with two cabinets and an 18-inch electric fireplace insert. The stand holds a TV up to 65 inches wide.

What you’ll love: The barn door cabinets give it a cozy, rustic look and each cabinet has two shelves inside. The fireplace comes with a remote. The heat is adjustable and there’s a timer. The stand is easy to assemble and comes in five natural wood tones.

What you should consider: The fireplace won’t heat larger spaces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Muskoka Aberfoyle Freestanding Electric Fireplace TV Stand

What you need to know: It’s made from manufactured wood and metal with two cabinets, two shelves and a 17-inch electric fireplace insert. The stand holds a TV up to 53 inches wide.

What you’ll love: It’s well-constructed with a great rustic feel. The fireplace looks realistic and comes with a remote. It has a thermostatic temperature control, three brightness settings and an automatic timer.

What you should consider: The quality is good but it’s smaller and more expensive than comparable fireplace TV stands.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot and Wayfair

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Emily Verona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.