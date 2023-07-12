Today on Founder’s Story with Kate Hancock and Daniel Robbins, Rob Dyrdek joins us. He is an American entrepreneur, actor, producer, reality TV personality, and former professional skateboarder. He is best known for his roles in the MTV reality and variety shows Rob & Big, Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory, and Ridiculousness.

Dyrdek is also a successful entrepreneur, having founded several businesses through his venture studio, Dyrdek Machine. These businesses include Street League Skateboarding, Superjacket Productions (now Thrill One Media), and Dyrdek’s Beach House.

Currently, Dyrdek is working on a number of projects, including a new reality show for MTV, a documentary about his life, and a new book. He is also continuing to work on his businesses and is always looking for new opportunities to grow and expand.

Check out what Rob is doing and the plan for the future.

