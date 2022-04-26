Which Blueair air purifier is best?

Whether you suffer from allergies or believe the air in your space could be cleaner, air purifiers can improve the air quality inside your home. One of the better brands of air purifiers is Blueair. They have a dozen models available that cover rooms of every size, but their best option for coverage and cost is the Blueair Blue Pure 311. It can tackle rooms of up to 400 square feet and will filter the air up to four times an hour.

What to know before you buy a Blueair air purifier

Portable vs. whole home

Blueair air purifiers are all portable models, but it’s important to understand the difference between a portable purifier and a whole-home purifier.

Portable models will only clean one room. They may be able to clean surrounding rooms as well, but with less efficacy. You can move them from room to room as needed without requiring any kind of special setup; just plug them in and let them work.

Whole-home models attach to existing ducts or furnaces to purify the air as it travels around your home. These are expensive and are difficult to install.

Coverage

Coverage refers to how much space a Blueair air purifier purifies efficiently and is measured in square feet. Blueair models typically cover about 150-750 square feet, though most cover 500 square feet or less.

It’s important to note that the coverage range only refers to coverage in one room. For example, if you live in a home with three or four rooms and want to purify the entire space, an air purifier will only clean the area it’s contained in. Surrounding rooms may get some coverage, but it won’t be as effective.

What to look for in a quality Blueair air purifier

Airflow ratings

Companies measure how much air goes through the air purifier in two ways: air change per hour or cubic feet per minute.

ACH numbers note how many times the air from an entire room will pass through the purifier in one hour. For example, an ACH of four will clean the entire room’s air four times an hour.

CFM numbers note how much space it purifies each minute, measured in cubic feet. It's more precise than ACH, but you have to calculate how long the purifier takes to complete one cycle. First, find the cubic feet of your room, then divide by the CFM.

Noise generation

Blueair air purifiers use fans to move air through their filters, and these fans generate some noise. The more powerful the fans, the more noise it creates. That said, very few models generate more than 60 decibels, and the lowest setting is whisper-quiet.

How much you can expect to spend on a Blueair air purifier

Most Blueair air purifiers cost $300 or less and handle up to medium-sized rooms. Large rooms will need a bigger model, which typically costs between $400-$600. Huge, open spaces will need an extra-large model, usually costing $600 or more.

Blueair air purifier FAQ

How does a Blueair air purifier work?

A. Blueair air purifiers draw air using fans, filtering out the particles before sending the clean air back out. The process of drawing in and expelling air creates a cycle of smooth airflow in the room. This process helps filter all the air in the room rather than just the air in the purifier’s immediate surroundings.

What does a Blueair air purifier filter out?

A. Blueair air purifiers will filter out the same airborne contaminants as other air purifiers. This includes dust, pollen, mold, smoke and pet-related contaminants such as hair and dander. However, they don’t filter out fumes like those from paint or glue.

How much does it cost to operate a Blueair air purifier?

A. That depends on the model you buy, how contaminated the air is and how well you maintain the purifier. It can cost less than $50 a year or as much as several hundred dollars a year. Many Blueair models are cost-effective since they use washable and reusable filters. They are also Energy Star certified, meaning they use as little electricity as possible.

What’s the best Blueair air purifier to buy?

Top Blueair air purifier

Blueair Blue Pure 311

What you need to know: This air purifier rides the line between effectiveness and affordability.

What you’ll love: It can effectively purify rooms up to roughly 400 square feet, filtering them entirely once every 10-15 minutes. It’s Energy Star certified and relatively quiet, only generating a maximum of 53 decibels. The Auto Mode dynamically adjusts to the changing conditions of your room.

What you should consider: It can’t tackle strong pollutants like heavy odors. Some consumers reported the device generated an odd smell.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Blueair air purifier for the money

Blueair Blue Pure 411

What you need to know: If you have a small space, this is a perfect way to keep the air clear.

What you’ll love: It effectively purifies rooms up to roughly 200 square feet, filtering them once every 10-15 minutes. It can remove up to 99.97% of pollutants using a combination of carbon light and HEPASilent filter. And the washable sleeves allow you to select from five colors.

What you should consider: The 200-square-foot maximum range isn’t as effective as it should be. Some customers weren’t happy with its performance related to pet dander and hair.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Blueair Blue Pure 211+

What you need to know: This air purifier can tackle large rooms without any problem.

What you’ll love: It’s available in two models that cover up to either 540 or 620 square feet, both of which include a dark gray and light blue pre-filter cover. It’s Energy Star certified and generates no more than 56 decibels on its high setting.

What you should consider: Small children can fit their fingers through the round holes on the top. Some purchasers reported an odd smell on the initial setup, but it dissipated in a day or so.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

