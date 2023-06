Sponsored Content

Jared Dillinger and Daniel Robbins sit down with Gary Vaynerchuk during VeeCon 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Gary discusses what is the future of VeeCon and in-person events. How he sees Veefriends as his long-term legacy and what he thinks of the next few years.

Daniel asks him about how is it possible to stay relevant among many different generations. Welcome to the first segment called “The Future with Jared, Kate, and Dan.